GTreasury and Imperium Markets Partner to Provide Treasurers with Seamless Data Connectivity Between the Two Platforms

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury management platform provider, and Imperium Markets, an ASIC-licensed fixed-income trading platform for capital markets, partnered today to enable connectivity between the two platforms.



With this integration into GTreasury, Imperium Markets’ clients can now deal directly with their banking partners via Imperium’s market leading electronic request-for-quote process. Additionally, clients’ successful trades automatically flow into their GTreasury environment for treasury and risk management. This integration removes requirements for additional deal inputs – significantly streamlining treasurers’ workflows and reducing the potential for manual data entry issues.

“Integrating with GTreasury is a natural fit for Imperium Markets,” said Simon Teong, Chief Operating Officer, Imperium Markets. “Our cloud-hosted technology is built to disrupt the inefficiencies of the wholesale term deposit, money market and fixed income markets – investor portfolios and bank operating processes often consist of spreadsheets and technologies that are limited in functionality and do not assist in reducing known risk and compliance issues. Likewise, GTreasury offers treasurers all the digital tools they need to transform their treasury management for the long-term. The market leader in delivering innovative, comprehensive, and efficient treasury management solutions, we’re excited to partner with GTreasury and enable this integration between the two platforms.”

“Adding readymade connectivity between these two platforms will make it easier for treasurers to stay on top of deal flow with accurate, fast, and easy-to-use capabilities,” said Rob McGuinness, APAC Head of Sales and Account Management, GTreasury. “We look forward to seeing treasurers take advantage of what this partnership enables.”

About GTreasury

GTreasury is committed to connecting treasury and digital finance operations by providing a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management system and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 800 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide.

About Imperium Markets

Imperium Markets was the first Fintech in Australia to be granted a Tier 2 markets licence by ASIC to generate greater transparency and efficiency when transacting in term deposit, money market and fixed income markets.

Imperium Markets was founded by a team of highly experienced practitioners, all of whom have had extensive day to day experience with the historical analogue process of dealing in these products, as either an Issuer, a Wholesale Investor or a Technology specialist.

Where other financial market products have transitioned to new technology and a digital experience these products remain fragmented, cumbersome and exposed to multiple risk and compliance issues.

The need for the digital transformation of this market is obvious. Imperium Markets is committed to delivering a “fit for the future” ecosystem that will see all market participants able to transact, report, register and settle instantaneously across multiple products. This will provide the markets with much needed improvements in security, diversification and liquidity.