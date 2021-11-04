Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 and 9 Months 2021

Tallinn, ESTONIA

In Q3 2021 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 3.7 million euros, increasing 153% year-on-year. The net profit in the first nine months of 2021 was 8 million euros, which is 92% more than the year before. The return on equity in Q3 was 21.5%.

  • Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 45% compared to Q3 2020 reaching 543 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 66% and reached 599 million euros by the end of Q3.
  • Total sales for Q3 was 135 million euros increasing 57% year-on-year. Growth was once again driven by the Polish business unit that contributed 62 million euros to total sales, 106% more than a year ago.
  • In terms of product segments, sales finance grew 48% year-on-year to 95 million euros, amounting to 70% of total sales. Personal loans increased by 137% to 15 million euros, while car financing increased in sales volume by 59% to 25 million euros.
  • By the end of Q3, the number of active contracts reached 743,000 growing 11% year-on-year.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

In the third quarter, Inbank continued solid growth in terms of loan volumes and profits. Our quarterly sales of credit products amounted to 135 million euros, which is 10 million more than the previous peak in the second quarter of 2021. We also grew our profits by 2,5 times.

Growth continued to be driven by the Polish business unit, where sales volumes more than doubled compared to a year ago. Success in Poland has encouraged Inbank to look for new markets, as a result, we decided to expand operations into the Czech market, where we expect to start business at the end of the second quarter of 2022. 

Inbank also made an investment to acquire a 30% stake in Paywerk, a cross-border pay later fintech. Inbank has a number of synergies with the new start-up that can support the bank’s future growth in existing and, above all, new European markets.

The third quarter of 2021 is characterised by record-low loan losses. This is due to the increased share of solar panel financing and car leasing, as well as customers’ better than expected payment behaviour. Decrease in overdues was impacted by the Estonian pension reform, as a result of which the overdue contracts of Estonian customers decreased by half.

For the first time in the past year, strong sales growth has been accompanied by considerably improved financial results. Inbank’s business model is trending towards lower margins and risk, while continuing to be rapidly growing and profitable. We expect the strong growth in volumes and profit to continue into the next quarter and next year.

Key financial indicators 30.09.2021

Total assets EUR 738.5 million
Loan portfolio EUR 543.2 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 599.0 million
Total equity EUR 70 million
Net profit EUR 8 million
Return on equity 21.5%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)
In thousands of eurosQ3 2021Q3 20209 months 20219 months 2020
Interest income based on EIR12 27010 69434 85931 974
Interest expense-2 585-1 969-6 992-5 910
Net interest income9 6858 72527 86726 064
     
Fee income6042541 539811
Fee expense-735-546-2 307-1 548
Net fee and commission income-131-292-768-737
     
Other operating income5 00810713 561469
Other operating expense-3 6810-9 9940
Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses10 8818 54030 66625 796
     
Personnel expenses-2 947-2 152-8 530-7 008
Marketing expenses-626-301-1 826-1 001
Administrative expenses-1 367-962-4 309-3 061
Depreciations, amortisation-876-606-2 421-1 627
Total operating expenses-5 816-4 021-17 086-12 697
     
Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans5 0654 51913 58013 099
     
Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates676263668
Impairment losses on loans and advances-1 251-3 070-4 997-9 229
Profit before income tax3 8201 5258 8464 538
     
Income tax-145-74-820-350
Profit for the period3 6751 4518 0264 188
     
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss   
Currency translation differences-160-119-101-195
Total comprehensive income for the period3 5151 3327 9253 993

 

 

Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)
 30.09.2021 31.12.2020
Assets   
Due from central banks99 112 27 445
Due from credit institutions11 744 19 784
Investments in debt securities7 118 13 618
Loans and advances 543 206 402 212
Investments in associates4 792 4 026
Tangible assets16 426 833
Right of use asset25 776 1 157
Intangible assets21 521 16 139
Other financial assets1 317 1 350
Other assets5 078 1 297
Deferred tax asset2 381 2 170
Total assets738 471 490 031
    
Liabilities   
Customer deposits599 007 391 341
Other financial liabilities45 508 12 218
Current Income tax liability788 864
Deferred income tax liability72 0
Other liabilities5 546 2 810
Debt securities issued0 4 010
Subordinated debt securities17 591 17 563
Total liabilities668 512 428 806
    
Equity   
Share capital970 961
Share premium24 463 23 865
Statutory reserve capital96 90
Other reserves1 539 1 438
Retained earnings42 891 34 871
Total equity69 959 61 225
    
Total liabilities and equity738 471 490 031

 

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and the Czech Republic with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Finland. Inbank has over 4,500 active partners and 743,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

