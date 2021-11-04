OPERATIONAL UPDATE - COMPLETION OF SITE SURVEY

BARRYROE, NORTH CELTIC SEA BASIN

Dublin and London – 4 November 2021 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (“Providence” or the “Company”), the Irish energy company, today provides an operational update in relation to the Barryroe field. The field lies in c. 100 meter water depth in the North Celtic Sea Basin and is located c. 50km off the south coast of Ireland.

Pursuant to an earlier authorisation under Standard Exploration Licence 1/11, Providence is pleased to confirm that the seabed, shallow geophysical and environmental baseline survey over the K Well drilling location of the Barryroe field has concluded. This survey was commissioned by Providence’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Exola DAC and was successfully completed, without incident, on time and under budget by the Marine Institute’s Celtic Voyager survey vessel.

James Menton, Executive Chairman, commented “The Directors of Providence Resources are very satisfied with the successful completion of the Barryroe site survey. This survey is part of the Board’s strategic review of Barryroe and the results of the site survey will be interpreted and incorporated into that review.”

