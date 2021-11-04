English Finnish

Change in Uponor’s Executive Committee





M.Sc. (Tech.) Markus Melkko (45) has been appointed CFO and a member of Uponor’s Executive Committee as of 1 January 2022. Prior to joining Uponor, Markus has been working as interim CEO and CFO of Tikkurila Oyj. Earlier he has been working as CFO in Unisport-Saltex Group and Ekokem Oyj/ Fortum Recycling and Waste Solutions, among others.

“I am pleased to welcome Markus to our team. Markus has a solid background in different financial roles in different industries. With his strategic capabilities and broad experience in business development, I believe that Markus will play a significant role in Uponor’s sustainable growth journey going forward,” comments Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO, Uponor Corporation.

Uponor’s current CFO, Minna Yrjönmäki, will continue in her current position until 31 December 2021. After that she will continue to act as Senior Advisor until spring 2022. “I would like to thank Minna for her contribution in developing and reorganising Uponor’s finance function during the past years,” continues Michael Rauterkus.



