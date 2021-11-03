Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PK) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided an operational update on COVID-19.



Third quarter financial highlights include:

Pro-forma RevPAR was $105.48, an increase of 301.6% from the same period in 2020 and a decrease of 43.4% from the same period in 2019;

Pro-forma occupancy for Park’s 45 consolidated hotels open during the entirety of the third quarter was 58.0%;

Net loss and net loss attributable to stockholders were $(82) million and $(86) million, respectively;

Adjusted EBITDA was $77 million, an increase of 141% compared to the second quarter of 2021;

Pro-forma Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $83 million, an improvement of 96.5% compared to the second quarter of 2021;

Adjusted FFO attributable to stockholders was $5 million, an improvement of 112.2% compared to the second quarter of 2021;

Diluted loss per share was $(0.36); and

Diluted Adjusted FFO per share was $0.02.

Additional highlights for the third quarter include:

Reopened the New York Hilton Midtown in October 2021, increasing to 96% of total room count and leaving just two hotels in the portfolio suspended – Parc 55 San Francisco - a Hilton Hotel and Hilton Short Hills;

Generated positive Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, with 38 of 45 of Park's open consolidated hotels exceeding break-even levels;

Completed the sales of the Hotel Adagio, Autograph Collection, and the Le Meridien San Francisco for total gross proceeds of approximately $304 million; and

Repaid $419 million of the term loan entered into in August 2019 ("2019 Term Facility") and fully repaid the remaining $13 million outstanding under the revolving credit facility ("Revolver"). Year-to-date 2021, the Company partially repaid $592 million of the 2019 Term Facility, leaving just $78 million outstanding.

Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am extremely proud of our continued progress toward our strategic priorities for 2021. We reached break-even at the corporate level for the third quarter – the first time since the pandemic began – and celebrated the reopening of the New York Hilton Midtown in early October. In addition, with the completion of five hotel sales in 2021 totaling $477 million in gross proceeds, we exceeded our stated asset sales target of $300-$400 million and used the proceeds to de-leverage the balance sheet. Additionally, we extended maturities for over $2 billion of debt since the start of the pandemic and with current liquidity of $1.8 billion, Park is well-positioned for future growth opportunities. Despite the near-term impact of the Delta variant on our industry, we remain encouraged by the overall progression of the lodging industry's recovery and expect increasing demand trends across all segments into 2022 across our portfolio, including group business where bookings for 2022 increased for the fifth consecutive quarter.”

Selected Statistical and Financial Information

(unaudited, amounts in millions, except RevPAR, ADR and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Change(1) 2021 2020 Change(1) Pro-forma RevPAR $ 105.48 $ 26.26 301.6 % $ 75.32 $ 56.14 34.2 % Pro-forma Occupancy 51.3 % 19.1 % 32.2 % pts 40.1 % 28.9 % 11.2 % pts Pro-forma ADR $ 205.56 $ 137.06 50.0 % $ 187.71 $ 194.25 (3.4 )% Pro-forma Total RevPAR $ 157.52 $ 35.69 341.4 % $ 112.86 $ 89.27 26.4 % Net loss $ (82 ) $ (276 ) NM(2) $ (387 ) $ (1,226 ) NM(2) Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (86 ) $ (276 ) NM(2) $ (392 ) $ (1,223 ) NM(2) Adjusted EBITDA $ 77 $ (89 ) NM(2) $ 61 $ (129 ) NM(2) Pro-forma Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 83 $ (72 ) NM(2) $ 94 $ (93 ) NM(2) Pro-forma Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.6 % (79.1 )% NM(2) 10.9 % (13.6 )% NM(2) Adjusted FFO attributable to stockholders $ 5 $ (147 ) NM(2) $ (146 ) $ (264 ) NM(2) Loss per share - Diluted(1) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.17 ) NM(2) $ (1.66 ) $ (5.19 ) NM(2) Adjusted FFO per share - Diluted(1) $ 0.02 $ (0.62 ) NM(2) $ (0.62 ) $ (1.12 ) NM(2) Weighted average shares outstanding -

Diluted 236 235 1 236 236 —

(1) Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(2) Percentage change is not meaningful.





