Workplace Technology Dividend Fund Announces Exchange Ratios

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of Workplace Technology Dividend Fund (the “Fund”), is pleased to announce the exchange ratios for the exchange offer by the Fund (the "Exchange Option") being made under the final prospectus of the Fund dated October 13, 2021.

The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units of the Fund (“Units”) with:

 (i) stable monthly cash distributions, and
 (ii) enhanced long-term total return through capital appreciation of the Fund’s investment portfolio;
    

through a diversified, actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of dividend paying securities of international issuers focused on, involved in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue from business models that provide technology-based solutions to drive increases in workplace productivity (collectively, “Workplace Technology Issuers”). In addition, the advisor will integrate environmental, social and governance considerations to complement fundamental analysis in selecting Workplace Technology Issuers it believes have sustainable competitive advantages.

The initial target distribution yield for the Fund is 4% per annum based on the original subscription price (or $0.03333 per unit per month or $0.40 per unit per annum).

The number of Units issuable for each class of security of an Exchange Eligible Issuer (as listed below) (the “Exchange Ratio”) has been determined by dividing the weighted average trading price of such security on the Toronto Stock Exchange (or such other exchange or market on which such security is then listed) during the period of three consecutive trading days ending on November 3, 2021 (the “Pricing Period”), as adjusted to reflect distributions declared by any Exchange Eligible Issuer that will not be received by the Fund, by $10.00. The Exchange Ratio for any such securities that do not trade in Canadian dollars was determined by converting the weighted average trading price on the applicable exchange of such securities into Canadian dollars based on today’s Bank of Canada daily exchange rate. Holders of securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers who deposited such securities pursuant to the Exchange Option will continue to be holders of record up to but not including the date of the closing of the offering of Units and will be entitled to receive distributions in respect of such securities of Exchange Eligible Issuers that are declared up to but not including such date. Each Exchange Ratio will be rounded down to five decimal places. All prices are in Canadian Dollars.

The table below sets out the Exchange Eligible Issuers, the securities of which may be accepted by the Fund pursuant to the Exchange Option, including the name of the Exchange Eligible Issuer, its ticker symbol, its CUSIP number, its ISIN, its volume weighted average trading price during the Pricing Period and the Exchange Ratio.

NameTickerCUSIPISINVWAPExchange Ratio
CLOUD COMPUTING ISSUERS  
Alphabet IncGOOGL02079K305US02079K30593607.3517360.73516
Amazon.com IncAMZN023135106US02313510674136.1793413.61793
Applied Materials IncAMAT038222105US0382221051174.115517.41155
BCE IncBCE05534B760CA05534B760463.99886.39988
Broadcom IncAVGO11135F101US11135F1012664.100466.41003
Crown Castle International CorpCCI22822V101US22822V1017225.948922.59489
CyrusOne IncCONE23283R100US23283R1005103.162410.31624
Digital Realty Trust IncDLR253868103US2538681030196.142919.61429
Equinix IncEQIX29444U700US29444U70001035.5414103.55414
Meta Platforms Inc (formerly, Facebook Inc)FB30303M102US30303M1027408.965140.89650
Hewlett Packard Enterprise CoHPE42824C109US42824C109918.77261.87726
Intel CorpINTC458140100US458140100161.69556.12639
International Business Machines CorpIBM459200101US4592001014156.476615.44401
Microsoft CorpMSFT594918104US5949181045411.251041.12510
MongoDB IncMDB60937P106US60937P1066634.407463.44073
NetApp IncNTAP64110D104US64110D1046111.732011.17320
Nutanix IncNTNX67059N108US67059N108143.96914.39690
NVIDIA CorpNVDA67066G104US67066G1040324.697132.46970
Oracle CorpORCL68389X105US68389X1054118.112711.81127
QUALCOMM IncQCOM747525103US7475251036169.174116.91740
Quebecor IncQBR/B748193208CA748193208430.68863.06886
Rogers Communications IncRCI/B775109200CA775109200758.60555.86055
SBA Communications CorpSBAC78410G104US78410G1040436.908043.69080
Seagate Technology Holdings PLCSTXN/AIE00BKVD2N49114.590911.45909
Shaw Communications IncSJR/B82028K200CA82028K200235.44533.53465
Sierra Wireless IncSW826516106CA826516106421.26512.12651
TELUS CorpT87971M103CA87971M103228.35432.83543
TELUS International CDA IncTIXT87975H100CA87975H100147.11464.71146
Workday IncWDAY98138H101US98138H1014359.163335.91633
      
