European Laser Marking Machine Market Report 2021, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Telesis Technologies, Inc., Epilog Laser, Gravotech Marking and MECCO

The "Europe Laser Marking Machine Market By Type, By Application, By Country, Growth Potential, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Laser Marking Machine Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The expanding requirement for deep engraving and unique device identification in the manufacturing process for production flow control, inventory control, traceability, and product quality validation are estimated to augment the demand for laser marking machines in the market. Markings engraved by such machines, particularly, fiber laser machines, take less time and do not disappear, even after excessive exposure to heat and harsh chemical compounds. Therefore, the increasing demand for these machines in the electronics & defense sectors is expected to open new growth avenues for the laser marking machine market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, factors such as the rising number of strict government rules and guidelines for markings on various medical and surgical devices to enhance their traceability is anticipated to fuel the growth of the laser market machine market over the forecast period. Along with that, there is an increasing demand for customized leather products like purses, leather jewelry, and handbags, with monogrammed initials and names, which is expected to surge the demand for accessories and apparel. This is expected to further augment the growth of the laser marking machine market in the coming years.

The mature automotive industry of this region is creating lucrative opportunities for the key market players. In addition, the booming aerospace industry across the region is expected to open new growth avenues for laser marking machine manufacturers. The rising government investments and initiatives is expected to support the aerospace sector in nations like the UK.

The German market dominated the Europe Green Laser Marking Machine Market by Country in 2020 and is forecast to achieve a market value of $46.7 million by 2027. The UK market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2027. Additionally, the French market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2027.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Fiber Laser, CO2 Laser, Green Laser, UV Laser and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Machine Tool, Electronics & Microelectronics, Medical, Automotive, Aerospace, Packaging, Military and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Telesis Technologies, Inc.

Videojet Technologies, Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Trotec Laser GmbH (Trodat)

Epilog Laser

600 Group PLC (TKMA Electrox, Inc.)

MECCO

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

Gravotech Marking



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2017, Jun - 2021, Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Europe Laser Marking Machine Market by Application



Chapter 5. Europe Laser Marking Machine Market by Type



Chapter 6. Europe Laser Marking Machine Market by Country



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i1gpif

