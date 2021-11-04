English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

4 November 2021 at 7.50 a.m.

Aktia’s financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Financial Statement Release 2021

Aktia Bank Plc publishes its Financial Statement Release for 2021 on Wednesday 16 February 2022.

Annual Report 2021

Aktia Bank Plc’s Annual Report 2021 will be published week 11 at the latest.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022

Aktia Bank Plc's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned to be held on Wednesday 6 April 2022.

Interim Reports 2022

Interim Report January–March 2022: Wednesday 11 May 2022

Half-year Report January–June 2022: Friday 5 August 2022

Interim Report January–September 2022: Friday 4 November 2022

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2021 amounted to EUR 15.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

