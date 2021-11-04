Bringing Laughter & Arts to the Community: Phalen Cultural Center to Host Free Community Events Nov & Dec

Indianapolis, Indiana, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Indianapolis, IN) — Starting Saturday, November 13th the Phalen Cultural Center will open its doors to the community with two free events, the Thankful For Laughter Comedy Show (Nov. 13) and The Brave by the Iibada Dance Company (Dec. 4).

These events mark the first community openings at the Far Eastside’s newest and most groundbreaking arts facility. The Center, located adjacent to James and Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy [4352 N. Mitthoeffer Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46235] is a state-of-the-art building designed to be a powerhouse of diversity and creativity offering arts production, programming and a beautiful, safe space for the local community.

“We are excited to bring such wonderful arts programming to the Far Eastside at no cost to our scholars, families and community members,” said PLA Founder & CEO, Earl Martin Phalen. “The Phalen Cultural Center is an extension of the work we do each day in our schools to enrich the lives of our scholars and the communities in which we serve. These are our first of many shows. We look forward to seeing everyone here and creating more great opportunities to come together and enjoy the arts.”

The Thankful For Laughter Comedy Show is Saturday, Nov. 13th at 2pm. The show features some of the nation's funniest, most entertaining comedians as headliners. COVID safety practices will be in effect, so space is limited. Tickets are now available. Guests must RSVP at https://phalen.info/comedyshow.

On December 4th at 2pm the Center will host Iibada Dance Company’s The Brave which celebrates the call of duty of our beloved veterans and soldiers. During this performance, attendees can learn the history, stories, and achievements of our veterans depicted in a dance production. Guests can RSVP by visiting, https://phalen.info/TheBrave.

Event organizers and PLA leaders are thrilled to host these no cost events and stand at the forefront to build a cultural hub for the performing arts on Indy’s Far Eastside. To learn more, visit PhalenAcademies.org.







About Phalen Leadership Academies: Phalen Leadership Academies is a nonprofit school management organization with over 25 schools across the country in Indiana, Ohio, Texas, Alabama, Michigan and Washington D.C.

For more information about Phalen Leadership Academies (PLA) and its dedication to shaping scholars everywhere, please visit https://www.phalenacademies.org/ or to donate in support of Phalen’s efforts, visit DonatePLA.org

