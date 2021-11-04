Global Adventure Tourism Market Report 2021: Compound Annual Growth of 26% is Forecast During 2020 to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adventure Tourism Market by Type, by Activity, Type of Travelers, by Age Group - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Adventure Tourism Market size was valued at USD 374.2 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4186.6 million by 2030 witnessing a CAGR of 26.7% from 2020-2030.

The inclination of youth towards exploring undiscovered destinations, rising demands of adventure sports, increase in disposable incomes and reasonable travel packages, are expected to supplement the market growth throughout the forecast period.



However, factors such as potential risks involved in adventure travelling, unpredictable climatic conditions, and chances of mishaps are expected to hamper the growth of the global adventure tourism market during the forecast period.



Moreover, increasing government initiatives in the form of public-private partnerships to promote tourism, surge in travel trends on social media, high competition among travel agencies in offering reasonable travel packages, reduced travel restrictions as well as the economic evolution are the factors responsible for propelling the growth of the adventure tourism market in future.

The global adventure tourism market share analysis is based on type, activity, type of travelers, age group and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into hard, soft and others. Based on activity, the market is classified into land based activity, water based activity, and air based activity. Based on type of traveler, the market is divided into solo, group, couple, and family. Based on age group, the market is bifurcated into below 30 years, 30 to 41 years, 42 to 49 years, and 50 years & above. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Geographical Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global adventure tourism market, holding the highest market share over the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as the presence of various adventurous places, high per-capita disposable income, increased service offering, and upsurge in social media trends for visiting new places in vacations.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to increase in public-private initiatives to promote tourism and inclination of youth towards adventure sports.

Competitive Landscape

The global adventure tourism market, which is highly competitive, consists of various market players. Some of the major market players include Austin Adventures, Inc., Butterfield & Robinson Management Services, Inc., Discovery Nomads, G Adventures, Geographic Expeditions Inc., Intrepid Group Ltd., Mountain Travel Sobek, Recreational Equipment Inc., ROW Adventures and Tui Group among others.



The past endeavors, present developments along with futuristic advancements, sum-up to comprehend the overall growth of the Adventure tourism market. For instance, in January 2020, Austin Adventures pioneered multisport and family adventure travel company offered eighty-plus trips across all seven continents, including a trip for every month in a year.



Recently the five major players of the global adventure tourism market announced 5 exotic destinations to visit in the year 2020 viz: the ROW Adventures announced 'Founder's Trip to Turkey,' the Backroads announced 'Sardinia & Corsica Multi-Adventure Tour', a trip to the beaten path islands in Italy and France, the Austin Adventures announced the 'Wyoming Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks Family Trip' to Alaska, the Classic Journeys announced 'Galapagos Island trip,' and the Wilderness Travel announced 'Hiking in the Celestial Mountains of Kyrgyzstan'.





3. Market Overview

4. COVID-19 Analysis

