Parex Announces Q3 2021 Results: Significant Free Cash Flow and Special Cash Dividend of CAD$0.25/share

Key Highlights

Parex' board of directors ("Board") approves a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 in the amount of CAD$0.125 per common share, to be payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021.

The Board also approves a special cash dividend in the amount of CAD$0.25 per common share, to be payable on November 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 16, 2021.

Funds flow provided by operations ("FFO") (1) of $1.24 per share in the third quarter, results in year-to-date total FFO of $3.23 per share.

of $1.24 per share in the third quarter, results in year-to-date total FFO of $3.23 per share. Free funds flow (1) of $78.4 million in the third quarter, results in year-to-date total free funds flow of $250.6 million.

of $78.4 million in the third quarter, results in year-to-date total free funds flow of $250.6 million. Drilled a three leg multilateral well, Cayena-1 on the Fortuna block (Parex 100% WI). The third leg of the Cayena-1 multilateral well was drilled to a lateral length of approximately 7,200 feet which is the longest horizontal well in Colombia to date. This well is currently awaiting completion work.



Q3 2021 Financial & Operational Highlights

Implemented a quarterly dividend with respect to its common shares and the Board approved the payment of a dividend of $12.0 million (CAD$0.125 per common share), which was paid on September 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021.

Quarterly average production was 47,496 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") (consisting of 6,955 barrels per day ("bbls/d") of light crude oil and medium crude oil, 38,949 bbls/d of heavy crude oil and 9,552 thousand cubic feet per day ("mcf/d") of conventional natural gas), which is an 8% increase from Q2 2021 average production of 43,900 boe/d (consisting of 5,881 bbls/d of light crude oil and medium crude oil, 36,308 bbls/d of heavy crude oil and 10,266 mcf/d of conventional natural gas).

Recognized net income of $67.9 million ($0.55 (or CAD $0.69) (2) per share basic) compared to net income of $91.7 million ($0.72 (or CAD $0.88) (2) per share basic) in the previous quarter ended June 30, 2021 and net income of $27.6 million ($0.20 (or CAD $0.27) (2) per share basic) in Q3 2020;



per share basic) compared to net income of $91.7 million ($0.72 (or CAD $0.88) per share basic) in the previous quarter ended June 30, 2021 and net income of $27.6 million ($0.20 (or CAD $0.27) per share basic) in Q3 2020; Generated an operating netback (1) of $44.12 per barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") and FFO (1) per boe of $35.46 from an average Brent price of $73.23 per barrel ("bbl"). With no commodity derivatives in place, Parex continues to have 100% exposure to higher oil prices;



of $44.12 per barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") and FFO per boe of $35.46 from an average Brent price of $73.23 per barrel ("bbl"). With no commodity derivatives in place, Parex continues to have 100% exposure to higher oil prices; FFO of $152.7 million ($1.24 (or CAD $1.56) (2) per share basic) as compared to $79.4 million ($0.57 (or CAD $0.76) (2) per share basic) for Q3 2020. FFO increased in the current quarter due to higher Brent prices and higher production;

per share basic) as compared to $79.4 million ($0.57 (or CAD $0.76) per share basic) for Q3 2020. FFO increased in the current quarter due to higher Brent prices and higher production; Capital expenditures were $74.3 million in the period resulting in free funds flow (1) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 of $78.4 million;

for the three months ended September 30, 2021 of $78.4 million; Utilized a portion of free funds flow to purchase 3,644,866 of the Company's common shares for a total cost of $58.0 million (average price of CAD$20.12/share) pursuant to the Company's normal course issuer bid program ("NCIB") and to pay the quarterly dividend on September 29, 2021 of $12.0 million;

Further reduced basic outstanding common shares as a result of the active NCIB from 155.4 million shares as at September 30, 2018 to 121.4 million common shares at September 30, 2021 or a decrease of approximately 20%. Fully diluted common shares were reduced from 162.7 million common shares as of September 30, 2018 to 123.2 million common shares as at September 30, 2021.

Working capital was $349.7 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $352.2 million at June 30, 2021 and $370.7 million at September 30, 2020. The Company also has an undrawn syndicated bank credit facility of $200.0 million, resulting in available liquidity of $550 million; and

Participated in drilling 15 gross (10.60 net) wells(3) in Colombia resulting in 7 oil wells, 5 wells under test and 3 abandoned wells, for a success rate of 70%.



(1) See "Non-GAAP Terms" for further discussion.

