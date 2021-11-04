English Finnish

Grano's CEO changes

The Board of Directors and CEO of Grano, Panostaja´s investment target, have mutually agreed that CEO Pekka Mettälä will leave his position of Grano's CEO. The company´s Board of Directors has appointed Kimmo Kolari, Vice President, as the company's interim CEO and initiated the application process for a new CEO.

"On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Pekka for his very valuable contribution to Grano. Under Pekka's leadership, the company has sharpened its strategy, initiated a change towards a comprehensive service company and invested heavily in customer experience and a people-centred culture. Thanks to these, the next steps in Grano's development can be built on a strong foundation, and I wish Pekka all the best for the future," says Tapio Tommila, Chairman of Grano's Board of Directors.

Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in five investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2020 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 159,0.

