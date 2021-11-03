Ansys Announces Q3 2021 Financial Results With Record Q3 ACV, Revenue and Cash Flow

Initiates Q4 2021 Outlook and

Increases FY 2021 Outlook on ACV, Revenue, EPS and Cash Flow

Details related to our financial guidance, including assumptions and economic impacts of COVID-19, are detailed in our prepared remarks document.

/ Key Highlights - Q3 2021

GAAP revenue of $441.2 million and non-GAAP revenue of $445.4 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.97 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.59

GAAP operating profit margin of 24.4% and non-GAAP operating profit margin of 39.7%

Operating cash flows of $157.8 million

Annual contract value (ACV) of $365.4 million

Deferred revenue and backlog of $899.5 million on September 30, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS), today reported third quarter 2021 GAAP and non-GAAP revenue growth of 20% and 21% in reported currency, respectively, or 20% in constant currency, when compared to the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, the Company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.97 and $1.59 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively, compared to $0.87 and $1.36 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020.

"Ansys recorded excellent third quarter results, in which we exceeded our financial guidance across all key metrics. Our double-digit growth thus far in 2021 is further evidence of our multiphysics product leadership and strong customer relationships, which are furthering our strategy of making simulation pervasive across the product lifecycle. In October, we added to our market-leading portfolio with the acquisition of Zemax, expanding the scope of Ansys’ solution offering. With the addition of Zemax technologies, the industry-leading Ansys product portfolio will offer customers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for simulating next-generation optical and photonics products,” said Ajei Gopal, Ansys president and CEO.

Nicole Anasenes, Ansys CFO, stated, “Our strong Q3 performance reflects the strength of our core business and continued momentum across our enterprise and small- and medium-sized customers. During Q3, Ansys recorded ACV growth of 20% and revenue growth of 20% and 21% on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively. The Q3 results further contributed to the strong year-to-date performance, reflecting ACV growth of 17% and revenue growth of 18% and 19% on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively."

Anasenes further stated, "Our year-to-date results indicate we are tracking to our business model of double-digit growth with industry-leading margins. Looking towards the end of the year, we continue to see a robust deal pipeline and momentum in the business, bolstering our confidence to raise full-year financial guidance above and beyond the impact of our strong Q3 top-line performance."

/ Financial Results

Ansys' third quarter and year-to-date (YTD) 2021 and 2020 financial results are presented below. The 2021 and 2020 non-GAAP results exclude the income statement effects of the acquisition accounting adjustments to deferred revenue, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and transaction expenses related to business combinations.

GAAP and non-GAAP results are as follows:

GAAP Non-GAAP (in millions, except percentages and per share data) Q3 QTD 2021 Q3 QTD 2020 % Change Q3 QTD 2021 Q3 QTD 2020 % Change Revenue $ 441.2 $ 367.0 20 % $ 445.4 $ 369.1 21 % Net income $ 85.3 $ 75.6 13 % $ 140.3 $ 118.3 19 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.97 $ 0.87 11 % $ 1.59 $ 1.36 17 % Operating profit margin 24.4 % 24.5 % 39.7 % 39.8 %





GAAP Non-GAAP (in millions, except percentages and per share data) Q3 YTD 2021 Q3 YTD 2020 % Change Q3 YTD 2021 Q3 YTD 2020 % Change Revenue $ 1,251.0 $ 1,057.6 18 % $ 1,270.1 $ 1,067.7 19 % Net income $ 251.5 $ 218.3 15 % $ 401.8 $ 324.9 24 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.86 $ 2.50 14 % $ 4.56 $ 3.73 22 % Operating profit margin 21.9 % 22.4 % 38.6 % 37.9 %

The non-GAAP financial results highlighted above, and the non-GAAP financial outlook for 2021 discussed below, represent non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the appropriate GAAP measures, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and for the 2021 financial outlook, can be found in the condensed financial information included in this release.