(2) Using USD-CAD Bank of Canada 2021 Third Quarter average rate of 1.2600, Q2 2021 average rate of 1.2282 and Q3 2020 average rate of 1.3321.

(3) Oil wells: LLA-34: Tigana Norte-34 & 57, Tigui-24 and Tigui Este-1; Cabrestero: Bacano Oeste-6 & 9, Bacano Sur-1. Wells under test: Fortuna: Perla Negra, LLA-34: Tigana Sur-19 and Tigana-7, VIM-1: Basilea-1 and Cabrestero: Totoro Oeste-1. Abandoned: LLA-32: Carcayu-1; Midas: Ayombero Sur-1; LLA-34: Guerere-1.

Three Months Ended Nine months ended Sept 30, June 30, Sept 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 Operational Average daily production Light Crude Oil and Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 6,955 4,626 5,881 6,985 Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 38,949 38,309 36,308 37,409 Crude oil (bbl/d) 45,904 42,935 42,189 44,394 Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 9,552 8,220 10,266 10,008 Oil & Gas (boe/d)(1) 47,496 44,305 43,900 46,062 Average daily sales of produced oil & natural gas Oil (bbl/d) 45,222 42,802 43,455 44,434 Gas (Mcf/d) 9,552 8,220 10,266 10,008 Oil & Gas (boe/d) 46,814 44,172 45,166 46,102 Oil inventory - end of period (bbls) 88,460 88,000 25,691 88,460 Operating netback ($/boe)(2) Reference price - Brent ($/bbl) 73.23 43.34 69.08 67.97 Oil & natural gas revenue 62.77 33.88 59.68 58.46 Royalties (9.67 ) (2.97 ) (8.69 ) (8.18 ) Net revenue 53.10 30.91 50.99 50.28 Production expense (5.99 ) (5.00 ) (6.70 ) (6.18 ) Transportation expense (2.99 ) (2.81 ) (3.00 ) (3.14 ) Operating netback ($/boe)(2) 44.12 23.10 41.29 40.96 Funds flow provided by operations ($/boe)(2) 35.46 19.53 32.02 32.52 Financial (USD$000s except per share amounts) Oil and natural gas revenue 272,481 146,231 247,318 741,857 Net income 67,942 27,619 91,662 207,064 Per share - basic(3) 0.55 0.20 0.72 1.63 Funds flow provided by operations(2) 152,713 79,384 131,602 409,284 Per share - basic(3) 1.24 0.57 1.03 3.23 Dividends paid 12,021 — — 12,021 Per share - Cdn$(3) 0.125 — — 0.125 Capital expenditures 74,289 17,756 44,847 158,728 Free funds flow(2) 78,424 61,628 86,755 250,556 Working capital surplus 349,694 370,722 352,188 349,694 Bank debt(4) — — — — Cash 361,353 353,257 371,353 361,353 Outstanding shares (000s) Basic (end of period) 121,415 137,037 124,938 121,415 Weighted average basic 123,184 138,303 127,346 126,724 Diluted (end of period)(5) 123,155 140,820 126,818 123,155

(1) Reference to crude oil or natural gas production in the above table and elsewhere in this press release refer to the light and medium crude oil and heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas, respectively, product types as defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.

(2) The table above contains Non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Terms” for further discussion.

(3) Per share amounts (with the exception of dividends) are based on weighted average common shares.

(4) Borrowing limit of $200.0 million as of September 30, 2021.

(5) Diluted shares as stated include the effects of common shares and stock options outstanding at the period-end. The September 30, 2021 closing stock price was Cdn$23.04 per share.

Operational Update and Upcoming Activity Highlights

Parex provides the update below on our ongoing exploration and growth activities:

Production

Current production is approximately 49,000 boe/d (consisting of approximately 6,370 bbls/d of light crude oil and medium crude oil, 40,670 bbls/d of heavy crude oil and 11,760 mcf/d of conventional natural gas).



Implementation of Technology in Colombia Operations

Multilateral Drilling: Parex is utilizing multilateral wells on the Fortuna block (Parex 100% WI) in order to access four separate prospective zones. The multilateral wells are expected to maximize reservoir contact, reduce costs and reduce the surface footprint associated with single lateral drilling.

The Cayena-1 well was initially drilled in 2020 as a single lateral into the Galembo Formation with a lateral length of approximately 3,000 feet. In October 2021 this well was sidetracked for the first multilateral leg which was drilled to a lateral length of approximately 5,700 feet and the second multilateral leg has been drilled to a lateral length of approximately 7,200 feet which is the longest horizontal well in Colombia to date.

