Canada and the US Consumer Perspectives on Plant-based Meat 2021

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Perspectives on Plant-based Meat in Canada and the US: 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In North America, the plant-based meat category is no longer being driven solely by vegetarian demand and is stimulating interest in a far broader base of consumers than the vegetarian spectrum alone.

Although most North Americans still eat meat multiple times per week, many are currently eating it less than before or have stopped eating meat altogether. Health concerns are the most prominent driver in the reduction of meat consumption, but cost, animal welfare and global warming also feature prominently.

Demographically, the consumer's attitude towards plant-based meat varies largely according to age and region while some differences are also observed in relation to education and employment status.

Consumer opinion about plant-based meat is still in the formative stage due to the newness of the category. So far, trial has been driven largely by curiosity while convenience also seems to have played a role. Purchase drivers and barriers vary significantly between category users and non-users. Prominent considerations include the degree of similarity to real meat, health considerations as well as environmental and animal welfare concerns.

Each report evaluates twenty-two attributes that have the potential to affect the consumer experience, falling into four distinct categories: table stakes, key drivers, hidden drivers and 'nice-to-haves'. This analysis highlights significant variation in the way different groups (for example users and ex-users) relate to the category.

Together, the reports include user assessments of twenty-five brands of plant-based meat currently available in Canada and the US, including Beyond Meat, Morningstar Farms, Gardein, Yves, President's Choice and Impossible, among others. Overall user ratings and Net Promoter Scores are provided for all 25 brands. Perceptual maps indicating the extent to which consumers associate fifteen distinct attributes with the most prominent brands are also included.

When the study's findings are distilled in context with relevant global tends, three main criteria for success are identified. These, along with a fourth, 'enabling' factor, provide brand managers with clear direction on how to gain and defend a dominant position in the market for their brands.

The primary objective of these two studies is to evaluate attitudes, behaviors and consumption habits of consumers in Canada and the US with regard to plant-based meat products, in particular, focusing on:

Current consumption patterns and trends

Category purchase triggers and purchasing habits

Pricing expectations and likely response to a reduction in price

Demand drivers and barriers

Importance of product attributes and claims

Consumer experience with brands they've used

Brand awareness, usage and purchase intent

Brand associations

Key Topics Covered:

SECTION 1 OVERVIEW

Study details, notices and table of contents

Notices

Overview

Sample structure

Sig test markers

Table of contents

SECTION 2 WHO IS THE CONSUMER?

Demographic profiles of users and non-users

Section summary

Category awareness

Category purchase behaviour

Category consumption habits among users

Predisposition towards plant-based meat by region

Demographic profile summary - user vs non-user

SECTION 3 PREFERENCES AND PRACTICES

Dietary preferences, practices and consumption behaviour

Section summary

Dietary preferences

Incidence of dietary practices among consumers

Meat consumption habits

Reasons for eating less meat

SECTION 4 PURCHASE TRIGGERS AND FAVOURED FORMATS

Factors prompting category trial and most preferred formats

Section summary

Initial purchase triggers

Appeal of different product formats

Appeal of different kinds of meat equivalent

Plant-based meat consumption trend

Influence of price on the purchase decision

Price elasticity of demand

SECTION 5 BEHAVIOURAL DRIVERS AND BARRIERS

Behavioural factors that promote or inhibit purchase

Section summary

All respondents

Users

Potential users

Ex-users

Non-users

Differing perspectives of users and non-users

Demographic variation in drivers and barriers

SECTION 6 WHAT DRIVES THE USER EXPERIENCE?

What consumers look for and what they experience

Section summary

User experience drivers overall

Driver analysis takeaways

Driver profile summary

Driver profiles by age

Driver profiles of users and ex-users

SECTION 7 BRAND AWARENESS AND USAGE

Consumer awareness and usage of available brands

Section summary

Unprompted brand awareness

Prompted awareness and usage

Prompted awareness by age

SECTION 8 BRAND PERCEPTIONS

How consumers rate the brands they know and what they associate with them

Section summary

Overall brand rating

Net promoter scores

Detailed evaluation of the user experience

Brand associations

SECTION 9 OBSERVATIONS AND CONCLUSIONS

Summary of key findings and their implications

Consolidation of findings with observations and conclusions

Four global trends influencing consumer receptiveness

Three pillars of success

One factor especially critical to implementation

SECTION 10 APPENDIX

Supplementary tables and contact details

Category purchase behaviour

Plant-based meat consumption frequency

Dietary practices

Meat consumption frequency

Meat consumption trend

Reasons for a decline in meat consumption

Category consumption trend

Effect of price on the purchase decision

Price elasticity

Contact details

Companies Mentioned

Alpha Foods

Amy's Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Boca

Field Roast

Gardein

Garden Gourmet

Good Catch

Hodo

Impossible Foods

Incogmeato

Lightlife

Meatless Farm

Modern Meat

Morningstar Farms

Nuggs

Ozo

President's Choice

Quorn

Raised & Rooted

Sol Cuisine

Sweet Earth

The Very Good Butchers

Yves

Zoglo's

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y019lb