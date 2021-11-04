Global Softgel Capsules Market Report 2021-2028 - Rising Opportunities in Lipid-Based Drug Delivery Systems

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Softgel Capsules Market Size By Product, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Softgel Capsules Market size was valued at USD 3437.87 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5258.08 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.46% from 2021 to 2028.



The nutraceutical industry is a leading growth driver for the global Softgel Capsules Market. The demand for softgel capsules is increasing as a preferred and ideal delivery medium for various nutrient-based formulations.

The recent upsurge in the need for health supplements to increase immunity against COVID-19 and similar viruses is expected to drive the demand for nutraceutical products and conclusively, Softgel Capsules Market across the forecast period.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Softgel Capsules Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews.

These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Softgel Capsules Market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Timelines

1.4 Assumptions

1.5 Limitations



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Primary Research

2.4 Subject Matter Expert Advice

2.5 Quality Check

2.6 Final Review

2.7 Data Triangulation

2.8 Bottom-Up Approach

2.9 Top Down Approach

2.10 Research Flow



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Global Softgel Capsules Market Geographical Analysis (Cagr %)

3.3 Global Softgel Capsules Market, by Product (Usd Million)

3.4 Global Softgel Capsules Market, by Application (Usd Million)

3.5 Future Market Opportunities

3.6 Global Market Split



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Softgel Capsules Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Spiraling Demand from the Rising Nutraceutical Industry

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Non-Animal Based Softgel Capsules

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High Price Volatility of the Softgel Capsules

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Changing Growth Strategies and Rising Innovations in Pharmaceutical Industry

4.4.2 Rising Opportunities in Lipid-Based Drug Delivery Systems

4.5 Impact of Covid - 19 on Softgel Capsules Market



5 Market, by Product

5.1 Overview

5.2 Animal Type

5.3 Non-Animal Type



6 Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Health Supplements

6.3 Pharmaceutical

6.4 Others



7 Market, by Geography

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Market Snapshot

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Market Snapshot

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 U.K.

7.3.5 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Market Snapshot

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Row

7.5.1 Row Market Snapshot

7.5.2 Middle East & Africa

7.5.3 Latin America



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Scenario

8.2 Company Market Ranking Analysis



9 Company Profiles

Catalent Inc.

EuroCaps Ltd.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd.

Aenova Group

Nature's Bounty Co.

Procaps S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

CAPTEK Softgel International Inc.

Lonza Group

International Vitamin Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3vh6e