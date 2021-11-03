LifeStance Health to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat and Investor Meetings with Jefferies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat with Jefferies equity research analyst Stephanie Wissink, as well as individual investor meetings.



Details of the fireside chat are as follows:

Presenters: Michael Lester, CEO, and J. Michael Bruff, CFO

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time)

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.