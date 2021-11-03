XP Inc. Reports 3Q21 Financial Results

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported today its financial results for the third quarter of 2021.



To our shareholders

"In adversity, some give up, while others exceed records." Ayrton Senna.

This phrase has been inspiring us throughout our history.

The ownership culture and our partnership, currently with more than 800 partners and 6,000 empowered executives acting as CEOs, coupled with our resilience and tenacity, were the factors that made us overcome various moments of uncertainty we have been through. It was like that in 2001, 2005, 2007, 2014 and 2019, and it will be no different today.

Whether or not we are in a crisis we cannot say, it shall become clearer over time, but the environment is certainly complex, and we like challenges.

In our opinion, the ability to connect dots in a chronological order of relevance is how an entrepreneurial journey is built. Crises force us to revisit this sequence and quickly rebuild this chain. Our greatest quality is precisely this pragmatism of thought and strong discipline of execution.

Our roadmap, as we've talked about since the IPO, is to continue expanding into new verticals, to provoke ourselves to go even further to better serve our clients and thus increasingly address the huge revenue pool of the financial industry and its adjacencies. Today we operate in a market of R$120bn of annual revenue, still small in the context of an industry pool of R$800bn.

Our efforts and investments in the allocation and addition of employees are divided into three strategic pillars: i) Foundations; ii) Protect and Expand the Core and iii) Build the Future.

Foundations represent the backbone that supports the company and allows it to grow exponentially and sustainably. It includes, among others, the Technology and Back Office infrastructures.

Protecting and Expanding the Core involves the continuous focus on innovating and reinforcing our competitive advantages in the universe of Investments and Capital Markets, never complacent with what we have built up to now. These pillars include, among others, the mission of promoting the availability and liquidity of high-quality products at the lowest possible cost, continuing to develop our distribution channels – both advisory and self-service – and advancing in the construction of a unique ecosystem of financial education, digital content and entrepreneurship. In the investment world, the concentration in the five big banks still exceeds 90%, and our share-of-wallet of existing clients is approximately 50%.

Building the Future, in turn, encompasses projects that are in their early stages and still generate little or no revenue, but which will allow XP to impact an increasing number of individuals and companies in Brazil over the next years. These projects include the frequently mentioned Banking, Credit, Insurance and Companies initiatives and other high potential fronts. We could not be more confident with the prospects of these businesses and with the return that investments made throughout 2021 and 2022 will bring to the company in the following years.

In the medium term, between 24-36 months, entering these verticals will expand our operations to a potential market of R$350bn to R$400bn of annual revenue.

In the third quarter we saw some of these lines begin to evolve and gain relevance, such as credit and credit cards. The growing representation of these products helped us to expand our revenue and strengthen our business.

Today we see the company more solid and capitalized than in any other challenging moment we have had to face in the past. Hence, we hope to maintain a consistent growth trajectory in the main KPIs, and we believe that the changes that the financial sector has been going through will allow us to grow even more intensely, benefiting consumers and literally transforming the financial environment in our country.

Additionally, the diversification of our business and the portfolio effect, especially in Retail, tend to preserve the company's revenue-generating capacity in different scenarios.

In the first days of October, we had the important conclusion of the spin-off process of Itaú Unibanco's stake in XP Inc. An event that brought us improvements in terms of corporate governance and strategic flexibility, as well as a broad base of institutional and individual investors, to which we would like to welcome in this letter.

We will continue to fight tirelessly against banking concentration in our country, bringing more extraordinary products and experiences to our customers, always focusing on the long term and strengthening our purpose: to improve people's lives.

We are sure that our story has just begun, that XP is our life project and that the next few years will be even more exponential.

