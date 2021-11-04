No. 20 2021 Financial calendar 2022 for Solar

English Danish

Financial calendar 2022 for Solar

Date Event 3 February Shareholders’ deadline for submitting proposals for the agenda for the Annual General Meeting 10 February Annual Report 2021 18 March Annual General Meeting 19-22 March Shares are being traded without dividend 23 March Payment of dividend 5 May Quarterly Report Q1 2022 11 August Quarterly Report Q2 2022 3 November Quarterly Report Q3 2022

Contacts

CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01

CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62

Facts about Solar

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating & plumbing and climate & energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 11.5bn in 2020 and has approx. 2,900 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu .

Disclaimer

This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

