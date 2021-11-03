Coveo Solutions Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for its Initial Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) for a proposed initial public offering of subordinate voting shares (the “Offering”). The number and price of the subordinate voting shares to be sold have not yet been determined.

BMO Capital Markets, BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint bookrunners for the Offering.

The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Offering and is still subject to completion or amendment. The Preliminary Prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the subordinate voting shares until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The subordinate voting shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption therefrom.

About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. We aim to enable our customers to deliver the relevant experiences that we believe people expect in the new digital economy. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for ecommerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