Operational Update

Park reopened one hotel in October 2021, increasing total rooms by 1,878 rooms. The timing of reopening Park's remaining two suspended hotels will depend primarily on demand recovery in their respective markets.

The current status of Park’s hotels as of November 3, 2021 is as follows (for a list of status by hotel please see Park’s financial supplement):

Status Number of Hotels Total Rooms Consolidated Open 46 26,551 Consolidated Suspended 2 1,338 Total Consolidated 48 27,889 Unconsolidated Open(1) 6 4,036 Total Hotels 54 31,925

___________________________________________________

(1 ) The ground lease for the Embassy Suites Secaucus Meadowlands expired on October 31, 2021 and the property was turned over to the ground lessor on that date.

Changes in Pro-forma ADR, Occupancy and RevPAR compared to the same periods in 2020 and 2019 and Pro-forma Occupancy for Park’s 48 consolidated hotels were as follows:

Change in Pro-forma ADR Change in Pro-forma Occupancy Change in Pro-forma RevPAR 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2019 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2019 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2019 2021

Pro-forma Occupancy Q1 2021 (28.9 )% (30.6 )% (35.0 )%pts (50.7 )%pts (69.3 )% (76.2 )% 26.6 % Q2 2021 44.8 (16.7 ) 36.1 (43.4 ) 897.0 (58.9 ) 42.2 July 2021 45.3 — 42.1 (29.0 ) 462.2 (33.7 ) 56.8 August 2021 52.0 (5.7 ) 29.3 (35.8 ) 269.4 (45.1 ) 49.7 September 2021 45.6 (16.6 ) 24.8 (34.4 ) 206.6 (51.8 ) 47.2 Q3 2021 50.0 (7.0 ) 32.2 (33.0 ) 301.6 (43.4 ) 51.3 Preliminary October 2021 51.8 (13.8 ) 26.9 (34.3 ) 226.2 (48.8 ) 50.3

Changes in Pro-forma ADR, Occupancy and RevPAR for certain periods in 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020 and 2019 and Pro-forma Occupancy for 2021 for only the consolidated hotels open during the entirety of each period were as follows:

Change in Pro-forma ADR Change in Pro-forma Occupancy Change in Pro-forma RevPAR Number of Consolidated Hotels Open 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2019 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2019 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2019 2021

Pro-forma

Occupancy Q1 2021 40 (28.3 )% (28.8 )% (27.2 )%pts (41.1 )%pts (58.5 )% (66.1 )% 37.2 % Q2 2021 41 45.9 (11.1 ) 47.6 (28.5 ) 891.5 (41.1 ) 55.8 July 2021 45 45.3 2.0 47.6 (20.8 ) 462.0 (22.9 ) 64.2 August 2021 45 52.0 (3.6 ) 33.1 (28.1 ) 269.5 (35.7 ) 56.2 September 2021 45 45.4 (12.4 ) 28.0 (26.8 ) 206.2 (41.7 ) 53.4 Q3 2021 45 49.9 (4.1 ) 36.3 (25.2 ) 301.5 (33.2 ) 58.0 Preliminary October 2021 45 49.7 (11.3 ) 28.7 (28.2 ) 212.1 (41.3 ) 55.2

For the third quarter of 2021, Park’s portfolio generated positive Hotel Adjusted EBITDA with 38 of 45 of Park’s open consolidated hotels exceeding break-even levels.

Domestic leisure transient demand experienced some disruption from the Delta variant beginning late August 2021 coupled with customary seasonal decline after significant growth during the summer as COVID-19 vaccinations rates increased, domestic restrictions eased and restrictions on international travel continued. The Pro-forma Rooms Revenue mix for each of the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019 for the 45 consolidated hotels open during the entirety of the third quarter of 2021 or 40 consolidated hotels open during the entirety of the first nine months of 2021 were as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 Group 13.1 % 13.4 % 26.2 % 9.6 % 26.5 % 27.9 % Transient 80.0 69.8 66.3 82.7 63.2 66.3 Contract 5.0 14.9 5.4 5.9 8.1 3.8 Other 1.9 1.9 2.1 1.8 2.2 2.0

