SMCP - Changes in the shareholding of SMCP – Changes in the total number of voting rights

Press release - Paris, November 4th, 2021

Changes in the shareholding of SMCP – Changes in the total number of voting rights

Following the temporary taking of possession by the Trustee of the exchangeable bonds issued by European Topsoho S.à r.l. of part of the SMCP shares pledged under these exchangeable bonds (21,952,315 SMCP shares corresponding to approximately 29% of the share capital of SMCP - see press release of October 29, 2021) and a disposal by European Topsoho S.à r.l. of 12,106,939 unpledged SMCP shares, the number of voting rights attached to the SMCP shares is modified as follows:

Information closing date Total number of shares forming the share capital* Total number of voting rights October 31, 2021 75,697,640







Allocated as follows:



Ordinary shares: 74,798,149

Preferred shares: 899,491



Total number of theoritical voting rights1: 86,280,251







Total number of voting rights that may be exercised2: 86,125,047





*Inclusion in the SMCP Articles of Association of a clause setting forth an obligation to declare the crossing of thresholds, which comes in addition to the thresholds provided for by French law (article 15).

1 The total number of theoretical voting rights (or “gross” voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which single or double voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended.

2 The total number of exercisable voting rights (or ”net” voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares). It is published to ensure that the public is properly informed, in accordance with the AMF recommendation dated July 17, 2007.