/ Other Performance Metrics

(in millions, except percentages) Q3 QTD 2021 Q3 QTD 2020 % Change % Change in Constant Currency ACV $ 365.4 $ 305.3 20 % 19 % Operating cash flows $ 157.8 $ 94.5 67 %





(in millions, except percentages) Q3 YTD 2021 Q3 YTD 2020 % Change % Change in Constant Currency ACV $ 1,115.4 $ 950.8 17 % 15 % Operating cash flows $ 447.8 $ 373.5 20 %

ACV is a metric the Company uses to better understand the business. There is no GAAP measure comparable to ACV. ACV is composed of the following:

the annualized value of maintenance and lease contracts with start dates or anniversary dates during the period, plus

the value of perpetual license contracts with start dates during the period, plus

the annualized value of fixed-term services contracts with start dates or anniversary dates during the period, plus

the value of work performed during the period on fixed-deliverable services contracts.

/ Management's 2021 Financial Outlook

The Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 revenue and diluted earnings per share guidance is provided below. The Company is also providing its fiscal year 2021 guidance for ACV and operating cash flows. The revenue and diluted earnings per share guidance is provided on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the income statement effects of acquisition adjustments to deferred revenue, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related transaction expenses.

The financial guidance below reflects the Company's current estimates of the impacts of the global pandemic and trade restrictions. This guidance is based on the Company's evaluation of factual information it has determined to be relevant and the application of certain assumptions made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's prepared remarks document for additional information regarding the Company's financial guidance, including its assumptions regarding overall business dynamics and the economic impacts of COVID-19 and trade restrictions.

In addition, the financial guidance includes the expected impact of the Company's acquisition of Zemax, which closed on October 1, 2021. The acquisition is not expected to have a meaningful impact on the Company's 2021 results.

/ Fourth Quarter 2021 Guidance

The Company currently expects the following for the quarter ending December 31, 2021:

(in millions, except percentages and per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $609.3 - $649.3 $614.9 - $654.9 Revenue Growth Rate (2.3 %) - 4.1 % (2.1 %) - 4.3 % Revenue Growth Rate — Constant Currency (0.7 %) - 5.9 % (0.4 %) - 6.0 % Diluted earnings per share $1.88 - $2.25 $2.48 - $2.81

/ Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

The Company currently expects the following for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021:

(in millions, except percentages and per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $1,860.3 - $1,900.3 $1,885.0 - $1,925.0 Revenue Growth Rate 10.6 % - 13.0 % 11.2 % - 13.5 % Revenue Growth Rate — Constant Currency 10.0 % - 12.4 % 10.6 % - 12.9 % Diluted earnings per share $4.74 - $5.11 $7.05 - $7.38

The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP revenue guidance presented above is a result of the expected impact of the application of the fair value provisions applicable to the accounting for business combinations in the amount of $5.6 million for the fourth quarter and $24.7 million for FY 2021, which are inclusive of the expected impact from the Zemax acquisition.

(in millions, except percentages) Other Financial Metrics ACV $1,825.0 - $1,860.0 ACV Growth Rate 12.9 % - 15.1 % ACV Growth Rate — Constant Currency 12.6 % - 14.7 % Operating cash flows $505.0 - $535.0

The FY 2021 ACV and revenue guidance assumes approximately $6 to $8 million of contribution from Zemax. This contribution is offset by an incremental headwind of approximately $6 to $8 million of negative currency impact relative to our guidance initiated in August. The currency headwind has an adverse impact of approximately $0.05 per share on FY 2021 earnings per share guidance and an approximately $3 to $5 million adverse impact on FY 2021 operating cash flow guidance. The contribution from Zemax has an immaterial impact to FY 2021 earnings per share and operating cash flow guidance.

Additionally, as Q3 2021 ACV was in-line with internal expectations, the raise to FY 2021 ACV is driven by increased confidence in the Q4 2021 sales pipeline.