Thiago Maffra, CEO

Key Business Metrics

3Q21 3Q20 YoY 2Q21 QoQ Operating and Financial Metrics (unaudited) Total AUC (in R$ bn) 789 563 40% 817 -3% Active clients (in '000s) 3,296 2,645 25% 3,140 5% Retail – gross total revenues (in R$ mn) 2,599 1,698 53% 2,452 6% Institutional – gross total revenues (in R$ mn) 281 239 17% 375 -25% Issuer Services – gross total revenues (in R$ mn) 284 169 68% 255 11% Digital Content – gross total revenues (in R$ mn) 31 32 -2% 29 6% Other – gross total revenues (in R$ mn) 172 107 61% 88 95% Company Financial Metrics Gross revenue (in R$ mn) 3,368 2,245 50% 3,200 5% Net Revenue (in R$ mn) 3,171 2,101 51% 3,018 5% Gross Profit (in R$ mn) 2,277 1,395 63% 2,127 7% Gross Margin 71.8% 66.4% 541 bps 70.5% 133 bps Adjusted EBITDA1 (in R$ mn) 1,170 728 61% 1,245 -6% Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.9% 34.6% 225 bps 41.3% -438 bps Adjusted Net Income1 (in R$ mn) 1,039 570 82% 1,034 1% Adjusted Net Margin 32.8% 27.1% 561 bps 34.2% -149 bps (1) See appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

Operational Performance

Investments

Assets Under Custody (in R$ bn)

Total AUC was R$789 billion as of September 30, up 40% year-over-year and down 3% quarter-over-quarter. Year-over-year growth was driven by R$219 billion of net inflows and R$7 billion of market appreciation. Relevant market depreciation over 3Q21 offset most of the appreciation seen in recent quarters.

*Concentrated custodies are custodies greater than R$ 5 billion per client/economic group. These custodies are more volatile by nature.

Net Inflows¹ (in R$ bn)

Total net inflows were R$37 billion on 3Q21 vs R$75 billion on 2Q21. Adjusted by concentrated custodies, net inflows reached R$47 billion, R$16bn per month, up from R$45 billion on 2Q21 and reflecting the strong performance of both IFA and Direct channels at the XP brand.

¹Adjusted by concentrated inflows/outflows. Concentrated inflows/outflows are the ones greater than R$ 5 billion per client/economic group. These custodies are more volatile by nature.

Banking

Credit Portfolio1 (in R$ bn)

Our Credit portfolio reached R$8.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, increasing six times year over year. The duration of our credit book was 3.3 years, with a 90-day Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of 0%.

¹This portfolio does not include Intercompany and Credit Card related loans and receivables

Credit Card TPV (in R$ bn)

On 3Q21, XP Visa Infinite credit cards generated R$3.3 billion in TPV (Total Purchased Value), a growth of 55% quarter-over-quarter.

“Despite being at a very early stage in our banking initiatives, mainly collateralized credit and credit card, our data indicates a strong potential for cross selling in our platform. Our focus is to increase engagement within our client base, providing a complete and integrated experience, enhancing our long-term relationship with our clients” commented Thiago Maffra, XP Inc.’s CEO.

Active Clients (in ‘000s)

Active clients grew 25% and 5% in 3Q21 vs 3Q20 and 2Q21, respectively, reaching 3.3 million. Average monthly client additions grew 6% sequentially from 49,000 in 2Q21 to 52,000 in 3Q21.

“Despite the more challenging environment, with interest rates in an upward trend, we expect to continue to see a healthy growth pace in our mains KPIs, due to a diversified business model and a still highly concentrated financial industry in Brazil”, commented Bruno Constantino, XP Inc.’s CFO.

IFA Network Gross Adds

IFA Network gross additions totaled 1,188 in 3Q21, up 30% year-over-year and remaining stable quarter-over-quarter.

Retail DATs¹ (mn trades)

Retail DATs totaled 2.6 million in 3Q21, remaining relatively stable quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

¹Daily Average Trades, including Stocks, REITs, Options and Futures

Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Our NPS, a widely known survey methodology used to measure customer satisfaction, was 77 in September 2021, reflecting our ongoing efforts to provide superior customer service at a lower cost. Maintaining a high NPS score remains a priority for XP since our business model is built around client experience. The NPS calculation as of a given date reflects the average scores in the prior six months.

