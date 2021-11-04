English French

Rueil Malmaison, 4 November 2021

VINCI wins the contract to maintain the roads in Surrey, UK

To improve the road network and public realm for 1 million people near London

A 10-year contract worth £600 million (€710 million), with a 11-year extension possibility

Surrey County Council has awarded the contract covering maintenance and upgrade of its road infrastructure to Ringway, a VINCI Construction subsidiary based in the UK. This contract encompasses some 560 km (350 miles) of roads and 290 km (180 miles) of pavements in the South West of London.

Ringway will provide major maintenance services and emergency response, plus a variety of upgrading works to improve connections and access to this road network.

The contract, worth £60 million (€71 million) per year, will begin on 27 April 2022 for an initial period of 10 years, with a 11-year extension possibility.

By using vehicles, machinery, equipment and materials that have a lower environmental impact, Ringway will contribute to Surrey County Council’s and VINCI’s efforts to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

