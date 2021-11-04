Second Century Ventures Opens Applications for 2022 REACH UK Program

London, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, opened applications for the 2022 REACH UK scale-up program. SCV, the most active global venture fund in real estate technology, operates the award-winning REACH technology scale-up program across North America, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific.

“We are extremely proud of the success of the inaugural REACH UK program and the caliber of innovation we have helped bring to the global stage,” said Valentina Shegoyan, managing partner of REACH UK. “We look forward to continuing to work with companies that are not only providing immense value to the real estate market, but are also powering innovation that will help the industry evolve with changing consumer, societal and environmental demands.”

REACH UK’s mission is to select and help scale the most promising new technology companies for the property industry. Participants will receive premier access to:

Mentorship from real estate, mortgage, venture capital and technology sector leaders;

Education on how to navigate the trillion-dollar global property industry from top experts;

Exclusive opportunities at the most impactful conferences, trade shows and networking events, including CREtech London, Relevation and Global PropTech Online;

Unique access to top media and academic organizations, such as Oxford’s Future of Real Estate Initiative, Savills’ Impacts and Tech London Advocates; and

A global network of highly talented, like-minded entrepreneurs, including more than 150 REACH portfolio companies and curated program sponsors.

“The REACH program is a perfect example of how technology can help increase efficiency within the real estate ecosystem,” said Bob Goldberg, NAR CEO and the president of SCV. “We see tremendous potential in these companies and anticipate they will improve the real estate experience for consumers around the world.”

Applications will be accepted through December 17, 2021. The program will begin in March 2022 and run through fall 2022. The REACH UK program receives support from Propertymark, NAR’s bilateral partner in the United Kingdom.

“As an organization that puts all agents at the center of what we do, we’re proud to back the 2022 REACH UK scale-up program, which looks to bring out the very best of the proptech field,” said Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark. “With the world of an agent constantly evolving, we’re excited to see what the next group of innovative companies brings to the table in order to align the latest technology with the needs of agents, buyers and renters.”

For more information about REACH UK, or to apply, visit https://www.nar-reach.com/uk.

About NAR

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, Second Century Ventures leverages the association’s more than 1.5 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship and market exposure. For more on REACH, visit www.narreach.com.

About Propertymark

Propertymark is the UK’s leading professional body for estate and letting agents, commercial agents, auctioneers, valuers and inventory providers, comprising nearly 17,500 members. Propertymark is member-led with a Board which is made up of practicing agents who ensure the organization works closely with its members to set professional standards through regulation, accredited and recognised qualifications, an industry-leading training programme and mandatory Continuing Professional Development.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.