The change in Pro-forma Rooms Revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same periods in 2019 for the 45 consolidated hotels open during the entirety of the third quarter of 2021 or 40 consolidated hotels open during the entirety of the first nine months of 2021 were as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 vs. 2019 2021 vs. 2019 Group (67.1 )% (80.7 )% Transient (20.8 ) (30.4 ) Contract (40.1 ) (14.0 ) Other (39.7 ) (52.3 )

Group demand was tempered in the third quarter by the increase in COVID-19 cases related to the Delta variant, and certain markets have experienced attrition related to group cancellations. Park expects to see a return of group demand beginning in the second quarter of 2022 in select markets as groups continued to push out meetings originally scheduled for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 into 2022. Group bookings for 2022 have increased each of the past five quarters, growing by nearly 260,000 room nights, or nearly 31%, since September 30, 2020 with acceleration following the approval of COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use in November 2020. As of September 30, 2021, 2022 group bookings are approximately 66% of what 2019 group bookings were as of September 30, 2018, a slight decrease from last quarter due to cancellations in Q1 2022 and a slowdown in bookings as a result of concerns over the Delta variant. Despite this setback, 2022 average group rates on the books remain strong, exceeding 2019 average group rates on the books at September 30, 2018.

Highlights for Park's consolidated hotels owned as of November 3, 2021 in each of the Company’s key markets, segmented between leisure and other markets, are as follows:

Leisure Markets

Hawaii: Both Hawaii hotels continued to benefit from domestic leisure demand, generating positive Hotel Adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter of 2021. Hilton Waikoloa Village and Hilton Hawaiian Village achieved peak occupancy of 92% and 91% in July 2021, respectively, and occupancy of 77% and 76%, respectively, for the quarter. Rate increased by 25% at the Hilton Waikoloa Village compared to the third quarter of 2019;

Both Hawaii hotels continued to benefit from domestic leisure demand, generating positive Hotel Adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter of 2021. Hilton Waikoloa Village and Hilton Hawaiian Village achieved peak occupancy of 92% and 91% in July 2021, respectively, and occupancy of 77% and 76%, respectively, for the quarter. Rate increased by 25% at the Hilton Waikoloa Village compared to the third quarter of 2019; Orlando: Park’s Orlando hotels continued to benefit from strong leisure demand in July, resulting in peak combined occupancy of 72% in July 2021 and combined occupancy of 49% for the quarter, while still achieving a 15% increase in rate compared to the third quarter of 2019;

Park’s Orlando hotels continued to benefit from strong leisure demand in July, resulting in peak combined occupancy of 72% in July 2021 and combined occupancy of 49% for the quarter, while still achieving a 15% increase in rate compared to the third quarter of 2019; New Orleans: The Hilton New Orleans Riverside benefited from an increase in leisure demand and also experienced an increase in occupancy to 74% in September from housing first responders, displaced residents and others following Hurricane Ida in late August. The hotel achieved occupancy of 50% for the quarter;

The Hilton New Orleans Riverside benefited from an increase in leisure demand and also experienced an increase in occupancy to 74% in September from housing first responders, displaced residents and others following Hurricane Ida in late August. The hotel achieved occupancy of 50% for the quarter; Southern California: Park’s hotels in Southern California benefited from an increase in leisure demand during the summer, resulting in peak occupancy of 81% in July 2021 and 74% for the quarter, an increase of 7 percentage points from the second quarter of 2021. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, rate increased by 22%;

Park’s hotels in Southern California benefited from an increase in leisure demand during the summer, resulting in peak occupancy of 81% in July 2021 and 74% for the quarter, an increase of 7 percentage points from the second quarter of 2021. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, rate increased by 22%; Key West: Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, and The Reach Key West, Curio Collection, continued to benefit from leisure transient demand with peak combined occupancy of 87% in July 2021 and 69% for the quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, occupancy increased by 10 percentage points and rate increased by 60%; and

