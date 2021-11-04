Upcoming Sustainable Compliance for OOS Results, Deviations, and CAPA Webinar (November 9-10) - Attend From Anywhere

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajesh K. Gupta presents a live 2 Day Webinar, "Sustainable Compliance for Out of Specifications (OOS) Results, Deviations, and Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA)" this coming Tuesday and Wednesday (November 9th & 10th)

Quality Control (QC) Unit plays a critical role in assuring the identity, strength, quality, purity, and stability of drugs and biologics. QC Unit is responsible to approve or reject all procedures and specifications impacting quality, and all components, raw materials and the drug at all stages of manufacture, including intermediates, drug substance and drug product (21 CFR 211.22). Robust Laboratory Quality Management Systems (QMS) are essential to achieve and maintain sustainable regulatory compliance in a QC Unit. The course will start with an introduction to roles and responsibilities of the QC Unit with an overview of Laboratory QMS, then focusing on key quality systems or issues, such as data of exceptions, including out of specifications (OOS), and Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA).

Out of Specification (OOS) test results have been a major concern during the manufacture of drugs for many decades. To avoid OOS in order to release the product, it has been found during audits and inspections that data or testing was manipulated (including compromising data integrity), product was re-tested repeatedly until a passing result was obtained or tests results were averaged using unapproved procedure to mask failing results. As most product specifications are based on statistical principles or methods, these methods were applied in an unethical manner to test a lot repeatedly until a passing result was obtained. The product was released on one passing result. Such practice has been known as "testing into compliance" and became a major issue following the 1993 lawsuit between the US Government and Barr Laboratories. Following historic judgement by Judge Alfred M. Wolin in 1993 on US versus Barr and FDA's OOS Guidance issued in 2006 (Draft Guidance in 1998), handling OOS results and performing an investigation into OOS by pharmaceutical companies receive close scrutiny during regulatory inspections. In this Seminar, historical aspects of OOS and understanding of the stigma associated with OOS will be presented in order to mitigate the risk for OOS. A thorough investigation procedure into OOS results following the FDA Guidance will be discussed with an aim to finding a root cause for the OOS. Challenges in Investigating OOS results for Microbiology testing will also be presented. Ways to avoid OOS risk will be discussed.

The CAPA system is an important QMS in the Pharmaceutical Industry, and is a critical tool to achieve sustainable compliance through continuous improvement. A robust CAPA system, supported by a thorough investigation to find a root cause helps in improving manufacturing operations, the company and the business. As per ICH Q10 Guidelines, the pharmaceutical company should have a system for implementing CAPA resulting from the investigation of complaints, product rejections, non-conformances, recalls, deviations, audits, regulatory inspections and findings, and trends from process performance and product quality monitoring. This seminar will discuss the data of exceptions during manufacturing operations and performing investigations into these observations using a structured approach with the objective of determining the root cause. The level of effort, formality, and documentation of the investigation should be commensurate with the level of risk, in line with ICH Q9 guidelines. Ways to implement corrections, corrective actions and preventive actions and a follow-up to monitor the effectiveness and sustainability of these procedures will be described.

Throughout the course, specific examples with regard to achieving regulatory compliance during inspections and audits will be discussed. More importantly, the seminar will focus on understanding data of exceptions, including OOS, their impact on quality, finding a root cause in order to develop robust and effective CAPA procedures to achieve sustainable compliance.

Learning Objectives:

Upon completing this course the participants will understand:

Role and Responsibilities of Quality Control Unit with regard to assuring manufacture of quality products consistently and to achieve sustainable compliance during laboratory operations

Laboratory Quality Management Systems and their role in QC operations

Data of Exceptions - Deviations, Non-Conformances, Out of Specifications (OOS), Out of Trend (OOT), Out of Frequency (OOF)

Managing Data of Exceptions

Biological Deviations

Regulations, History, Background and Importance of OOS

Uncertainty of Methods & Re-testing

Re-test and Investigative Testing during OOS investigation

Issues with Testing into Compliance

Reportable Results and Averaging of Data

OOS investigations for Microbiological data

OOS Investigation - Phase I Investigation, Phase II Investigation

Re-testing, Re-Sampling, Outlier Tests

Root Cause Analysis for Investigations from Deviations, Non-Conformances, OOS, OOT, OOF

Correction, Corrective Actions and Preventive Actions

Effectiveness and Sustainability of CAPA

Key Topics Covered:



Day 01 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST)Introduction - Roles & Responsibilities of Quality Control Unit and Overview of Laboratory Quality Management System

Quality Control Unit (21 CFR 211.22) Reporting Structure Responsibilities

Laboratory Quality Management Systems An Overview



Data of Exception

Understanding Data of Exceptions Deviations, Non-Conformances, Out of Specifications (OOS), Out of Trend (OOT), Out of Frequency (OOF)

How to Manage Data of Exceptions

Deviations & Non-Conformances Biological Product Deviations (BPD)

Out of Trend

Out of Tolerances

Out of Frequency

Out of Specifications (OOS)

Understanding OOS Regulations, History and Background FDA's Citations on OOS in QC Labs Uncertainty of Methods & Re-testing Barr's Case



Day 02 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST)Out of Specifications (OOS), Continued

FDA Guidance Document on OOS Phase I Investigation Phase II Investigation Re-testing Re-Sampling Outlier Test

Concluding the Investigation & Final Thoughts Root Cause Analysis

OOS in Microbiological Testing Challenges Best Practices Example - Investigation in Sterility Test Failure

Mitigating OOS Risk

Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA)

Definitions Correction Corrective Action Preventive Action

Regulatory Requirements and Guidance

CAPA Process Non-Conformance/Deviation/OOS (Problem) Root Cause Analysis Identify Root cause (Critical for Effectiveness of CAPA) Correction of Problem Corrective Action Implement CA Preventive Action Monitoring Effectiveness and Sustainability of CAPA Review Verify (Problem does not recur) Analyze (Monitoring)

Making Change to Approved Applications (Change Control)