3Q21 Revenue Breakdown

Total Gross Revenue (in R$ mn)

Total Gross Revenue grew 50% from R$2.2 billion in 3Q20 to R$3.4 billion in 3Q21.The increase was mainly driven by the Retail business, which contributed with 80% of the growth year-over-year, while Issuer Services contributed with 10%. In addition to the growing contribution from Banking revenues, mainly net interest income and interchange fees, our resilient revenue growth also shows how our business has been able to adapt to distinct economic cycles. The reduction in DATs and the consequent impact on revenues from Equities and Futures seen since 1Q21 has been more than offset by the positive performance of interest rate linked lines such as Fixed Income, Floating and Interest on Gross Cash over the past two quarters. Our strong distribution channel coupled with a comprehensive product offering and focus on client experience are key factors that allow for such adaptability.

Retail

Retail Revenue (in R$ mn)

3Q20 vs 3Q21

Retail revenue grew 53% from R$1.7 billion in 3Q20 to R$2.6 billion in 3Q21, attributable mostly to (i) fixed income and structured products growth and (ii) floating revenues driven by higher interest rates. Revenue profile was on par with 2Q21, when there was an increase in the demand for fixed income products and stable trading volumes in equities and futures.

In 3Q21, Retail-related revenues represented 83% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement, and were composed of Derivatives, Fixed Income secondary transactions and Floating, among others.

LTM Take Rate (LTM Retail Revenue / Average AUC)

The take rate for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2021 remained stable compared to the same period of 2020. Our ability to add new products and services to the platform – such as credit cards and credit – coupled with a diversified revenue profile, kept our take rate stable.

Note: LTM Take Rate (LTM Retail Revenue / Average AUC). Average AUC = (Sum of AUC from the beginning of period and each quarter-end in a given year, being 5 data points in one year)/5

Institutional

Institutional Revenue (in R$ mn)

3Q20 vs 3Q21

Institutional gross revenue totaled R$281 million in the 3Q21, up 17% from R$239 million in 3Q20. The result was largely driven by a strong fixed income activity – also benefiting from recent increases in interest rates in Brazil.

In 3Q21, Institutional revenue accounted for 6% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement, and was composed mostly of Fixed Income secondary transactions and Derivatives, among others.

Issuer Services

Issuer Services Revenue (in R$ mn)

3Q20 vs 3Q21

Issuer Services revenue expanded 68% year-over-year from R$169 million in 3Q20 to R$284 million in 3Q21. This increase was driven by (i) Equity Capital Markets (ECM), with 15 executed deals vs 14 in 3Q20, and (ii) our Debt Capital Markets (DCM) division, with participation in 48 deals vs 34 in 3Q20.

Our Issuer Services business is key to foster our product offering and contribute to the development of Capital Markets in Brazil. Although market conditions may affect our ECM results in the short-term, the DCM division is expected to benefit from the demand of corporate clients for alternative funding sources. Furthermore, we see our recent M&A initiative starting to flourish, reaping the benefits from being inserted in a complete ecosystem with several opportunities for deal origination.

Digital Content and Other

Digital Content Revenue

Gross revenue totaled R$31 million in 3Q21, down 2% from R$32 million in 3Q20. Our digital content plays an important role in educating Brazilians and making them more proficient in financial products and services. It also enhances client’s relationships and attracts new clients that grow our retail platform. 3Q21 trends remained pressured by the absence of in-person events and courses.

Other Revenue

3Q20 vs 3Q21

Other revenue increased 61% in 3Q21 vs 3Q20, from R$107 million to R$172 million. Interest on gross cash was higher due to both increases in interest rates and higher adjusted gross financial asset balance in the period, along with better results coming from asset and liability management.

In 3Q21, other revenue accounted for 10% of consolidated Net Income from Financial Instruments, as per the Accounting Income Statement, composed mostly of interest on adjusted gross cash and results related to our asset and liability management.

