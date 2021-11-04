Distributive Marketing/Social Media Alternative – New Business App Launched

New Orleans, United States, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new platform aims to single-handedly transform how social media companies will run moving forward by becoming this generation’s “digital Robin Hood”. It collects money from businesses and then distributes the entire amount back to the audience. The money that would otherwise be pouring into social media pockets.



The most recent evolution in digital marketing is taking less time to come across the platform every day. One testament to the company’s growing success is that their app Rhino Wealth has an 85% accuracy in the stock market. While Rhino University app is gaining popularity as well.

Every business that joins Rhino’s Distributive Marketing gets its own mobile app built that fits perfectly with the other businesses. Each enterprise contributes a fraction of its existing ad spend to the Rhino community.

From step one, businesses are making thousands by simply reducing their advertising cost. The money that is contributed gets distributed equally across the entire audience, along with pre-IPO stock options.

Additionally, the company gives out complete rights to its digital currency that will launch in 2023. The rights are shared evenly across the audience.

The platform is essentially redistributing wealth back to the community. In doing so, it recaptures every individual’s purchasing power.

Membership is completely free. One of the company’s main goals is to refocus business culture away from weaponizing data to empowering the community.

This is the first time in history a marketing enterprise has offered free audience members cash, stock options, and digital distributions at no cost. The company’s goal is to change the world by rescuing it from Big-Tech platforms.

Small and large businesses can benefit from the revolutionary new way to approach their digital marketing. The platform offers an alternative to the current expensive approach that relies heavily on the pay-per-click schemes of social media.

About Rhino Research LLC

The company is on a mission to empower people to create their own financial freedom. Rhino Research LLC believes in protecting the vulnerable by lifting up the community, rescuing its wealth, and distributing it back to the people.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Because we have invented a platform that will change the world, we know the commitment on our end to be available to everyone. We must do our absolute best to provide as many ‘lightbulb’ moments as possible.”