CYBERSECURITY ISSUERS  
Absolute Software CorpABST00386B109CA00386B109413.85471.38547
AT&T IncT00206R102US00206R102331.41173.14116
BlackBerry LtdBB09228F103CA09228F103614.39371.43937
Check Point Software Technologies LtdCHKPN/AIL0010824113145.427314.54272
Cisco Systems Inc/DelawareCSCO17275R102US17275R102370.84087.08408
CyberArk Software LtdCYBRN/AIL0011334468224.605022.46050
F5 Networks IncFFIV315616102US3156161024271.494127.14941
Fortinet IncFTNT34959E109US34959E1091405.696940.56969
Juniper Networks IncJNPR48203R104US48203R104138.51333.85133
Magnet Forensics IncMAGT55940P101CA55940P101838.70463.87046
NortonLifeLock IncNLOK668771108US668771108431.49933.14993
Okta IncOKTA679295105US6792951054310.958231.09581
Palo Alto Networks IncPANW697435105US6974351057625.233062.52329
Splunk IncSPLK848637104US8486371045205.398420.53984
Varonis Systems IncVRNS922280102US922280102278.45097.84508
      
FINTECH ISSUERS  
Affirm Holdings IncAFRM00827B106US00827B1061193.905919.39058
Alibaba Group Holding LtdBABA01609W102US01609W1027206.655520.66555
Apple IncAAPL037833100US0378331005186.200918.59276
Bank of MontrealBMO063671101CA0636711016136.110613.61106
Bank of Nova Scotia/TheBNS064149107CA064149107582.20748.22074
Canadian Imperial Bank of CommerceCM136069101CA1360691010151.315515.13155
Coinbase Global IncCOIN19260Q107US19260Q1076417.155841.71558
Compass IncCOMP20464U100US20464U100716.37071.63706
Crowdstrike Holdings IncCRWD22788C105US22788C1053333.302033.33019
DocuSign IncDOCU256163106US2561631068347.804634.78046
eBay IncEBAY278642103US278642103093.91509.39149
Global Payments IncGPN37940X102US37940X1028168.681816.86818
Intact Financial CorpIFC45823T106CA45823T1066165.256516.52565
Intuit IncINTU461202103US4612021034766.007076.60069
Lightspeed Commerce IncLSPD53229C107CA53229C1077123.027912.30279
Mastercard IncMA57636Q104US57636Q1040411.289941.12899
National Bank of CanadaNA633067103CA6330671034103.309610.33096
Nuvei CorpNVEI67079A102CA67079A1021148.586114.85861
Opendoor Technologies IncOPEN683712103US683712103627.07812.70781
PayPal Holdings IncPYPL70450Y103US70450Y1038284.960228.49602
Redfin CorpRDFN75737F108US75737F108462.51676.25167
Robinhood Markets IncHOOD770700102US770700102744.32404.43239
Royal Bank of CanadaRY780087102CA7800871021130.611013.06110
Shopify IncSHOP82509L107CA82509L10761856.6539185.66539
SoFi Technologies IncSOFI83406F102US83406F102127.82432.78242
Square IncSQ852234103US8522341036312.426231.24262
Toronto-Dominion Bank/TheTD891160509CA891160509290.62669.06266
Visa IncV92826C839US92826C8394260.915626.04499
Zillow Group IncZ98954M200US98954M200891.39169.13916
Zoom Video Communications IncZM98980L101US98980L1017347.459834.74598
      
SOFTWARE ISSUERS  
Altus Group Ltd/CanadaAIF02215R107CA02215R107364.28936.42893
Autodesk IncADSK052769106US0527691069386.606238.66061
Baidu IncBIDU056752108US0567521085205.310520.53105
Celestica IncCLS15101Q108CA15101Q108112.89601.28960
CGI IncGIB/A12532H104CA12532H1047111.326811.13268
Constellation Software Inc/CanadaCSU21037X100CA21037X10062190.5653219.05653
Descartes Systems Group Inc/TheDSG249906108CA2499061083102.374810.23748
Docebo IncDCBO25609L105CA25609L105895.01739.50173
Dye & Durham LtdDND267488104CA267488104038.10843.81084
Enghouse Systems LtdENGH292949104CA292949104153.34235.31823
Kinaxis IncKXS49448Q109CA49448Q1090195.597419.55974
LifeSpeak IncLSPK53228G109CA53228G10907.30380.73038
Martello Technologies Group IncMTLO573074101CA57307410170.11830.01183
Open Text CorpOTEX683715106CA683715106862.48106.24810
Real Matters IncREAL75601Y100CA75601Y10078.92750.89275
salesforce.com IncCRM79466L302US79466L3024374.951837.49518
ServiceNow IncNOW81762P102US81762P1021850.071585.00715
Synopsys IncSNPS871607107US8716071076412.234341.22343
      

The syndicate of agents is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and includes Scotiabank, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., TD Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Richardson Wealth Limited, Hampton Securities Limited, Middlefield Capital Corporation, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Research Capital Corporation.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.