COGS

COGS (in R$ mn) and Gross Margin

3Q20 vs 3Q21

COGS rose 27% from R$706 million in 3Q20 to R$894 million in 3Q21, following the expansion in overall Retail Revenues. There were two main drivers for this quarter’s margin expansion: (i) our continued investments in new product deployments – such as credit cards and credit – and (ii) rebalancing of our product mix towards products that tend to benefit from the current macroeconomic scenario, which has led to an increase in Gross Margin to 71.8% in the 3Q21, the highest since our IPO.

SG&A Expenses

SG&A Expenses (ex-Share-Based Compensation) (in R$ mn)

3Q20 vs 3Q21

SG&A expenses (excluding share-based compensation) totaled R$1,116 million in 3Q21, up 67% from R$669 million in 3Q20. Despite the fact that the marketplace is increasingly competitive concerning talent attraction and retention, especially for technology professionals, we have been able to hire people destined to carry out all the new initiatives and products, including the abovementioned pillars of (i) technology and operational foundations, (ii) core business and (iii) building the future. The increase in headcount was the main driver behind SG&A growth, as our headcount has increased by 64% in last twelve months, from 3,364 in 3Q20 to 5,527 in 3Q21. This led to a temporary increase in SG&A as a percentage of Net Revenue to higher levels, which should be transitory for the next 12 to 15 months, while the new initiatives and products are still in rollout phase.

Share-Based Compensation (in R$ mn)

Through 3Q21, we have granted approximately half of the current approved program authorizing dilution of up to 5%. Expenses related to the program remained steady compared to 2Q21. We expect to use the approved dilution as originally planned: within five years from the IPO. A portion of Share-Based Compensation is related to IFAs and allocated in COGS.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA¹ (in R$ mn) and Margin

3Q20 vs 3Q21

Adjusted EBITDA grew 61% year over year, from R$728 million to R$1,170 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 225 bps to 36.9%, driven by gross margin expansion, which was partially offset by higher SG&A expenses, mainly attributable to headcount growth. Excluding our considerable investments in technology and new initiatives, which we expect to continue for the next quarters and peak in 4Q22, we estimate that our Adjusted EBITDA Margin would be above 40%.

¹ See appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income¹ (in R$ mn) and Margin

3Q20 vs 3Q21

Adjusted Net Income grew 82%, from R$570 million in 3Q20 to R$1,039 million in 3Q21, in connection with the factors explained in the Adjusted EBITDA and a lower normalized effective tax rate. The effective tax rate, normalized by withholding taxes that are recorded in our revenue was 13.8% in 3Q21, from 23.4% in 3Q20, mainly due to a more favorable revenue and expense mix across subsidiaries. Our Adjusted Net Margin expanded by 561 bps to 32.8% in 3Q21. Despite investments in technology and new businesses, our medium-term guidance range for Adjusted Net Margin remains unchanged.

¹ See appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income.

Adjusted Cash Flow

(in R$ mn)

3Q21 2Q21 3Q20 Cash Flow Data Income before income tax 908 1,002 632 Adjustments to reconcile income before income tax 693 178 128 Income tax paid (174) (69) (126) Contingencies paid (0) (1) (0) Interest paid (8) (4) (44) Changes in working capital assets and liabilities (797) 824 155 Adjusted net cash flow (used in) from operating activities 622 1,931 746 Net cash flow (used in) from securities, repos, derivatives and banking activities (i) (3,393) (2,189) 623 Net cash flows (used in) from operating activities (2,771) (258) 931 Adjusted Net cash flows from investing activities (ii) (764) (1,248) (1,224) Adjusted Net cash flows from financing activities (iii) 4,570 1,715 (916)

The management classifies (i) financial bills, foreign exchange, foreign exchange portfolio and credit card operations as net cash (used in) from banking activities. (ii) the commissions and incentives to our IFA network as adjusted net cash flow from investing activities. (iii) financing instruments payable as adjusted net cash flows from financing activities.