Casa Marina, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, and The Reach Key West, Curio Collection, continued to benefit from leisure transient demand with peak combined occupancy of 87% in July 2021 and 69% for the quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, occupancy increased by 10 percentage points and rate increased by 60%; and Miami: Park’s Miami hotels benefited from strong leisure transient demand in July. The hotels achieved peak combined occupancy of 76% in July 2021 and 67% for the quarter. Rate increased by 32% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Other Markets

San Francisco: Three of Park's four hotels in the San Francisco market are open and achieved a combined occupancy of 41% for the quarter. The JW Marriott San Francisco Union Square and Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf, both of which remained open throughout the pandemic and benefited from strong transient demand throughout the summer, achieved peak occupancy of 68% and 90% in July 2021, respectively, and 67% and 84% for the quarter, respectively, an increase of approximately 21 and 24 percentage points, respectively, from the second quarter of 2021;

Three of Park's four hotels in the San Francisco market are open and achieved a combined occupancy of 41% for the quarter. The JW Marriott San Francisco Union Square and Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf, both of which remained open throughout the pandemic and benefited from strong transient demand throughout the summer, achieved peak occupancy of 68% and 90% in July 2021, respectively, and 67% and 84% for the quarter, respectively, an increase of approximately 21 and 24 percentage points, respectively, from the second quarter of 2021; Boston: Park’s Boston hotels benefited from demand from airline crews coupled with strong leisure demand, achieving peak combined occupancy of 72% in August 2021 and 69% for the quarter, an increase of 24 percentage points from the second quarter of 2021;

Park’s Boston hotels benefited from demand from airline crews coupled with strong leisure demand, achieving peak combined occupancy of 72% in August 2021 and 69% for the quarter, an increase of 24 percentage points from the second quarter of 2021; New York: The New York Hilton Midtown reopened in October 2021 and preliminary results were strong, with preliminary rate that was 96% of October 2019 and better than expected local group and catering revenue, including a 1,300-person event;

The New York Hilton Midtown reopened in October 2021 and preliminary results were strong, with preliminary rate that was 96% of October 2019 and better than expected local group and catering revenue, including a 1,300-person event; Chicago: Park's five hotels in Chicago achieved a combined occupancy of 39% for the quarter and a combined average rate that was just 8% below the combined average rate achieved for the third quarter 2019. In particular, the Hilton Chicago Downtown saw only a 1% decrease in rate versus the third quarter of 2019, mostly due to strong group and leisure demand in July;

Park's five hotels in Chicago achieved a combined occupancy of 39% for the quarter and a combined average rate that was just 8% below the combined average rate achieved for the third quarter 2019. In particular, the Hilton Chicago Downtown saw only a 1% decrease in rate versus the third quarter of 2019, mostly due to strong group and leisure demand in July; Denver: The Hilton Denver benefited from a sporting-related group event in July, which resulted in occupancy of 77% in July 2021. Occupancy for the quarter was 68%, an increase of 18 percentage points from the second quarter of 2021, and rate declined by just 4% versus the same period in 2019;

The Hilton Denver benefited from a sporting-related group event in July, which resulted in occupancy of 77% in July 2021. Occupancy for the quarter was 68%, an increase of 18 percentage points from the second quarter of 2021, and rate declined by just 4% versus the same period in 2019; Washington, D.C.: Park’s hotels in the Washington, D.C. market benefited primarily from leisure demand, with peak combined occupancy of 46% for August 2021 and 43% for the quarter, an increase of 13 percentage points from the second quarter of 2021; and

Park’s hotels in the Washington, D.C. market benefited primarily from leisure demand, with peak combined occupancy of 46% for August 2021 and 43% for the quarter, an increase of 13 percentage points from the second quarter of 2021; and Seattle: Park’s Seattle hotels benefited from demand from airline crews and strong summer leisure travel with peak combined occupancy of 66% in July 2021 and 61% for the quarter, an increase of 10 percentage points from the second quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Park and its hotel managers have taken several proactive steps to reduce the Company's burn rate, increase liquidity and mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on its business, including reducing labor and other operating expenses and cutting forecasted expenditures for 2021 to approximately $56 million for maintenance projects. As a result of these measures, coupled with expected continued leisure demand and the continued distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, Park's portfolio generated positive Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Park achieved break-even results at the corporate level during the third quarter.

