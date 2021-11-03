Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.



The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Cooperatief U.A. (the “Topicus Coop” or “CSNH”) for the year ended December 31, 2020, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q3 2021 Headlines:

Revenue increased 46% (5% organic growth) to €177.1 million compared to €121.2 million in Q3 2020.

Net income decreased to €18.1 million (€0.09 on a diluted per share basis) from €19.3 million (€0.16 on a diluted per share basis) in Q3 2020.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €13.2 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €3.0 million resulting in total consideration of €16.2 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) decreased €1.0 million to €8.5 million compared to €9.5 million in Q3 2020.

Free cash flow available to shareholders 1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased €3.1 million to negative €0.5 million compared to €2.6 million in Q3 2020.

(“FCFA2S”) decreased €3.1 million to negative €0.5 million compared to €2.6 million in Q3 2020. Subsequent to September 30, 2021, the Company completed an agreement to acquire a business in the oil and gas vertical for aggregate cash consideration of US$85.3 million (€73.6 million) on closing plus cash holdbacks of US$9.5 million (€8.2 million) and contingent consideration with a maximum value of US$5.0 million (€4.3 million). The Company will have an equity interest of 60% in the business. The remaining 40% equity interest will be owned by another subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc.

See Non-IFRS measures.

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was €177.1 million, an increase of 46%, or €55.9 million, compared to €121.2 million for the comparable period in 2020. For the first nine months of 2021 total revenues were €535.0 million, an increase of 50%, or €178.4 million, compared to €356.6 million for the comparable period in 2020. The increase for both the three and nine month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% and 7% respectively.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was €18.1 million compared to net income of €19.3 million for the same period in 2020. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.09 in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income per basic share of €0.33 and diluted share of €0.16 for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net loss was €2,249.3 million or a loss €32.78 per basic and diluted share compared to income of €50.8 million or €0.86 per basic share and €0.43 per diluted share for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, CFO were €8.5 million compared to €9.5 million for the same period in 2020. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, CFO increased €12.1 million to €133.7 million compared to €121.6 million for the same period in 2020 representing an increase of 10%.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, FCFA2S was negative €0.5 million compared to €2.6 million for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, FCFA2S decreased €4.5 million to €66.4 million compared to €70.8 million for the same period in 2020 representing a decrease of 6%.

Members’ Equity of Topicus Coop and Share Capital of Topicus

The Controlling / Non-Controlling interest ("NCI") percentage attributable to the common equity holders is based on Topicus.com Inc.’s ownership in the Topicus Coop.

Calculations as at September 30, 2021 are as follows:

Topicus.com Inc. 39,870,435 61.4% Ordinary units in Topicus Coop Joday Group* 19,665,642 30.3% Ordinary units in Topicus Coop Ijssel* 5,384,832 8.3% Ordinary units in Topicus Coop 64,920,909

* as defined in the Company’s Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021

The NCI amount is 38.6% as at September 30, 2021.

As of February 1, 2022, all the preferred shares and preference units will be automatically converted to Subordinate voting shares and/or ordinary units, as applicable.

At that time, assuming no other changes occur, holdings will be as follows:

Topicus.com Inc. 79,282,820 61.1% Ordinary units in Topicus Coop Joday Group* 39,331,284 30.3% Ordinary units in Topicus Coop Ijssel* 11,227,714 8.6% Ordinary units in Topicus Coop 129,841,818

* as defined in the Company’s Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021

The NCI amount will then be 38.9%.

Further descriptions of the significant terms and conditions of the preferred shares and preference units are described in Note 9 to the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021.

