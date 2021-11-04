Scatec ASA – Fixed income investor meetings

Oslo, 4 November 2021: Scatec ASA ("Scatec") has mandated DNB Markets, Nordea and Swedbank to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing Monday, 8 November 2021. A EUR denominated senior unsecured green bond issue with a 5-year maturity may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Mikkel Tørud, CFO, tel: +47 976 99 144,

Andreas Austrell, VP IR, tel: +47 974 38 686

About Scatec ASA:

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long-term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. Scatec has more than 3.5 GW in operation and under construction on four continents and more than 500 employees. Scatec is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on Linkedin.

