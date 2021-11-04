Barrick Announces Third $250 Million(1) ($0.14 per share(2)) Return of Capital Tranche in Addition to a $0.09 per share Quarterly Dividend

All amounts expressed in US dollars

LONDON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that the third $250 million1 tranche (approximately $0.14 per share2) of the return of capital distribution totalling $750 million will be paid on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.



This will complement the $0.09 per share dividend declared by the Barrick Board of Directors for the third quarter, which will also be paid on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.3

This follows the approval by shareholders at Barrick’s Annual and Special Meeting on May 4, 2021 of the total $750 million return of capital distribution. The first $250 million tranche was paid on June 15, 2021 and the second $250 million tranche was paid on September 15, 2021.

“We are pleased that the combination of our quarterly dividend and the $750 million return of capital distribution has provided our shareholders with a record level of cash returns totalling approximately $1.4 billion during 2021, while our strong operational and financial performance during the year has allowed us to continue to invest in our business and has set us up well to continue to provide meaningful returns to shareholders going forward,” said senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth.

Endnote 1

The funds to be used to pay this $250 million return of capital distribution to shareholders represent a portion of the proceeds received from the following transactions:

Sale of a portion of our investment interest in Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd

Sale of our 100% interest in Lagunas Norte mine to Boroo Pte Ltd

Sale of our 40% interest in Morila Gold Limited to Firefinch Limited

Sale of our investment interest in Shanta Gold Ltd

Endnote 2

Per share amount is estimated based on issued and outstanding Barrick shares as of September 30, 2021 and is subject to change. The final per share amount to be paid on December 15, 2021 will be calculated based on the issued and outstanding Barrick shares as of the November 30, 2021 record date.

Endnote 3

The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and will depend on the company’s financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.