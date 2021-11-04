Active Biotech Interim report January - September 2021  

English Swedish





“We have seen the first encouraging results from the ongoing tasquinimod trial in multiple myeloma and started a new combination study with naptumomab and docetaxel in lung cancer”

THIRD QUARTER IN BRIEF

• Active Biotech provided status update of its clinical naptumomab project on July 5

• Active Biotech’s partner NeoTX hosted KOL webinar on overcoming checkpoint inhibitor resistance on

July 8

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Tasquinimod clinical development in multiple myeloma advanced into combination therapy following completion of the initial phase of the ongoing trial in the US (Oct 3)

Active Biotech and NeoTX announced that the first patient had been enrolled in the phase IIa clinical trial of naptumomab estafenatox in combination with docetaxel in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (Oct 20)

Financial summary

SEK M Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Full-year 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Net sales - - - 0.5 6.7 Operating profit/loss -11.3 -8.3 -33.6 -28.2 -32.3 Profit/loss after tax -11.2 -8.2 -33.7 -28.2 -32.2 Earnings per share (SEK) -0.05 -0.05 -0.16 -0.17 -0.19 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period) 68.4 30.9 26.2

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 21 56

Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44 Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00





The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com .





Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, for publication on November 4, 2021 at 08.30 a.m. CET.

