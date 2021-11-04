ThreeD Capital Inc. Reports Dispersion Holdings PLC Completes Acquisition of DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQX:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to report that Dispersion Holdings PLC (“Dispersion”)(AQSE: “DEFI”), a company specialising in decentralised finance (“DeFi”), has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of DeFi Yield Technologies Inc. (“DFTI”) in exchange for 348,725,646 new ordinary shares of Dispersion (the “Acquisition”). DFTI is a company that has a proprietary automated yield engine that has made investing in DeFi simple and leverages different DeFi protocols and strategies to increase diversification, maximize yield, while minimizing exposure to risk.



ThreeD previously announced, in its press released dated July 16, 2021, that it had invested $400,000 in DFTI. As a result of the Acquisition, ThreeD will receive shares of Dispersion in exchange for its shares in DFTI.

More information on this subject can be found in Dispersion’s press release below:

Dispersion Holdings PLC

("Dispersion" or "The Company")

Acquisition of DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.

Dispersion (AQSE: DEFI), an incubator specialising in decentralised finance ("DeFi"), is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of the entire share capital not already owned by Dispersion of Defi Yield Technologies Inc. ("DFTI"), a platform for investment into decentralised financial services, for a consideration to be satisfied by the issue of 348,725,646 new ordinary shares in Dispersion.

The acquisition follows two rounds of investments by the Company in DFTI totalling CAD$1 million for a 6.1% interest. The deal is the second major acquisition by the Company in the cryptocurrency yield farming sector and will complement the proposed purchase of Accru Finance Ltd, a platform which enables cryptocurrency traders to access high yields being generated from lending out digital assets worldwide, announced on 18 October 2021.

Both acquisitions are subject to shareholder approval for an increase in the Company’s total issued share capital at a general meeting on Tuesday 26 October. Assuming approval and completion of both acquisitions, the Company’s total shares in issue will increase from 612,500,000 to 1,211,225,646. On its completion, DFTI’s sellers will hold 28.79% of the enlarged share capital of the Company.

82.4% per cent of the new shares to be issued to the DFTI sellers will be subject to a 12-month lock in period followed by a further 12-month orderly market period. The remaining 17.6% are subject to a 6- month lock in period followed by a further 6 months orderly market period.

Background to and rationale for the acquisition:

Dispersion was incorporated to identify investment opportunities in various high growth sectors, with a focus on companies in the FinTech sector and it was admitted to the AQSE Growth Market Access Segment on 30 April 2021. The acquisition of DFTI, registered in Canada, will expand and complement the Company’s involvement in the yield farming sector as DFTI is focussed on the corporate sector while Accru Finance will be positioned as a consumer facing platform.

DFTI will use its proprietary DeFi yield engine and trading strategies to build a suite of automated, diverse and easy-to-use DeFi products including staking1 , the act of locking cryptocurrencies to receive rewards, and yield farming2 , where crypto assets are put to work with the intention of generating the highest returns possible. DFTI has developed an easy-to-use suite of automated, diversified and optimised yield generating products administered through their partner platform Valet.fi. By leveraging different DeFi protocols and strategies to increase diversification, their solution aims to maximize yield while minimizing exposure to risk. www.defiyield.tech

DFTI is also developing a mobile yield application with features allowing its users to deposit funds directly from their bank accounts. It aims to generate fees by charging a percentage of assets staked through its applications for its asset allocation services.

Dispersion believes there is significant demand from market players to access and deposit cryptocurrency, with significant revenue to be generated through interest yields as well as lending and automated market making.

DFTI is led by chief executive, Dr. Philipp Kallerhoff, who has a successful track-record in managing hedge funds across asset classes including the management of the DeFi hedge fund for Protos Asset Management, a Swiss based provider of cryptocurrency and DeFi exposure, generating a 3.5% monthly return in their DeFi yield fund primarily from USD stable coin between November 2019 and April 2021.

DFTI will operate as a standalone business of which Dispersion will have full ownership, oversight and control, leveraging the experience and operational skills of the Company’s Board to accelerate and maximise DFTI’s profit opportunity.

Commenting on the proposed acquisition, Mike Edwards, chief executive of Dispersion Holdings, said: “We are deepening our commitment in the yield farming sector with the acquisition of DeFi Yield which addresses a significantly underserved need for an easy-to-use decentralised platform to exploit crypto’s high yield opportunities. The acquisition will complement our proposed purchase of Accru Finance and allow the Company to further gain exposure across the burgeoning DeFi sector in both the corporate and consumer facing markets.”

Dr. Kallerhoff, executive chairman of DeFi Yield Technologies Inc, said: “We are delighted to work with Dispersion Holdings, whose expertise in the DeFi, crypto and fintech industries and capital resources provides a perfect fit for the oversight and support of our operations. We are keen to continue the development of a service of excellence which delivers on democratising access to disruptive programmes in a sector which we believe to be the future of finance.”

The directors of Dispersion Holdings plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

About Dispersion Holdings PLC:

Dispersion Holdings is an incubator specialising in opportunities in decentralised finance (DeFi), a disruptive technology using blockchain and cryptocurrencies to remove financial intermediaries from transactions, creating a cheaper, more efficient and more secure way of providing financial services. Listed on the Aquis Exchange in London, we apply our expertise to the business operations and strategic plans of FinTech companies in the UK, USA and Canada, and act as an accelerator for start-ups and early-stage companies. www.dispersionholdings.com

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.



This press release contains disclosure of certain investments held by the Company. The Company makes the determination to disclose certain investments on a case by case basis, based on a number of factors including the cost of the investment, contemporaneous investments in the same investee, other rights or arrangements entered into by the Company in connection with such investments and such other factors as may be considered relevant at the discretion of the Company from time to time. The information contained in this press release is for informational purposes only, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update such information or provide any supplementary disclosure concerning the investments disclosed herein, whether as a result of the future sale of such investments or otherwise, other than as required by law

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.