Entertainment Industry Enlists Veterans in Media & Entertainment (VME) to Host Third Annual Virtual Summit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Event sponsors Activision/Blizzard Entertainment/Call of Duty Endowment, A+E Networks, Amazon Studios, Bad Robot, Comcast NBCUniversal, Deloitte, First Entertainment Credit Union, FOX, LinkedIn, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, ViacomCBS, The Walt Disney Studios and WarnerMedia join Veterans in Media & Entertainment (VME) to present the third annual Veterans in Entertainment Summit, a two-day virtual event running Nov. 16 and 17 from 9 am - 3 pm PT.

This year's overall theme is "Under the H.A.T." (Honor our heritage, Adapt our experiences, and Transition to new pathways), with a focus on veterans and active-duty personnel in transition, along with military spouses and family members, interested in production or corporate careers.

The event will include an interview with LTG Charles D. Luckey (Ret.); a conversation with Army veteran and actor, J.R. Martinez; live panels featuring veterans and writers from Warner Bros. Television/CBS' "United States of Al" and CBS' "SEAL Team"; a session with game developers from Activision Blizzard; and talks with creatives, executives, and representatives from major industry unions.

The program also highlights an information session on how to apply for the new DC Comics' "Milestone Initiative" comic book creator program for veterans and other underserved voices.

In addition to workshops with human resources representatives during the event, participants of the Summit will be eligible to take part in an entertainment industry recruitment week hosted by VME in early December. Those candidates will be able to meet directly with veterans already working in the industry for mentorship opportunities, as well as with recruiters for resume review and interview coaching.

"The goal of this Summit is to bring together the entertainment and military communities and highlight career opportunities in the industry," said actor and VME Co-Chair Tom McCafferty. "We're incredibly grateful to all our partners who continue to help open doors for veterans that have long been otherwise inaccessible."

Karen Kraft, Producer and VME Co-Chair, added, "For veterans and military family members working behind the scenes and producing content for the Summit, it's a chance to wear the uniform again and support our community."

All of the events will be online and free to register at: https://bit.ly/vies2021

About Veterans in Media & Entertainment

Veterans in Media & Entertainment (VME) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to connect U.S. military veterans working or aspiring to work in the entertainment industry to jobs, internships, and educational opportunities. VME currently provides programs and services to nearly 4,700 veterans nationwide. More info can be found at https://vmeconnect.org.

