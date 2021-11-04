Global metalworking fluids market size to record 4.4% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide metalworking fluids market , valued at USD 11.72 billion in 2020, is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% over 2021-2027 and subsequently accrue USD 15.85 billion by the forecast period-end. The growth can be ascribed to increasing constriction activities, flourishing automotive sector, and massive industrial growth.

The document encompasses a meticulous inspection of the regional terrain, highlighting the leading contributors to the overall industry progression. The study also assesses the competitiveness in this vertical by leveraging tools like Porter’s five forces and PEST analysis. Moreover, it provides holistic profiles of the major companies, inclusive of basic information, product/serving offerings, financials, to help stakeholders in making well-informed decisions.

Moreover, development in metalworking catalyzed by the advent of multi-functional fluids which is likely to reduce incompatibility in technically complex machines will present new opportunities for businesses in this domain. Surging demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles in tandem with shifting customer preferences toward individualized autos are further adding to the market growth.

For the unversed, metalworking fluid (MWF) refers to a set of oils and other liquids utilized to reduce temperature and lubricate metal workpieces during machining, milling, and so on. MWFs reduce burning and smoke by minimizing heat and friction between the cutting tool and the workpiece.

Elaborating on the challenges in global metalworking fluids industry, increasing threat of plastic components substituting metal parts in different industries due to their durability, efficiency, and robust performance may negatively impact revenue over the analysis period.

Regional landscape outlook

Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are the major regions considered for the geographical assessment of the verticalglobal metalworking fluids market. Expert analysts cite that Asia Pacific currently accounts for sizeable portion of the overall industry share, owing to availability of economical land and labor.

Competitive landscape overview

HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.), Exxon Mobil Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Chevron Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), and Total S.A. are some of the major companies influencing global metalworking fluids industry trends.

Key industry players are undertaking various strategic actions such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and production capacity expansion to maintain their foothold in the vertical. Citing an instance, Quaker Chemical Corporation launched a new joint venture with Grindaix GmbH, a German provider of high-tech coolant control and distribution systems, in 2021.

Likewise, Idemitsu Lube Pakistan Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Idemitsu, announced the launch of its lubricant business in Pakistan in 2021 with a mission to expand the parent company's global footprint.

Global Metalworking Fluids Market, by Product Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Treating Fluids

Protecting Fluids

Forming Fluids

Removal Fluids

Global Metalworking Fluids Market, by End-Use Application (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Primary Non-Ferrous

Primary Ferrous

Machinery

Metal Fabrication

Transport Equipment

Global Metalworking Fluids Market Regional Bifurcation (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of The World

Global Metalworking Fluids Market Key Players (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Croda International plc

Royal Dutch Shell plc

BP plc

Houghton International Inc.

HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.)

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Chevron Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL)

Total S.A.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Metalworking Fluids Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Metalworking Fluids Market, by Product Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Metalworking Fluids Market, by End-Use Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Metalworking Fluids Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Metalworking Fluids Market Dynamics

3.1. Metalworking Fluids Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Massive industrial growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

3.1.1.2. Growing automotive industry in South America

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Reduction in metal parts by automakers and OEMs

3.1.2.2. Minimum Quantity Lubrication (MQL) and near dry machining

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Multi-Phase Metalworking Fluids

Chapter 4. Global Metalworking Fluids Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Metalworking Fluids Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Metalworking Fluids Market by Product Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Metalworking Fluids Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Removal fluids

5.4.2. Forming fluids

5.4.3. Protecting fluids

5.4.4. Treating fluids

Chapter 6. Global Metalworking Fluids Market, by End-Use Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Metalworking Fluids Market by End-Use Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Metalworking Fluids Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Metalworking Fluids Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Transport equipment

6.4.2. Metal fabrication

6.4.3. Machinery

6.4.4. Primary ferrous

6.4.5. Primary non-ferrous

Chapter 7. Global Metalworking Fluids Market, Regional Analysis

