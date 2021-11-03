MedeAnalytics Names Inaugural Winners of its 2021 Impact Awards

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedeAnalytics, a healthcare analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader, announced today its Impact Award winners at the MedeAnalytics Impact Summit, its flagship client event that took place virtually on Nov. 2-3, 2021. The winner was ConcertoCare with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) as the first and second runner-ups. Each organization was recognized for their innovation and measurable analytics impact in healthcare.

"The innovation that our customers orchestrate with the MedeAnalytics platform and solutions is nothing short of astounding and is one of many reasons why I'm thrilled to highlight some of the outstanding work and value our clients are driving within healthcare," said Steve Grieco, chief executive officer of MedeAnalytics. "To enable value is our mission and being able to bring together healthcare leaders to share best practices and engage in thought-provoking and inspiring discussions is one more way we're looking to empower and drive healthcare forward. Congratulations to our inaugural Impact Award winners."

Winner: ConcertoCare with Dr. Amy Flaster, Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Brian Davis, SVP Care Partners

ConcertoCare is the nation's leading value-based provider of primary and complex care for seniors and adults with unmet health and social needs. Powered by its proprietary population health and analytics engine, Patient3D®, in conjunction with the MedeAnalytics Value Based Performance Management solution, ConcertoCare is improving quality-of-life while lowering ER visits by 16%, admissions by 47%, and re-admissions by 40% for their patient population, below national averages.

First Runner Up: OHSU with Jennifer Grubb, Assistant Director, Clinical Documentation, and Dr. Angela Alday, Medical Director for Coding and Documentation Integrity

Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) is a public research university in Oregon. OHSU leveraged self-service analytics and reporting from MedeAnalytics with the Revenue Integrity solution to increase CMI by 21%, increase average rate of return (ARR) per CDI specialist per month by 159% (from approx. $ 40K to $ 90K per month), and achieved over 5% improvements in their CC/MCC capture rates.

Second Runner Up: BCBSRI with Angelo Pirri, manager, employer analytics

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) deployed Employer Reporting from MedeAnalytics to empower their consultants to collaborate directly with brokers as "trusted advisors" and deliver value-added self-service analytics to craft multi-year strategies for their strategic clients. This yielded outstanding results, including driving up employer efficiencies by over 70% while significantly augmenting new client acquisition and satisfaction. Ad-hoc report turnaround times (TAT) have been dramatically lowered, contributing to increased employee productivity by 70-75%, with $2.9 million in value from improved efficiency and revenue uplift.