/ GAAP Financial Statements

ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



(in thousands) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS: Cash & short-term investments $ 1,081,365 $ 913,151 Accounts receivable, net 475,829 537,564 Goodwill 3,101,623 3,038,306 Other intangibles, net 667,268 694,865 Other assets 648,667 756,704 Total assets $ 5,974,752 $ 5,940,590 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current deferred revenue $ 318,032 $ 372,061 Long-term debt 753,451 798,118 Other liabilities 564,025 672,539 Stockholders' equity 4,339,244 4,097,872 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 5,974,752 $ 5,940,590





ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Revenue: Software licenses $ 200,394 $ 141,622 $ 547,820 $ 398,793 Maintenance and service 240,774 225,343 703,228 658,818 Total revenue 441,168 366,965 1,251,048 1,057,611 Cost of sales: Software licenses 8,289 7,251 23,960 20,688 Amortization 15,189 9,911 45,163 29,227 Maintenance and service 39,268 36,223 119,884 107,446 Total cost of sales 62,746 53,385 189,007 157,361 Gross profit 378,422 313,580 1,062,041 900,250 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 165,368 132,642 471,993 391,862 Research and development 102,023 86,616 303,381 258,861 Amortization 3,403 4,237 12,244 12,562 Total operating expenses 270,794 223,495 787,618 663,285 Operating income 107,628 90,085 274,423 236,965 Interest income 541 754 1,544 4,463 Interest expense (2,943 ) (1,853 ) (9,594 ) (8,544 ) Other (expense) income, net (1,328 ) 1,158 14,008 3,169 Income before income tax provision 103,898 90,144 280,381 236,053 Income tax provision 18,556 14,517 28,925 17,798 Net income $ 85,342 $ 75,627 $ 251,456 $ 218,255 Earnings per share – basic: Earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.88 $ 2.89 $ 2.55 Weighted average shares 87,239 85,798 87,072 85,749 Earnings per share – diluted: Earnings per share $ 0.97 $ 0.87 $ 2.86 $ 2.50 Weighted average shares 88,169 87,224 88,069 87,176





/ Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenue Gross Profit % Operating Income % Net Income EPS - Diluted1 Total GAAP $ 441,168 $ 378,422 85.8 % $ 107,628 24.4 % $ 85,342 $ 0.97 Acquisition accounting for deferred revenue 4,256 4,256 0.1 % 4,256 0.7 % 4,256 0.05 Stock-based compensation expense — 2,753 0.6 % 44,144 9.9 % 44,144 0.49 Excess payroll taxes related to stock-based awards — 38 — % 626 0.1 % 626 0.01 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions — 15,189 3.4 % 18,592 4.2 % 18,592 0.21 Transaction expenses related to business combinations — — — % 1,716 0.4 % 1,716 0.02 Adjustment for income tax effect — — — % — — % (14,358 ) (0.16 ) Total non-GAAP $ 445,424 $ 400,658 89.9 % $ 176,962 39.7 % $ 140,318 $ 1.59

1 Diluted weighted average shares were 88,169.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenue Gross Profit % Operating Income % Net Income EPS - Diluted1 Total GAAP $ 366,965 $ 313,580 85.5 % $ 90,085 24.5 % $ 75,627 $ 0.87 Acquisition accounting for deferred revenue 2,164 2,164 — % 2,164 0.5 % 2,164 0.02 Stock-based compensation expense — 3,626 0.9 % 38,185 10.4 % 38,185 0.44 Excess payroll taxes related to stock-based awards — 85 — % 732 0.2 % 732 0.01 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions — 9,911 2.8 % 14,148 3.8 % 14,148 0.16 Transaction expenses related to business combinations — — — % 1,549 0.4 % 1,549 0.02 Adjustment for income tax effect — — — % — — % (14,133 ) (0.16 ) Total non-GAAP $ 369,129 $ 329,366 89.2 % $ 146,863 39.8 % $ 118,272 $ 1.36

1 Diluted weighted average shares were 87,224.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenue Gross Profit % Operating Income % Net Income EPS - Diluted1 Total GAAP $ 1,251,048 $ 1,062,041 84.9 % $ 274,423 21.9 % $ 251,456 $ 2.86 Acquisition accounting for deferred revenue 19,075 19,075 0.2 % 19,075 1.1 % 19,075 0.22 Stock-based compensation expense — 9,834 0.8 % 122,148 9.7 % 122,148 1.38 Excess payroll taxes related to stock-based awards — 1,085 0.1 % 12,080 1.0 % 12,080 0.14 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions — 45,163 3.5 % 57,407 4.5 % 57,407 0.65 Transaction expenses related to business combinations — — — % 5,007 0.4 % 5,007 0.06 Adjustment for income tax effect — — — % — — % (65,334 ) (0.75 ) Total non-GAAP $ 1,270,123 $ 1,137,198 89.5 % $ 490,140 38.6 % $ 401,839 $ 4.56

