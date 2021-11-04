Global X ETFs Grows its Product Line-Up in Europe with the Launch of Three Thematic UCITS ETFs

London, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launches of three UCITS ETFs on London Stock Exchange: the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development UCITS ETF (PAVE), the Global X Genomics & Biotechnology UCITS ETF (GNOM), and the Global X Cloud Computing (CLO). These three funds represent Global X’s latest additions to its UCITS product line-up in Europe and showcase the firm’s continued commitment to the European market.

The new UCITS ETFs are part of Global X’s Thematic Growth family, which offers investors targeted exposure to companies around the world driving long-term, paradigm-shifting themes. Global X has established itself as the global leader in thematic investing, with 32 targeted products in the space in the US market, representing more than $21 billion in assets under management.i The new UCITS funds harness Global X’s more than a decade of experience researching, designing, and operating ETFs poised to benefit from structural shifts occurring around the globe.

“With these latest launches, we’re continuing to expand our industry-leading thematic offerings to include three additional emerging and powerful themes: an increase in infrastructure activity in the United States, further advances in the field of genomic science, and increased adoption of cloud computing technology,” said Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X. “Our focus has always been on bringing products to market that offer investors access to untapped market segments, and these three funds represent a continuation of this goal. In keeping with that sentiment, PAVE and GNOM both represent first-of-their-kind products in the European market and we’re thrilled to be bringing these strategies to investors across Europe and around the world.”

PAVE: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development UCITS ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development UCITS ETF (PAVE) seeks to invest in companies that stand to benefit from a potential increase in infrastructure investment in the United States including those involved in the production of raw materials, heavy equipment, engineering, and construction. PAVE follows the Indxx U.S. Infrastructure Development v2 Index. The passage of a long-awaited U.S. infrastructure spending bill would mark the start of a structural transformation of US infrastructure to meet changing societal and demographic demands, achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 as well as upgrade digital infrastructure.

PAVE has an expense ratio of 0.47%.

GNOM: Global X Genomics & Biotechnology UCITS ETF

The Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (GNOM), which follows the Solactive Genomics v2 Index, focuses on companies that potentially stand to benefit from further advances in the field of genomic science. Such advancements involve companies specialised in gene editing, genomic sequencing, genetic medicine/therapy, computational genomics, and biotechnology. Waves of private and public investment and R&D have poured into the space to further understand and treat various genetic disorders, complex diseases and medical conditions. Personalised treatments based on an individual’s unique genetic sequence would represent a monumental leap in health care, enabling people to live longer and healthier.

GNOM has an expense ratio of 0.50%.

CLO: Global X Cloud Computing UCITS ETF

In today’s world where robust digital infrastructure and remote work arrangements are vital, we increasingly hear about the importance of the cloud – the virtual space where software applications run, data reside, and computing occurs. The Global X Cloud Computing UCITS ETF (CLO) seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing technology, including companies whose principal business is in offering computing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), managed server storage space and data centre real estate investment trusts, and/or cloud and edge computing infrastructure and hardware. CLO tracks the Indxx Global Cloud Computing v2 Index.

CLO has an expense ratio of 0.55%.

Prospectuses and Key Investor Information Documents (KIIDs) for these ETFs are available in English at www.globalxetfs.eu.

This information is not intended to be individual or personalised investment or tax advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Please consult a financial advisor or tax professional for more information regarding your investment and/or tax situation.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Information provided by Global X Management Company LLC (Global X ETFs or Global X).

This material has been approved as a financial promotion, for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services Market Act 2000 (FSMA), by Resolution Compliance Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN:574048).

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 80 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.ii While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, Risk Management, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.eu.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $620 billion in assets under management worldwide.iii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $70bn in assets under management.iv

i As of October 25, 2021

ii Global X, as of 10/21/21

iii Mirae Asset, as of June 2021

iv Mirae Asset, as of 10/18/21