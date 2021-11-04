New Report Shows Only Half of Marketers See an ROI From Their In-Store Marketing Tech Investments

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raydiant, a full-service digital signage and experience platform provider, has released the findings from its State of In-Store Marketing report .

From Aug. 4-18, 2021, the report surveyed 228 U.S. marketing professionals who are directly involved with in-store marketing efforts at an organization with brick-and-mortar locations.

Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant, said, "The findings confirm our belief that in-store marketing is incredibly challenging. Those responsible for in-store marketing are stuck using a fragmented collection of expensive tools and they're unsure if they are seeing an ROI from these tools. To survive and thrive in the future of brick-and-mortar retail, organizations will need to prioritize ROI and arm their marketers with modern tools that set them up for success."

Key Findings:

41% of marketing professionals use 10 or more tools like digital signage, CRMs, self-checkouts, and more, to achieve their in-store marketing objectives.

30% of marketing professionals feel they are not provided the tools they need to succeed at in-store marketing.

38% of marketing professionals report spending $250,000 or more on in-store marketing tools per year, yet only 56% said they see an ROI from their technology investments.

38% of marketing professionals expect to see their budget for tools and technology increase over the upcoming 12 months.

To download a full copy of the report, please click HERE .

About Raydiant

Raydiant's Experience Management Platform enables organizations to build strong, long-lasting relationships with their employees and customers by helping them create memorable, interactive experiences both in-location and in the workplace. Their easy-to-use, plug-and-play, cloud-based solution empowers Raydiant customers to create, manage and scale experiences across one or 100,000 locations anytime, anywhere. Founded in April 2017, Raydiant is backed by notable investors, including Bloomberg Beta, Lerer Hippeau, Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures and Ron Conway.

Media Contact

Holly@ gofrontlines.com

