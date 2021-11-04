Inbank Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 and 9 Months 2021

English Estonian

In Q3 2021 Inbank earned a consolidated net profit of 3.7 million euros, increasing 153% year-on-year. The net profit in the first nine months of 2021 was 8 million euros, which is 92% more than the year before. The return on equity in Q3 was 21.5%.

Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 45% compared to Q3 2020 reaching 543 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 66% and reached 599 million euros by the end of Q3.

Total sales for Q3 was 135 million euros increasing 57% year-on-year. Growth was once again driven by the Polish business unit that contributed 62 million euros to total sales, 106% more than a year ago.

In terms of product segments, sales finance grew 48% year-on-year to 95 million euros, amounting to 70% of total sales. Personal loans increased by 137% to 15 million euros, while car financing increased in sales volume by 59% to 25 million euros.

By the end of Q3, the number of active contracts reached 743,000 growing 11% year-on-year.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

In the third quarter, Inbank continued solid growth in terms of loan volumes and profits. Our quarterly sales of credit products amounted to 135 million euros, which is 10 million more than the previous peak in the second quarter of 2021. We also grew our profits by 2,5 times.

Growth continued to be driven by the Polish business unit, where sales volumes more than doubled compared to a year ago. Success in Poland has encouraged Inbank to look for new markets, as a result, we decided to expand operations into the Czech market, where we expect to start business at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Inbank also made an investment to acquire a 30% stake in Paywerk, a cross-border pay later fintech. Inbank has a number of synergies with the new start-up that can support the bank’s future growth in existing and, above all, new European markets.

The third quarter of 2021 is characterised by record-low loan losses. This is due to the increased share of solar panel financing and car leasing, as well as customers’ better than expected payment behaviour. Decrease in overdues was impacted by the Estonian pension reform, as a result of which the overdue contracts of Estonian customers decreased by half.

For the first time in the past year, strong sales growth has been accompanied by considerably improved financial results. Inbank’s business model is trending towards lower margins and risk, while continuing to be rapidly growing and profitable. We expect the strong growth in volumes and profit to continue into the next quarter and next year.

Key financial indicators 30.09.2021

Total assets EUR 738.5 million

Loan portfolio EUR 543.2 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 599.0 million

Total equity EUR 70 million

Net profit EUR 8 million

Return on equity 21.5%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros) In thousands of euros Q3 2021 Q3 2020 9 months 2021 9 months 2020 Interest income based on EIR 12 270 10 694 34 859 31 974 Interest expense -2 585 -1 969 -6 992 -5 910 Net interest income 9 685 8 725 27 867 26 064 Fee income 604 254 1 539 811 Fee expense -735 -546 -2 307 -1 548 Net fee and commission income -131 -292 -768 -737 Other operating income 5 008 107 13 561 469 Other operating expense -3 681 0 -9 994 0 Total net interest, fee and other income and expenses 10 881 8 540 30 666 25 796 Personnel expenses -2 947 -2 152 -8 530 -7 008 Marketing expenses -626 -301 -1 826 -1 001 Administrative expenses -1 367 -962 -4 309 -3 061 Depreciations, amortisation -876 -606 -2 421 -1 627 Total operating expenses -5 816 -4 021 -17 086 -12 697 Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans 5 065 4 519 13 580 13 099 Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates 6 76 263 668 Impairment losses on loans and advances -1 251 -3 070 -4 997 -9 229 Profit before income tax 3 820 1 525 8 846 4 538 Income tax -145 -74 -820 -350 Profit for the period 3 675 1 451 8 026 4 188 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -160 -119 -101 -195 Total comprehensive income for the period 3 515 1 332 7 925 3 993

Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 30.09.2021 31.12.2020 Assets Due from central banks 99 112 27 445 Due from credit institutions 11 744 19 784 Investments in debt securities 7 118 13 618 Loans and advances 543 206 402 212 Investments in associates 4 792 4 026 Tangible assets 16 426 833 Right of use asset 25 776 1 157 Intangible assets 21 521 16 139 Other financial assets 1 317 1 350 Other assets 5 078 1 297 Deferred tax asset 2 381 2 170 Total assets 738 471 490 031 Liabilities Customer deposits 599 007 391 341 Other financial liabilities 45 508 12 218 Current Income tax liability 788 864 Deferred income tax liability 72 0 Other liabilities 5 546 2 810 Debt securities issued 0 4 010 Subordinated debt securities 17 591 17 563 Total liabilities 668 512 428 806 Equity Share capital 970 961 Share premium 24 463 23 865 Statutory reserve capital 96 90 Other reserves 1 539 1 438 Retained earnings 42 891 34 871 Total equity 69 959 61 225 Total liabilities and equity 738 471 490 031

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and the Czech Republic with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Finland. Inbank has over 4,500 active partners and 743,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

