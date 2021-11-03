Grant from SECU Foundation Assists Children’s Center with New Facility in Surry County

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation is one of the proud community donors that helped the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina (CCNWNC) build a new facility to expand programs for children and families in need. The opening of the SECU Campus of CCNWNC in Dobson increased the organization’s capacity to provide programs that support the prevention, intervention, and treatment of child abuse, as well as services for neglected and at-risk youth in Surry and six surrounding counties in the northwest region. The $700,000 SECU Foundation grant will help CCNWNC serve an additional 200 children and families through the new campus.



Damian Carter, SECU Regional Senior Vice President, remarked, “Since its establishment in 1998, Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina has done a phenomenal job of serving the community and the need for their services continues to rise. SECU Foundation is happy to help this organization grow and expand its programs for families in this area.”

“It is inspiring to see how our community has spoken with their time, energy, and financial gifts. I would like to give a special thank you to SECU Foundation, who led the way, as none of this would be possible without their support and the support of many others,” said Coad Westera, CCNWNC Board Chair. “The new facility has helped create a unified statement about our community – one that tells those inside and outside our community what we value most, our families and our children. Thank you for being a part of making this dream a reality and showing your support for this great community.”

“The needs of our children, families, and community have always been our priority at the Children’s Center. When we started this journey of expanding facilities to embrace the needs and provide quality services, I had no idea the impact a building could have on a community,” stated Robin Testerman Beeson, CCNWNC Executive Director. “The SECU Campus of the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina is a true beacon of hope for many children and families and has increased our service capacity 300% despite a pandemic year. I would like to thank the SECU Foundation for their support and investment in this community.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 84 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

