MB Partners Outlines Rapid Growth Since Definitive Merger

LONDON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The merger of MB Partners and Kaga Investment Management Co., Ltd. brought together two highly complementary businesses to create a larger, commercially stronger, and more competitive financial services company, well placed to deliver increased value to its clients, shareholders, and the Asian finance industry.

Andrew Allbright, Chairman of MB Partners, said of the merger, "This agreement was a significant step towards our shared vision of creating outstanding value for our clients and shareholders by bringing together two of Japan's leading financial service companies to create a stronger player in Asia. Kaga Investment Management Co., Ltd brought with it strong brand recognition and high-quality complementary platforms like sustainable investing and other key growth areas. Since the agreement took place, we have accelerated our expansion strategy, leveraging the combined expertise of our respective global teams and built a world-class all-encompassing financial services giant."

As part of the company's combined global innovation agenda, MB Partners grew in scale, gained financial strength and expertise to compete more effectively. The highly complementary assets and services of both companies have brought innovation and improvements, enabling a broader service offering and the delivery of enhanced investment products for its clients around the world.

"The products and services we have managed to develop through our alliance with Kaga Investment Management Co., Ltd. have helped us create more value for our clients, complementing their existing portfolio management and investment strategies with more sophisticated solutions, and helped preserve their wealth for the next generation," said Anthony Woods. "As we look towards 2022, we will continue to establish a company where a relentless drive propels our growth and improves the lives of our team and our clients. To do this, our focus will be to continually provide opportunities for our teams to grow and achieve their dreams both personally and professionally. For our clients, we will only provide investment opportunities that our processes have exhaustively evaluated. Every day, we will work with determination to overcome every challenge and achieve our goals."

Today, global investors are increasingly consolidating relationships towards large-scale asset managers, allocating more capital to a smaller roster of companies. The increasing average fund size - 80% of funds closed in 2020 are over US$1 billion in size - underscores the trend of larger managers gaining a greater share of fund commitments. As a result of its growth to becoming one of Asia's largest financial services companies, MB Partners has more than capitalized on this trend.

Founded in 2013, MB Partners is a respected financial services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with an extensive research office in London, England. The company has evolved to a workforce of 120+ employees, comprising seasoned investment advisors, research analysts, and other finance professionals who collaborate to offer industry-leading financial planning and investment services to its rapidly increasing client base. With US$11.21 billion in assets under management, MB Partners is today one of the leading Asia-based independent financial services companies for private clients and institutional investors.