The next three leg multilateral well will be Cayena-2 which is expected to be drilled in Q4 2022 and it will also be targeting the Galembo Formation. This well will be followed by Fidalga-1 targeting the Salada Formation, which will be the first well on this block targeting this formation.

Hydraulic Stimulation: The Company recently employed hydraulic stimulation with energized fluids on vertical wells for well stimulation with the goal being increased fracture complexity to improve productivity. Following the successful pumping of the Akira-7 pilot well the crew has mobilized and is moving to the next well in the program, Akira-12, with results from Akira-7 expected in November 2021.

Advanced Acid Stimulation: On the Perla Negra-1 well Parex plans to apply a limited entry technique with the goal being wider distribution of acid in the horizontal leg to improve well productivity. The Company believes this is the first application of the technique in Colombia

Synthetic Drilling Mud: Use of synthetic drilling mud is expected to commence on the Capachos block (Parex 50% WI) at the Capachos Sur-3 well in December 2021 and will be an important component of the 2022 Arauca block drilling program. The Company believes that use of synthetic drilling mud in our other core areas should result in significant operational efficiencies.

Airborne Geophysics: Parex commissioned the acquisition of a regional aero-gravity and aero-magnetics survey in 2021 and is currently processing the data.

The survey size is in excess of 3,800 square kilometers and covers the LLA-122 area of the foothills in Colombia.

The aero-gravity survey utilizes high resolution Full Tensor Gradiometry (FTG) technology which measures the rate of change of gravity that is caused by subtle geological density variations. When the gravity and magnetic surveys are integrated, they provide a low-impact and cost-effective regional assessment of the subsurface potential.

Drilling Operations Summary

Block Parex WI Activity Description Arauca & LLA-38 50% Advancing social and civil activities to spud the first of the four well program planned to begin in Q1 2022. Cabrestero 100% 11-12 wells expected to be drilled and on production by year-end, which is expected to bring 2021 exit production to approximately 9,000 bbl/d and will expand the Company's pressure maintenance strategy on the block. Capachos 50% Commencing a six well program in 2022, comprised of three development and three exploration wells, subject to partner approval. Fortuna 100% The Galembo Formation at the Cayena field is prospective for crude oil and the Company is targeting two additional stacked hydrocarbon bearing formations, the Olini (Perla Negra-1 test in Q4 2021) and the Salada (Fidalga-1 drill in Q1 2022). Completion activities are underway and we expect to test the wells in November 2021. VIM-1



50%

Early production from the La Belleza discovery is expected in November 2021 at gross rates of approximately 2,400 boe/d (consisting of 1,400 bbls/d of light crude oil per day and 6 mmcf/d of conventional natural gas). The Planadas-1 exploration well has been drilled to a measured depth of approximately 13,700 feet in a Cretaceous aged crystalline basement. The well was drilled 6.3 kilometers west of the La Belleza-1 discovery. The well was positioned 1,425 feet down dip of the La Belleza-1 well and 1,140 feet above the regional structural closure in order to test the possibility of a continuous hydrocarbon column existing across the large structural high on the VIM-1 block. Gas shows were encountered during drilling and a detailed logging program is currently underway to identify zones for testing. LLA-34 55% Recent promising drilling results in the Tigui field potentially expand the field to the north and southeast, opening up new drilling opportunities.



Returning Capital To Shareholders: Special Dividend Declared & 2021 Share Buy-back 92% Complete

The Board has approved the payment of a special cash dividend in the amount of CAD$0.25 per common share, which will be payable on November 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 16, 2021. This special cash dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In its press release dated July 7, 2021, the Company announced the implementation of a regular quarterly dividend with respect to its common shares. The Board has also approved the payment of a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 in the amount of CAD$0.125 per common share, which will be payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021. The dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

As of October 31, 2021, the Company has repurchased for cancellation 11,987,879 common shares under its NCIB which commenced on December 23, 2020, at an average cost of CAD$21.18 per share. As of October 31, 2021, Parex had 120,972,942 basic shares outstanding. From September 15, 2017 to October 31, 2021, Parex has repurchased approximately 43.8 million shares at an average cost of CAD$19.34 per share returning CAD$848 million to shareholders. Parex expects to purchase the maximum allowable 12.9 million shares under the NCIB, prior to its expiry on December 22, 2021.

Parex is committed to returning capital to shareholders and believes the decision to initiate a dividend, Board approval of the payment of a special dividend, as well as continuing to utilize its NCIB, demonstrates such commitment.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5e20c01d-287f-4f31-b16f-1366edbc1713