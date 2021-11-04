Adoption of resolutions of shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp

English Estonian

The Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp proposed to the shareholders to adopt resolutions without convening an extraordinary general meeting. The notice of adoption of resolutions was published on 13 October 2021 in the stock exchange information system and on the company’s homepage , as well as in the 14 October 2021 issue of newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

On time, ie by 9.00 on 4 November 2021, the shareholders cast 25,592,384 votes and 84.51% of the voting rights. If a shareholder did not give notice of whether he is in favour of or opposed to the resolution by the aforementioned term, it was deemed that he voted against the resolution (§ 2991 (2) of the Commercial Code) and these votes are recorded as opposing votes in the record of voting.

On 4 November 2021, the shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp adopted the following resolutions.

1. Extraordinary distribution of dividends in connection with the sale of AS Printall

To pay EUR 3,028,287, which is EUR 0.1 per share, as dividends to the shareholders.

Shareholders, entered into the share register of AS Ekspress Grupp on 19 November 2021, at the close of the business of the settlement system, will be entitled to dividends.

The day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is on 18 November 2021; from this date onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends.

Dividends will be paid to the shareholders on 23 November 2021 to the shareholder’s bank account, which is linked to the securities account.

The resolution was adopted by 84.51% votes in favour.

Additional information

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