Net Cash Flow Used in Operating Activities

Our net cash flow used in Operating activities represented by Adjusted net cash flow (used in) from operating activities (which in management views as represents a more useful metric to track the intrinsic cash flow generation of the business) decreased to R$622 million in 3Q21 from R$1,931 million in 2Q21, and increased from R$746 million in 3Q20 to R$622 million in 3Q21 driven by:

Higher balance of securities and derivatives that we hold in the ordinary course of our business as a Retail investment distribution platform and as an Institutional broker dealer (with respect to the sale of fixed income securities and structured notes);

Our strategy to allocate excess cash and cash equivalents from treasury funds, from Floating Balances and from private pension balances to securities and other financial assets. These balances may fluctuate substantially from quarter-to-quarter and were the key drivers to the net cash flow from operating activities figures;

Increases in our banking activities from loans operations, market funding operations mainly derived from deposits (time deposits), structured operations certificates (COEs) and other financial liabilities which include financial bills as a result of our expected growth in new financials services verticals;

Our income before tax combined with non-cash expenses consisting primarily of (i) Net foreign exchange differences of R$433 million in 3Q21 and R$1 million in 3Q20, (ii) share based plan of R$124 million in 3Q21 and R$38 million in 3Q20 and (iii) depreciation and amortization of R$51 million in 3Q21 and R$36 million in 3Q20. The total amount of adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes was R$693 million in 3Q21 and R$128 million in 3Q20.

Net Cash Flow Used in Investing Activities

Our net cash used in investing activities decreased from R$1,248 million in 2Q21 to R$764 million in 3Q21 and from R$1,224 million in 3Q20 to R$764 million, primarily affected by:

Investments related our IFA Network, which decreased from R$1,102 million in 2Q21 to R$448 million in 3Q21 and from negative R$916 in 3Q20.

the investment in intangible assets, mostly IT infrastructure and capitalization software development and property and equipment which decreased from R$108 million in 2Q21 to R$68 million in 3Q21 and increased from R$42 million in 2Q20;

Our investments in associates and joint ventures, mostly related to our asset management of R$246 million in 3Q21 and R$37 million in 2Q21.





Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

Our net cash flows from financing activities increased from R$1,715 million in 2Q21 to R$4,570 million in 3Q21 and from use of R$916 million in 3Q20, primarily due to:

R$ 4,334 million in 3Q21 related to issuance of our debt securities Bond.

R$ 1,124 million in 2Q21 correspondent to the IPO of XPAC Acquisition Corp. The proceeds of IPO are restricted and only to use for the purpose of XPAC transactions.

R$1,570 million in 2Q21 related to acquisitions of Borrowings mostly derived by our loan agreement with Banco Nacional do México.

R$500 million in 2Q21 related to issuance of non-convertible debentures with the objective of funding the Group’s working capital for the construction of our new headquarters “Vila XP” at São Roque, State of São Paulo.

Floating Balance and Adjusted Gross Financial Assets (in R$ mn)

Floating Balance (=net uninvested clients' deposits) 3Q21 2Q21 Assets (1,065) (2,776) (-) Securities trading and intermediation (1,065) (2,776) Liabilities 19,635 20,814 (+) Securities trading and intermediation 19,635 20,814 (=) Floating Balance 18,570 18,038 Adjusted Gross Financial Assets 3Q21 2Q21 Assets 120,595 105,113 (+) Cash 2,823 1,237 (+) Securities - Fair value through profit or loss 53,432 45,360 (+) Securities - Fair value through other comprehensive income 28,566 23,701 (+) Securities - Evaluated at amortized cost 858 988 (+) Derivative financial instruments 15,471 15,485 (+) Securities purchased under agreements to resell 7,871 8,174 (+) Loans and credit card operations 10,535 7,964 (+) Foreign exchange portfolio 1,039 2,204 Liabilities (85,459) (73,704) (-) Securities (2,082) (2,790) (-) Derivative financial instruments (14,506) (16,373) (-) Securities sold under repurchase agreements (24,234) (16,062) (-) Private Pension Liabilities (26,711) (22,046) (-) Deposits (6,867) (6,628) (-) Structured Operations (5,699) (4,198) (-) Financial Bills (2,343) (2,160) (-) Foreign exchange portfolio (1,150) (2,324) (-) Credit card operations (1,867) (1,124) (-) Floating Balance (18,570) (18,038) (=) Adjusted Gross Financial Assets 16,566 13,372