The market capitalization of the company as reported by the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange is currently based on the 39,870,435 Subordinate voting shares outstanding and excludes all potentially dilutive securities and NCI. On a fully diluted basis and no NCI the market capitalization would be based on 129,841,818 shares.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (€ in millions, except percentages) (€ in millions, except percentages) Net cash flows from operating activities 8.5 9.5 133.7 121.6 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.3 ) (0.2 ) (0.9 ) (0.7 ) Interest paid on other facilities (3.3 ) (1.6 ) (5.9 ) (3.5 ) Credit facility transaction costs - - (2.4 ) - Payments of lease obligations (4.4 ) (3.3 ) (12.9 ) (9.5 ) Property and equipment purchased (1.3 ) (0.5 ) (3.2 ) (1.8 ) (0.8 ) 3.9 108.4 106.2 Less amount attributable to Non-controlling interests 0.3 (1.3 ) (42.0 ) (35.3 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders (0.5 ) 2.6 66.4 70.8 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot. Comparative financial information amended to reflect the Combination as if it occurred before the start of the earliest period presented.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash 66,634 55,635 47,171 Accounts receivable 57,091 46,644 37,275 Unbilled revenue 29,688 12,609 13,753 Inventories 654 375 454 Other assets 25,005 14,461 14,928 179,071 129,724 113,581 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 15,228 8,782 7,745 Right of use assets 52,644 50,517 45,723 Deferred income taxes 4,779 1,946 638 Other assets 4,810 3,956 4,423 Intangible assets 678,777 446,213 406,472 756,239 511,415 465,001 Total assets 935,310 641,139 578,582 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility and current portion of term loans 40,092 19,482 - Redeemable preferred securities 66,614 - - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 104,637 97,386 74,197 Deferred revenue 106,082 59,721 82,213 Provisions 2,216 1,222 1,032 Acquisition holdback payables 5,811 12,601 8,385 Lease obligations 15,798 13,953 12,329 Income taxes payable 11,850 12,576 7,637 353,100 216,941 185,793 Non-current liabilities: Term loans 95,961 32,572 32,794 Deferred income taxes 125,654 79,958 68,952 Acquisition holdback payables 485 608 - Lease obligations 37,624 37,154 32,569 Other liabilities 11,855 9,225 5,690 271,579 159,518 140,005 Total liabilities 624,679 376,459 325,798 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares 2,047,473 - - Capital stock 39,412 39,412 39,412 Other equity (999,460 ) - - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (834 ) (1,409 ) (766 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (1,794,229 ) 138,572 129,992 Non-controlling interests 1,018,267 88,106 84,146 310,631 264,680 252,784 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 935,310 641,139 578,582





Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Three and nine months ended September 30 2021 and 2020 Unaudited Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue License 4,638 3,794 15,777 9,528 Professional services 45,241 28,226 141,446 84,191 Hardware and other 1,143 1,397 3,986 3,804 Maintenance and other recurring 126,105 87,788 373,753 259,057 177,126 121,205 534,961 356,580 Expenses Staff 95,908 59,983 291,452 183,137 Hardware 738 1,058 2,030 2,287 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 17,311 11,243 53,100 32,626 Occupancy 1,260 870 4,075 2,637 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 4,717 3,003 13,670 9,939 Professional fees 3,394 2,438 8,361 6,203 Other, net 1,389 449 5,032 2,943 Depreciation 6,354 4,365 18,385 12,750 Amortization of intangible assets 21,026 12,472 62,054 36,567 152,095 95,880 458,159 289,089 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) - - 2,302,185 - Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets - - 1,600 - Finance and other expenses (income) 2,161 1,402 8,069 4,693 2,161 1,402 2,311,854 4,693 Income (loss) before income taxes 22,870 23,922 (2,235,051 ) 62,798 Current income tax expense (recovery) 9,552 7,318 28,464 20,583 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (4,778 ) (2,657 ) (14,260 ) (8,608 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 4,773 4,661 14,205 11,976 Net income (loss) 18,097 19,262 (2,249,256 ) 50,823 Net income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 7,422 12,850 (1,896,100 ) 33,905 Non-controlling interests 10,675 6,412 (353,156 ) 16,918 Net income (loss) 18,097 19,262 (2,249,256 ) 50,823 Weighted average shares Basic shares outstanding 79,282,821 39,412,386 57,851,780 39,412,386 Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819 118,156,055 129,627,794 118,156,055 Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus Basic 0.09 0.33 (32.78 ) 0.86 Diluted 0.09 0.16 (32.78 ) 0.43





Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Three and nine months ended September 30 2021 and 2020 Unaudited Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) 18,097 19,262 (2,249,256 ) 50,823 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other (731 ) (127 ) 523 (433 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax (731 ) (127 ) 523 (433 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 17,366 19,135 (2,248,733 ) 50,389 Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus (453 ) (85 ) 357 (289 ) Non-controlling interests (278 ) (42 ) 166 (144 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (731 ) (127 ) 523 (433 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 6,969 12,765 (1,895,743 ) 33,616 Non-controlling interests 10,398 6,369 (352,990 ) 16,774 Total comprehensive income (loss) 17,366 19,135 (2,248,733 ) 50,389





Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Attributable to equity holders of Topicus Preferred

Shares Capital

Stock Other equity Accumulated other

comprehensive (loss) income Retained

earnings

(Deficit) Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2021 - 39,412 - (1,409 ) 138,572 176,575 88,106 264,680 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - - (1,896,100 ) (1,896,100 ) (353,156 ) (2,249,256 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - - 357 - 357 166 523 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - 357 - 357 166 523 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - 357 (1,896,100 ) (1,895,743 ) (352,990 ) (2,248,733 ) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests - - 9,770 127 - 9,896 (9,896 ) - Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements - - - 92 (276 ) (184 ) 2,508 2,324 Issuance of Redeemable preferred securities - - (1,001,469 ) - - (1,001,469 ) (124,797 ) (1,126,267 ) Dividends to common shareholders of the Company (note 12) - - - - (36,425 ) (36,425 ) (18,175 ) (54,600 ) Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus from liabilities to preferred shares 2,073,205 - - - - 2,073,205 - 2,073,205 Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus Coop from liabilities to non-controlling interest - - - - - - 1,442,910 1,442,910 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus - - (7,760 ) - - (7,760 ) 7,760 - Accrued dividends to preferred shareholders of Topicus recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion (25,731 ) - - - - (25,731 ) - (25,731 ) Accrued dividends to preference unit holders of Topicus Coop recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion - - - - - - (17,157 ) (17,157 ) Balance at September 30, 2021 2,047,473 39,412 (999,460 ) (834 ) (1,794,229 ) (707,637 ) 1,018,267 310,631





Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Attributable to equity holders of Topicus Preferred

Shares Capital

Stock Other equity Accumulated other

comprehensive (loss)

income Retained

earnings

(deficit) Total Non-controlling

interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2020 - 39,412 - (477 ) 96,087 135,022 67,372 202,395 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - - 33,905 33,905 16,918 50,823 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - - (289 ) - (289 ) (144 ) (433 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - (289 ) - (289 ) (144 ) (433 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - (289 ) 33,905 33,616 16,774 50,389 Balance at September 30, 2020 - 39,412 - (766 ) 129,992 168,638 84,146 252,784





Topicus.com Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Three and nine months ended September 30 2021 and 2020 Unaudited Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) 18,097 19,262 (2,249,256 ) 50,823 Adjustments for: Depreciation 6,354 4,365 18,385 12,750 Amortization of intangible assets 21,026 12,472 62,054 36,567 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) - - 2,302,185 - Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets - - 1,600 - Finance and other expenses (income) 2,161 1,402 8,069 4,693 Income tax expense (recovery) 4,773 4,661 14,205 11,976 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations (36,687 ) (34,252 ) 4,760 20,643 Income taxes (paid) received (7,231 ) 1,633 (28,341 ) (15,842 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 8,493 9,542 133,660 121,609 Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Interest paid on lease obligations (275 ) (227 ) (874 ) (657 ) Interest paid on other facilities (3,319 ) (1,633 ) (5,861 ) (3,456 ) Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility 10,000 - 20,000 (50,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of term loans - - 65,907 - Repayments of term loans (411 ) - (411 ) - Credit facility transaction costs - - (2,397 ) - Payments of lease obligations (4,438 ) (3,256 ) (12,946 ) (9,507 ) Repayment of unitholder loans - - - (647 ) Dividends paid - - (54,600 ) - Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 1,557 (5,115 ) 8,818 (64,266 ) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of businesses (13,261 ) (19,711 ) (164,999 ) (46,338 ) Cash obtained with acquired businesses 5,240 7,446 19,486 14,178 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (366 ) (237 ) (11,373 ) (5,100 ) Receipt of additional subscription amount from the sellers of Topicus.com B.V. - - 27,589 - Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 1,010 378 1,010 870 Property and equipment purchased (1,258 ) (518 ) (3,191 ) (1,818 ) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (8,634 ) (12,642 ) (131,479 ) (38,207 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents (0 ) 0 (0 ) 0 Increase (decrease) in cash 1,415 (8,215 ) 10,999 19,135 Cash, beginning of period 65,218 55,385 55,635 28,036 Cash, end of period 66,634 47,171 66,634 47,171







