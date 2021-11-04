The recording of Šiaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for 3Q of 2021

English Lithuanian

During the Investor Conference Webinar Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Donatas Savickas, CFO introduced the Bank’s financial results for the Q3 of 2021 and recent developments and answered the participant questions afterwards.

115 participants had registered for the webinar, the recording of it can be found on Nasdaq youtube channel there .

Presentation and the recording of webinar are also posted on the Bank's website https://sb.lt/en/investors



Šiaulių bankas thanks all participants.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Treasury and Markets