We present Adjusted Gross Financial Assets because we believe this metric captures the liquidity that is, in fact, available to us, net of the portion of liquidity that is related to our Floating Balance (and therefore attributable to clients). We calculate Adjusted Gross Financial Assets as the sum of (1) Cash and Financial Assets (comprised of Cash plus Securities – Fair value through profit or loss, plus Securities – Fair value through other comprehensive income, plus Securities – Evaluated at amortized cost, plus Derivative financial instruments, plus Securities (purchased under agreements to resell), plus Loans and Credit Card Operations and Foreign exchange portfolio (assets) less (2) Financial Liabilities (comprised of the sum of Securities loaned, Derivative financial instruments, Securities sold under repurchase agreements and Private pension liabilities), Deposits, Structured Operation Certificates (COE), Financial Bills, Foreign exchange portfolio (liabilities), Credit cards operations and (3) less Floating Balance.

It is a measure that we track internally daily, and it more intuitively reflects the effect of the operational profits we generate and the variations between working capital assets and liabilities (cash flows from operating activities), investments in fixed and intangible assets and investments in the IFA Network (cash flows from investing activities) and inflows and outflows related to equity and debt securities in our capital structure (cash flows from financing activities).Our management treats all securities and financial instrument assets, net of financial instrument liabilities, as balances that compose our total liquidity, with subline items (such as, for example, “securities at fair value through profit and loss” and “securities at fair value through other comprehensive income”) expected to fluctuate substantially from quarter to quarter as our treasury manages and allocates our total liquidity to the most suitable financial instruments.

Other Information

Unaudited Managerial Income Statement (in R$ mn)

3Q21 3Q20 YoY 2Q21 QoQ Managerial Income Statement Total Gross Revenue 3,368 2,245 50% 3,200 5% Retail 2,599 1,698 53% 2,452 6% Institutional 281 239 17% 375 -25% Issuer Services 284 169 68% 255 11% Digital Content 31 32 -2% 29 6% Other 172 107 61% 88 95% Net Revenue 3,171 2,101 51% 3,018 5% COGS (894) (706) 27% (891) 0% As a % of Net Revenue (28.2%) (33.6%) 5.4 p.p (29.5%) 1.3 p.p Gross Profit 2,277 1,395 63% 2,127 7% Gross Margin 71.8% 66.4% 5.4 p.p 70.5% 1.3 p.p SG&A (1,116) (669) 67% (900) 24% Share Based Compensation1 (156) (44) 252% (147) 6% EBITDA 1,005 681 48% 1,080 -7% EBITDA Margin 31.7% 32.4% -0.7 p.p 35.8% -4.1 p.p Adjusted EBITDA 1,170 728 61% 1,245 -6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 36.9% 34.6% 2.2 p.p 41.3% -4.4 p.p D&A (51) (36) 41% (58) -12% EBIT 953 645 48% 1,022 -7% Interest expense on debt (49) (12) 324% (20) 146% Share of profit or (loss) in joint ventures and associates 4 (1) -763% 1 -1119% Taxable equivalent adjustments2 179 74 142% 126 42% Taxable equivalent EBT 1,087 706 54% 1,128 -4% Normalized tax expense (150) (165) -9% (197) -24% Normalized effective tax rate2 (13.8%) (23.4%) 9.5 p.p (17.5%) 3.6 p.p Net Income 936 541 73% 931 1% Net Margin 29.5% 25.8% 3.8 p.p 30.9% -1.3 p.p Adjustments 102 29 255% 102 0% Adjusted Net Income 1,039 570 82% 1,034 1% Adjusted Net Margin 32.8% 27.1% 5.6 p.p 34.2% -1.5 p.p

¹ A portion of total Share-Based Compensation is related to IFAs and allocated in COGS. 2 Tax adjustments are related to tax withholding expenses that are recognized net in our gross revenue.