1 Diluted weighted average shares were 88,069.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Revenue Gross Profit % Operating Income % Net Income EPS - Diluted1 Total GAAP $ 1,057,611 $ 900,250 85.1 % $ 236,965 22.4 % $ 218,255 $ 2.50 Acquisition accounting for deferred revenue 10,116 10,116 0.2 % 10,116 0.7 % 10,116 0.12 Stock-based compensation expense — 9,956 0.9 % 103,256 9.7 % 103,256 1.19 Excess payroll taxes related to stock-based awards — 774 0.1 % 9,591 0.9 % 9,591 0.11 Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions — 29,227 2.7 % 41,789 3.9 % 41,789 0.48 Transaction expenses related to business combinations — — — % 2,808 0.3 % 2,808 0.03 Rabbi trust (income) / expense — — — % — — % (5 ) — Adjustment for income tax effect — — — % — — % (60,906 ) (0.70 ) Total non-GAAP $ 1,067,727 $ 950,323 89.0 % $ 404,525 37.9 % $ 324,904 $ 3.73

1 Diluted weighted average shares were 87,176.

ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance

Quarter Ending December 31, 2021



Earnings Per Share

- Diluted U.S. GAAP expectation $1.88 - $2.25 Exclusions before tax: Acquisition adjustments to deferred revenue $0.06 Acquisition-related amortization $0.21 Stock-based compensation and related excess payroll tax $0.48 - $0.54 Adjustment for income tax effect ($0.19) - ($0.21) Non-GAAP expectation $2.48 - $2.81





ANSYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance

Year Ending December 31, 2021



Earnings Per Share

- Diluted U.S. GAAP expectation $4.74 - $5.11 Exclusions before tax: Acquisition adjustments to deferred revenue $0.28 Acquisition-related amortization $0.86 Stock-based compensation and related excess payroll tax $2.00 - $2.06 Transaction expenses related to business combinations $0.06 Adjustment for income tax effect ($0.93) - ($0.95) Non-GAAP expectation $7.05 - $7.38





/ Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We provide non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP regarding our operational performance. These financial measures exclude the impact of certain items and, therefore, have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. A detailed explanation of each of the adjustments to such financial measures is described below. This press release also contains a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most comparable GAAP financial measure.

We use non-GAAP financial measures (a) to evaluate our historical and prospective financial performance as well as our performance relative to our competitors, (b) to set internal sales targets and spending budgets, (c) to allocate resources, (d) to measure operational profitability and the accuracy of forecasting, (e) to assess financial discipline over operational expenditures and (f) as an important factor in determining variable compensation for management and employees. In addition, many financial analysts that follow us focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that it is in the best interest of our investors to provide this information to analysts so that they accurately report the non-GAAP financial information. Moreover, investors have historically requested, and we have historically reported, these non-GAAP financial measures as a means of providing consistent and comparable information with past reports of financial results.

While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, are not reported by all our competitors and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of our competitors due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to GAAP financial measures and by reviewing the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

The adjustments to these non-GAAP financial measures, and the basis for such adjustments, are outlined below:

Acquisition accounting for deferred revenue. Historically, we have consummated acquisitions in order to support our strategic and other business objectives. In accordance with the fair value provisions applicable to the accounting for business combinations, acquired deferred revenue is often recorded on the opening balance sheet at an amount that is lower than the historical carrying value. Although this acquisition accounting requirement has no impact on our business or cash flow, it adversely impacts our reported GAAP revenue in the reporting periods following an acquisition. In order to provide investors with financial information that facilitates comparison of both historical and future results, we provide non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of the acquisition accounting adjustment. We believe that this non-GAAP financial adjustment is useful to investors because it allows investors to (a) evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by us in our financial and operational decision-making, and (b) compare our past and future reports of financial results as the revenue reduction related to acquired deferred revenue will not recur when related lease licenses and software maintenance contracts are renewed in future periods.

Amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions. We incur amortization of intangible assets, included in our GAAP presentation of amortization expense, related to various acquisitions we have made. We exclude these expenses for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share when we evaluate our continuing operational performance because these costs are fixed at the time of an acquisition, are then amortized over a period of several years after the acquisition and generally cannot be changed or influenced by us after the acquisition. Accordingly, we do not consider these expenses for purposes of evaluating our performance during the applicable time period after the acquisition, and we exclude such expenses when making decisions to allocate resources. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to (a) evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by us in our financial and operational decision-making, and (b) compare our past reports of financial results as we have historically reported these non-GAAP financial measures.

Stock-based compensation expense. We incur expense related to stock-based compensation included in our GAAP presentation of cost of maintenance and service; research and development expense; and selling, general and administrative expense. This non-GAAP adjustment also includes excess payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) incurred in connection with our deferred compensation plan held in a rabbi trust includes an offsetting benefit (charge) recorded in other income (expense). Although stock-based compensation is an expense and viewed as a form of compensation, we exclude these expenses for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share when we evaluate our continuing operational performance. We similarly exclude income (expense) related to assets held in a rabbi trust in connection with our deferred compensation plan. Specifically, we exclude stock-based compensation and income (expense) related to assets held in the deferred compensation plan rabbi trust during our annual budgeting process and our quarterly and annual assessments of our performance. The annual budgeting process is the primary mechanism whereby we allocate resources to various initiatives and operational requirements. Additionally, the annual review by our board of directors during which it compares our historical business model and profitability to the planned business model and profitability for the forthcoming year excludes the impact of stock-based compensation. In evaluating the performance of our senior management and department managers, charges related to stock-based compensation are excluded from expenditure and profitability results. In fact, we record stock-based compensation expense into a stand-alone cost center for which no single operational manager is responsible or accountable. In this way, we can review, on a period-to-period basis, each manager's performance and assess financial discipline over operational expenditures without the effect of stock-based compensation. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to (a) evaluate our operating results and the effectiveness of the methodology used by us to review our operating results, and (b) review historical comparability in our financial reporting as well as comparability with competitors' operating results.

Transaction expenses related to business combinations. We incur expenses for professional services rendered in connection with business combinations, which are included in our GAAP presentation of selling, general and administrative expense. These expenses are generally not tax-deductible. We exclude these acquisition-related transaction expenses, derived from announced acquisitions, for the purpose of calculating non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating profit margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share when we evaluate our continuing operational performance, as we generally would not have otherwise incurred these expenses in the periods presented as a part of our operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to (a) evaluate our operating results and the effectiveness of the methodology used by us to review our operating results, and (b) review historical comparability in our financial reporting as well as comparability with competitors' operating results.

Non-GAAP tax provision. We utilize a normalized non-GAAP annual effective tax rate (AETR) to calculate non-GAAP measures. This methodology provides better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring items and aligning the non-GAAP tax rate with our expected geographic earnings mix. To project this rate, we analyzed our historic and projected non-GAAP earnings mix by geography along with other factors such as our current tax structure, recurring tax credits and incentives, and expected tax positions. On an annual basis we will re-evaluate this rate for significant items that may materially affect our projections.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We have provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as listed below:

GAAP Reporting Measure Non-GAAP Reporting Measure Revenue Non-GAAP Revenue Gross Profit Non-GAAP Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Non-GAAP Operating Income Operating Profit Margin Non-GAAP Operating Profit Margin Net Income Non-GAAP Net Income Diluted Earnings Per Share

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share



Constant currency. In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed above, we use constant currency results for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons by excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations on the reported results. To present this information, the 2021 results for entities whose functional currency is a currency other than the U.S. Dollar were converted to U.S. Dollars at rates that were in effect for the 2020 comparable period, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect for 2021. Constant currency growth rates are calculated by adjusting the 2021 reported amounts by the 2021 currency fluctuation impacts and comparing the adjusted amounts to the 2020 comparable period reported amounts. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to (a) evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by us in our financial and operational decision-making, and (b) compare our reported results to our past reports of financial results without the effects of foreign currency fluctuations.