Park’s Net Debt as of September 30, 2021 was $4.1 billion. Utilizing the net proceeds from the issuance of the 2029 Senior Secured Notes and the sales of five hotels during 2021 to repay outstanding debt, the Company has just $78 million outstanding on its sole remaining corporate term loan. Park's current liquidity is over $1.8 billion, including $1.075 billion of available capacity under the Company's Revolver.

Park had the following debt outstanding as of September 30, 2021:

(unaudited, dollars in millions) Debt Collateral Interest Rate Maturity Date As of September 30, 2021 Fixed Rate Debt Mortgage loan DoubleTree Hotel Spokane City Center 3.62% July 2026 $ 14 Mortgage loan Hilton Denver City Center 4.90% August 2022(1) 58 Mortgage loan Hilton Checkers Los Angeles 4.11% March 2023 27 Mortgage loan W Chicago - City Center 8.25% August 2023(2) 75 Commercial mortgage-backed securities loan Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Parc 55 San Francisco - a Hilton Hotel 4.11% November 2023 725 Mortgage loan Hyatt Regency Boston 4.25% July 2026 136 Commercial mortgage-backed securities loan Hilton Hawaiian Village Beach Resort 4.20% November 2026 1,275 Mortgage loan Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort 4.17% December 2026 165 2025 Senior Secured Notes 7.50% June 2025 650 2028 Senior Secured Notes 5.88% October 2028 725 2029 Senior Secured Notes 4.88% May 2029 750 Finance lease obligations 3.07% 2021 to 2022 — Total Fixed Rate Debt 5.10%(3) 4,600 Variable Rate Debt Revolving credit facility(4)(5) Unsecured L + 3.00% 2021 to 2023 — Mortgage loan DoubleTree Hotel Ontario Airport L + 3.00% May 2022 30 2019 Term Facility(4)(6) Unsecured L + 2.65% August 2024 78 Total Variable Rate Debt 3.25%(3) 108 Add: unamortized premium 3 Less: unamortized deferred financing costs and discount (41 ) Total Debt(7) 5.08%(3) $ 4,670

(1) The loan matures in August 2042 but is callable by the lender beginning August 2022.

(2) In January 2021, Park ceased making debt service payments toward the $75 million mortgage loan secured by the W Chicago City Center and has received a notice of an event of default. The default interest rate on the loan is 8.25%, and the stated interest rate is 4.25%. While Park hopes to negotiate an amendment with the lender, there can be no assurances that an agreement will be reached.

(3) Calculated on a weighted average basis.

(4) In May 2020, Park amended its credit and term loan facilities to add a LIBOR floor of 25 basis points.

(5) In September 2020, Park increased its aggregate commitments under the Revolver by $75 million to $1.075 billion and extended the maturity date with respect to $901 million of the aggregate commitments for two years to December 2023, including all $75 million of the increased Revolver commitments. The maturity date for the remaining $174 million of commitments under the Revolver is December 2021. In July 2021, Park fully repaid the outstanding balance of the Revolver with net proceeds from the sale of the Hotel Indigo San Diego Gaslamp Quarter and Courtyard Washington Capitol Hill Navy Yard.

(6) Following the sales of the Hotel Indigo San Diego Gaslamp Quarter and Courtyard Washington Capitol Hill Navy Yard in June 2021, the Hotel Adagio, Autograph Collection in July 2021 and the Le Meridien San Francisco in August 2021, Park repaid $419 million of the 2019 Term Facility during the third quarter.

(7) Excludes $225 million of Park’s share of debt of its unconsolidated joint ventures.

Dividends

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Park suspended dividend payments following the payment of its first quarter 2020 dividend.

Full-Year 2021 Outlook

Given the continued economic uncertainty, travel restrictions and rapidly changing circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Park is not providing an outlook for full-year 2021 at this time.

The Company’s ability to predict future operating results remains significantly impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic. Park expects that the trends affecting the economy will continue to depress hotel operating results across the portfolio. While recent trends have shown signs of improvement, the economic environment continues to lack sufficient clarity at this time to provide accurate guidance.

