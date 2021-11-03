Nemaura Medical to Present at the Diabetes Technology Society 2021 Conference on November 4, 2021

Loughborough, England, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces today that Chief Executive Officer Faz Chowdhury, Ph.D. will be presenting virtually at the Diabetes Technology Society Annual Meeting on November 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.



To watch the presentation, participants must be registered for the conference, which can be found here.

The Diabetes Technology Society meeting’s goal is to connect technology developers and users to facilitate the creation of new and cost-effective tools to help people with diabetes. FDA officials will participate to update attendees on current U.S. regulatory policies. The meeting will particularly emphasize original data. Scientists and clinicians will have plenty of opportunities to share ideas in both formal and informal setting. The format will include state-of-the-art lectures, oral presentations of abstracts, panel discussions with Q & A sessions, and virtual poster sessions.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT® diabetes program.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.



