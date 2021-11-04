Waterproof Men’s Parka Canada – Best Sustainable Winter Coats Jackets Launched

Montréal, Canada, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The latest addition to Frank And Oak’s men’s outerwear collection is water-resistant and can endure temperatures of up to -25 degrees Celsius. The parka comes in two colors – rosin and true black.

More information is available at https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The new Alpine Field coat uses cruelty-free Primaloft PowerPlume® insulation to offer the highest performance during wet weather. The parka itself is made from organic cotton and recycled polyester.

Canada and large parts of the United States experience extremely low winter temperatures and severe winds. The Alpine Field parka was designed to provide warmth and comfort in harsh winter conditions. The coat’s warm inner ribbed collar will ensure the wearer is protected from severe winds. The adjustable hood features hidden toggles and a storm flap, allowing the user to shield their face during heavy rains and snowstorms.

The parka can also be adjusted at the waist via hidden toggles on the inside of the jacket. Recognizing the need for storage space to hold items such as wallets, smartphones, gloves, and other personal possessions, the designers incorporated a number of pockets. This includes two hidden chest pockets with zippers.

The outer side of the coat has four flap pockets, as well as two side pockets. Lined with poly fleece and corduroy pocketing, these pockets are ideal for keeping the hands warm and shielded from the wind.

Along with insulation made with soft, silky plumes, and a branded zipper puller, the Alpine Field parka ensures the highest level of warmth and protection.

About Frank And Oak

The Canadian slow fashion brand was established in 2012 to deliver sustainable and functional clothing. It is committed to designing products that are built to last while adhering to the highest standards of quality and protecting the planet.

The company’s full line of winter outerwear features a wide range of both men’s and women’s jackets and coats. From the snug men’s Plateau parka to the cozy women’s Mesa puffer, Frank And Oak has something for every style and occasion.

Interested parties can find out more by visiting https://www.frankandoak.com/collections/men-coats

Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com