Forty Pillars Appoints Strickland as VP of Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty Pillars Mining Corp. (the “Company” or “Forty Pillars”) (CSE:PLLR) announces that Derrick Strickland has been appointed as VP of Exploration, effective Nov 3, 2021.



Derrick Strickland, P. Geo, MBA, has over 35 years of involvement in all aspects of the exploration industry, actively working as a geological and corporate advisor. He is an experienced leader, founder, director, CEO, and Vice President to over 20 publicly traded companies. His work over the last three decades has been on six continents specializing in: remote locations; instituting quality assurance programs; provision of on the ground geological technical execution and know-how; and expertise for both private and publicly traded resource companies. He has extensive practice in the areas of corporate governance, current regulatory regimes, compliance, and disclosure matters (NI 43-101). Mr. Strickland’s international exposure encompasses a range of commodities including: base metals, gold, uranium, diamonds, potash and copper in numerous deposit types and settings, with an eye to other specialty minerals and unique opportunities. Mr. Strickland’s diverse experience makes him an asset in all geological and cultural settings. Mr. Strickland’s extensive network and industry engagement has seen him elected as a past director of both the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) and the Association for Mineral Exploration B.C. (AME).

Nader Vatanchi, CEO and Director, stated: “We are excited to have Mr. Strickland on board with Forty Pillars and assisting with our projects moving forward. His experience compliments the technical skills our team has given his years in various aspects of the exploration industry and will bring great value to the company.”

About Forty Pillars

Forty Pillars Mining Corp. is a Vancouver, B.C. based mineral exploration company focused on exploring the Silver Dollar Project located in the Greenwood Mining Division, B.C.

