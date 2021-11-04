AC Immune Extends Research Collaboration with University of Pennsylvania Focusing on the Pathogenic Protein TDP-43, a Major Driver of Neurodegenerative Diseases

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it is extending its research partnership with leading scientists at the Center for Neurodegenerative Disease Research at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn). The partnership is focused on studying the pathological mechanism of transactive response DNA binding protein 43 kDa (TDP-43) misfolding, aggregation and cell-to-cell transmission.



The successful first two years of the collaboration between AC Immune and Penn demonstrated that TDP-43 aggregates from the brains of donors with different TDP-43 proteinopathies have distinct seeding and spreading capacity in vivo. The proteinopathies studied included amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and different subtypes of frontotemporal lobar degeneration-TDP (FTLD-TDP). These results confirm the existence of distinct pathogenic TDP-43 species and have been published in Neuropathology and Applied Neurobiology1.

In extending the collaboration with Penn, we aim to further understand the role of these distinct pathogenic TDP-43 species in the different TDP-43 proteinopathies. Through the development of novel experimental models, AC Immune and Penn hope to unravel the underlying mechanisms of cell-to-cell transmission of TDP-43 pathology that could provide new therapeutic strategies to target TDP-43-related proteinopathies.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “We are very excited to extend our collaboration with the outstanding team of Professor Virginia Lee and Dr. Sílvia Porta at the University of Pennsylvania, continuing our exploration into the mechanisms and pathology driven by TDP-43. Our work has led to a better understanding of TDP-43 pathologies, which supports ACoImmune’s aim as we advance one of the industry’s broadest and most diversified pipeline with novel therapeutic and diagnostic approaches against neurodegenerative diseases.”

Prof. Virginia M.Y. Lee, Director of the Center for Neurodegenerative Disease Research at the University of Pennsylvania, commented: “TDP-43 pathology is strongly associated with cognitive decline and episodic memory loss in neurodegenerative diseases, such as FTLD and ALS, and also plays an important role in Alzheimer's disease. Our collaboration with AC Immune shows why industry sponsorship of academic research is vital for funding studies to advance our understanding into such an important target as TDP-43.”

AC Immune has a lead anti-TDP-43 antibody in preclinical development, which has shown significantly reduced levels of pathological form of TDP-43 in the brain and conferred neuroprotection in murine neurodegenerative disease models. The company is also developing a first-in-class TDP-43 positron emission tomography (PET) tracer.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP and RU. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, and NO.

References

Porta S, Xu Y, Lehr T, Zhang B, Meymand E, Olufemi M, Stieber A, Lee EB, Trojanowski JQ, Lee VM. Distinct brain-derived TDP-43 strains from FTLD-TDP subtypes induce diverse morphological TDP-43 aggregates and spreading patterns in vitro and in vivo. Neuropathol Appl Neurobiol. 2021 May 10. doi: 10.1111/nan.12732. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 33971027



For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Investor Relations Saoyuth Nidh Yves Kremer, Ph.D. AC Immune AC Immune Phone: +41 21 345 91 34 Phone: +41 21 345 91 90 Email: saoyuth.nidh@acimmune.com Email: yves.kremer@acimmune.com U.S. Media U.S. Investors Shani Lewis Corey Davis, Ph.D. LaVoieHealthScience LifeSci Advisors Phone: +1 609 516 5761 Phone: +1 212 915 2577 Email: slewis@lavoiehealthscience.com Email: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include: the impact of Covid-19 on our business, suppliers, patients and employees and any other impact of Covid-19. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.