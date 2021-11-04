Sogeclair: Voting rights as at 2021/10/31

English French

SOGECLAIR

Business corporation with a capital of 3 204 901 Euros

Head Office: 7 avenue Albert Durand – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)

Tel.: +33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 – www.sogeclair.com

335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital

Section L.233-8 II of French commercial law (“Code de commerce”) and section 223-16 of the general rules of the French Financial Markets Authority (‘“Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers”)

DATE Total number of shares in the share capital Total number of voting rights 31 October 2021 3,204,901 Total voting rights - brut: 5,355,403 Total voting rights - net*: 5,210,668

* net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights (treasury stock etc.)

