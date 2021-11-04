Hexagon strengthens European footprint. Opens new commercial center in Munich with focus on in-market OEM Tier 1 support

Hexagon Composites, a global leader in clean energy solutions for transportation, opened a new commercial center in Munich, Germany, on November 4, 2021. Strategically located close to Europe’s largest auto producers, major European original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and fleet operators, the move expands Hexagon’s in-market customer support in coordination with manufacturing capacity expansion.

A “one-stop-shop” for clean energy solutions, the center facilitates a large spectrum of Hexagon’s portfolio from Hexagon Agility’s compressed (renewable) natural gas solutions to Hexagon Purus’ hydrogen and battery electric vehicle solutions and Hexagon Digital Wave’s advanced cylinder testing and diagnostic capabilities.

Replicating the success of Hexagon’s U.S. commercial hub in Salisbury, NC this new European counterpart is tactically located in the proverbial “back yard” of Hexagon’s European OEM customers. The purpose of the center is to further enhance customer intimacy with in-market resources in the areas of application engineering and aftermarket support.



Leading the decarbonization effort

“The shift to alternative fuels in Europe is being driven by fleets and brands seeking to lead the decarbonization effort. The pace of development demands strong and close collaboration with each of them,” said Eric Bippus, SVP Global Sales and Marketing, Hexagon Agility. “With this new commercial center in Europe, we are better prepared to meet this demand with a strong team in sales and marketing, OEM application engineering, and program management focused on supporting OEMs and fleets in the adoption of Hexagon’s broad portfolio of clean solutions. In addition, technical after-sales and support will be augmented from the Munich location.”

“Remaining in close alignment with our commercial vehicle customers’ needs and values is paramount to be successful in driving the energy transformation. With the expansion of our European manufacturing facility in Kassel and the recent acquisition of Wystrach GmbH, it is only natural to secure that our in-market support expands with it,” said Michael Kleschinski, EVP, Hexagon Purus LDC.



About the market

Millions of trucks travel across the European Continent each day to keep supermarket shelves stocked, factories humming with just-in-time deliveries of parts and online purchases showing up on doorsteps. Trucks and buses account about a quarter of the EU's CO2 emissions from road transport and some 6 percent of the bloc's total emissions.

With the aggressive targets outlined in the European Green Deal, to hit its goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050, the EU needs transport emissions to fall by 90 percent compared to 1990 levels.

To date it is reported that 75% of western European companies in the transport sector have committed to GHG emission cuts*. The global market for alternative fuels is expected to grow by ~4x to ~USD 8 bn in 2025**.



About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

* Fitch ratings

**3rd party consultancy