Accounting Income Statement

(in R$ mn)

3Q21 3Q20 YoY 2Q21 QoQ Accounting Income Statement Net revenue from services rendered 1,589 1,278 24% 1,601 -1% Brokerage commission 633 548 16% 650 -3% Securities placement 442 388 14% 513 -14% Management fees 415 274 51% 384 8% Insurance brokerage fee 33 18 89% 35 -4% Educational services 15 25 -43% 27 -46% Banking Fees 57 33 73% 42 38% Other services 154 122 26% 111 39% Taxes and contributions on services (160) (131) 22% (160) 0% Net income from financial instruments at amortized cost and at fair value through other comprehensive income (717) 190 -478% (331) 117% Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 2,300 633 263% 1,748 32% Total revenue and income 3,171 2,101 51% 3,018 5% Operating costs (889) (696) 28% (838) 6% Selling expenses (58) (38) 50% (62) -7% Administrative expenses (1,267) (810) 57% (1,115) 14% Other operating revenues (expenses), net 1 98 -99% 72 -99% Expected credit losses (5) (10) -45% (54) -90% Interest expense on debt (49) (12) 324% (20) 146% Share of profit or (loss) in joint ventures and associates 4 (1) -763% 1 -1119% Income before income tax 908 632 44% 1,002 -9% Income tax expense 28 (91) -131% (71) -140% Effective tax rate 3.1% (14.4%) 17.5 p.p (7.1%) 10.2 p.p Net income for the period 936 541 73% 931 1%

Balance Sheet (in R$ mn)

3Q21 2Q21 Assets Cash 2,823 1,237 Financial assets 119,626 107,174 Fair value through profit or loss 68,904 60,845 Securities 53,432 45,360 Derivative financial instruments 15,471 15,485 Fair value through other comprehensive income 28,566 23,701 Securities 28,566 23,701 Evaluated at amortized cost 22,157 22,628 Securities 858 988 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 7,871 8,174 Securities trading and intermediation 1,065 2,776 Accounts receivable 356 396 Loan Operations 10,535 7,964 Other financial assets 1,473 2,330 Other assets 3,991 3,293 Recoverable taxes 127 118 Rights-of-use assets 260 194 Prepaid expenses 3,413 2,887 Other 191 94 Deferred tax assets 1,042 795 Investments in associates and joint ventures 1,185 772 Property and equipment 293 243 Goodwill & Intangible assets 775 807 Total Assets 129,735 114,321 3Q21 2Q21 Liabilities Financial liabilities 88,560 78,314 Fair value through profit or loss 16,588 19,163 Securities 2,082 2,790 Derivative financial instruments 14,506 16,373 Evaluated at amortized cost 71,972 59,151 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 24,234 16,062 Securities trading and intermediation 19,635 20,814 Financing instruments payable 19,213 13,154 Accounts payables 929 1,186 Borrowings 1,885 1,775 Other financial liabilities 6,076 6,161 Other liabilities 27,744 23,416 Social and statutory obligations 584 852 Taxes and social security obligations 412 481 Private pension liabilities 26,711 22,046 Provisions and contingent liabilities 28 26 Other 10 11 Deferred tax liabilities - - Total Liabilities 116,304 101,730 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent company 13,427 12,588 Issued capital 0 0 Capital reserve 11,051 10,926 Other comprehensive income (223 (3 Retained earnings 2,600 1,664 Non-controlling interest 3 3 Total equity 13,431 12,591 Total liabilities and equity 129,735 114,321

Adjusted EBITDA (in R$ mn)

3Q21 3Q20 YoY 2Q21 QoQ EBITDA 1,005 681 48% 1,080 -7% (+) Share Based Compensation 165 45 269% 165 -0% (+) Offering expenses - 2 -100% - n.a. Adj. EBITDA 1,170 728 61% 1,245 -6%

Adjusted Net Income (in R$ mn)