Supplemental Disclosures

In conjunction with this release, Park has furnished a financial supplement with additional disclosures on its website. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information. Park has no obligation to update any of the information provided to conform to actual results or changes in Park’s portfolio, capital structure or future expectations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to Park’s current expectations regarding the performance of its business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, including the expected reopening dates for the Company’s hotels and dates that its properties will break even or achieve positive Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, the impact to the Company's business and financial condition and that of its hotel management companies, measures being taken in response to COVID-19, the effects of competition and the effects of future legislation or regulations, the expected completion of anticipated dispositions, the declaration and payment of future dividends and other non-historical statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “projects,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “hopes” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could materially affect its results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance or future achievements or events. Currently, one of the most significant factors continues to be the adverse effect of COVID-19, including resurgences, on the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance, its hotel management companies and its hotels’ tenants, and the global economy and financial markets. COVID-19 has significantly affected the Company’s business, and the extent to which COVID-19 continues to affect the Company, its hotel managers, tenants and guests at the Company’s hotels will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its effect, the emergence of virus variants, the efficacy, availability and deployment of vaccinations and other treatments to combat COVID-19, including public adoption rates of COVID-19 vaccines, additional closures that may be mandated or advisable even after the reopening of certain of the Company’s hotels on a limited basis, whether due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases or otherwise, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified in the risk factors included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of COVID-19.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and Park urges investors to carefully review the disclosures Park makes concerning risk and uncertainties in Item 1A: “Risk Factors” in Park’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Park’s filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Park undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Park presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders, Adjusted FFO attributable to stockholders, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin and Net debt. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of its operating performance. Please see the schedules included in this press release including the “Definitions” section for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.

About Park

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with approximately 32,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Property and equipment, net $ 8,549 9,193 Investments in affiliates 14 14 Intangibles, net 44 45 Cash and cash equivalents 772 951 Restricted cash 70 30 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2 and $3 62 26 Prepaid expenses 34 39 Other assets 34 60 Operating lease right-of-use assets 215 229 TOTAL ASSETS (variable interest entities - $239 and $229) $ 9,794 $ 10,587 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Debt $ 4,670 5,121 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 204 147 Due to hotel managers 96 88 Deferred income tax liabilities 9 10 Other liabilities 115 134 Operating lease liabilities 232 244 Total liabilities (variable interest entities - $218 and $213) 5,326 5,744 Stockholders' Equity

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 6,000,000,000 shares

authorized, 236,884,447 shares issued and 236,479,696 shares outstanding

as of September 30, 2021 and 236,217,344 shares issued and 235,915,749

shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 4,529 4,519 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (16 ) 376 Accumulated other comprehensive loss — (4 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,515 4,893 Noncontrolling interests (47 ) (50 ) Total equity 4,468 4,843 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,794 $ 10,587









PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Rooms $ 274 $ 70 $ 587 $ 453 Food and beverage 76 10 152 174 Ancillary hotel 58 15 137 87 Other 15 3 35 25 Total revenues 423 98 911 739 Operating expenses Rooms 76 30 170 162 Food and beverage 63 18 126 155 Other departmental and support 119 64 298 296 Other property-level 51 84 151 200 Management fees 19 2 40 27 Impairment and casualty loss, net 2 2 7 696 Depreciation and amortization 68 75 213 225 Corporate general and administrative 14 13 48 42 Acquisition costs — 9 — 10 Other 14 6 34 31 Total expenses 426 303 1,087 1,844 (Loss) gain on sales of assets, net (11 ) (1 ) (5 ) 62 Operating loss (14 ) (206 ) (181 ) (1,043 ) Interest income — — — 2 Interest expense (66 ) (59 ) (195 ) (149 ) Equity in losses from investments in affiliates — (7 ) (6 ) (16 ) Other loss, net (5 ) (3 ) (7 ) (6 ) Loss before income taxes (85 ) (275 ) (389 ) (1,212 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 3 (1 ) 2 (14 ) Net loss (82 ) (276 ) (387 ) (1,226 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (4 ) — (5 ) 3 Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (86 ) $ (276 ) $ (392 ) $ (1,223 ) Loss per share:

Loss per share – Basic $ (0.36 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (1.66 ) $ (5.19 ) Loss per share – Diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (1.66 ) $ (5,19 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic

236 235 236 236 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 236 235 236 236









PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (82 ) $ (276 ) $ (387 ) $ (1,226 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 68 75 213 225 Interest income — — — (2 ) Interest expense 66 59 195 149 Income tax (benefit) expense (3 ) 1 (2 ) 14 Interest expense, income tax and depreciation and

amortization included in equity in earnings from

investments in affiliates 3 2 8 11 EBITDA 52 (139 ) 27 (829 ) Loss (gain) on sales of assets, net 11 1 5 (62 ) Acquisition costs — 9 — 10 Severance expense — 24 — 26 Share-based compensation expense 5 4 15 10 Impairment and casualty loss, net 2 2 7 696 Other items 7 10 7 20 Adjusted EBITDA $ 77 $ (89 ) $ 61 $ (129 )





PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

PRO-FORMA HOTEL ADJUSTED EBITDA AND

PRO-FORMA HOTEL ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

(unaudited, dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA $ 77 $ (89 ) $ 61 $ (129 ) Less: Adjusted EBITDA from investments in

affiliates (4 ) 2 (4 ) 2 Add: All other(1) 11 11 33 34 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA 84 (76 ) 90 (93 ) Less: Adjusted EBITDA from hotels disposed of (1 ) 4 4 — Pro-forma Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 83 $ (72 ) $ 94 $ (93 ) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Revenues $ 423 $ 98 $ 911 $ 739 Less: Other revenue (15 ) (3 ) (35 ) (25 ) Less: Revenues from hotels disposed of (4 ) (3 ) (17 ) (32 ) Pro-forma Hotel Revenues $ 404 $ 92 $ 859 $ 682





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Change(2) 2021 2020 Change(2) Pro-forma Hotel Revenues $ 404 $ 92 341.4 % $ 859 $ 682 26.0 % Pro-forma Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 83 $ (72 ) NM(3) $ 94 $ (93 ) NM(3) Pro-forma Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 20.6 % (79.1 )% NM(3) 10.9 % (13.6 )% NM(3) __________________________________ (1) Includes other revenues and other expenses, non-income taxes on TRS leases included in other property-level expenses and corporate general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (2) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers. (3) Percentage change is not meaningful.





PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

NAREIT FFO AND ADJUSTED FFO

(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (86 ) $ (276 ) $ (392 ) $ (1,223 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 68 75 213 225 Depreciation and amortization expense

attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) (3 ) Loss (gain) on sales of assets, net 11 1 5 (62 ) Gain on sale of investments in affiliates(1) — — — (1 ) Impairment loss — 2 5 697 Equity investment adjustments: Equity in losses from investments in affiliates — 7 6 16 Pro rata FFO of investments in affiliates 3 (3 ) 1 (6 ) Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders (5 ) (195 ) (165 ) (357 ) Casualty loss (gain), net 2 — 2 (1 ) Severance expense — 24 — 26 Acquisition costs — 9 — 10 Share-based compensation expense 5 4 15 10 Other items(2) 3 11 2 48 Adjusted FFO attributable to stockholders $ 5 $ (147 ) $ (146 ) $ (264 ) Nareit FFO per share – Diluted(3) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (1.52 ) Adjusted FFO per share – Diluted(3) $ 0.02 $ (0.62 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (1.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 236 235 236 236

(1) Included in other loss, net in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(2) The nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $30 million of tax expense on hotels sold during the period.

(3) Per share amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers.





PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

NET DEBT

(unaudited, in millions) September 30, 2021 Debt $ 4,670 Add: unamortized deferred financing costs and discount 41 Less: unamortized premium (3 ) Long-term debt, including current maturities and

excluding unamortized deferred financing cost,

premiums and discounts 4,708 Add: Park's share of unconsolidated affiliates debt,

excluding unamortized deferred financing costs 225 Less: cash and cash equivalents (772 ) Less: restricted cash (70 ) Net debt $ 4,091





PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.

