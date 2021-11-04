Regenerative Medicine Market Size & Share 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global regenerative medicine market size is anticipated to show tremendous growth during the forecast timeframe, owing to rising number of research and development activities to find potential cure for rare diseases. Governments across the world are heavily investing in medical innovations such as stem cell therapy, a treatment that is gaining momentum among patients diagnosed with acute diseases like cancer. Some of the major trends fueling the market outlook are mentioned below:

Asia Pacific (regional market size to be valued at over $22 billion):

Rising cases of chronic ailments foster regenerative medicine use:

The regional population is witnessing a drastic change in its lifestyle habits, thereby increasing the risk of contracting chronic diseases. Diabetes, cancer, eye disorders, and bone & cartilage conditions are growing at a steady rate in the region. This factor will prompt the pharma companies to explore various treatment options with the help of stem cell therapies. Since regenerative medicines are highly efficient in treating acute disorders, their demand is expected to rise in the region.

Tissue engineering treatments gain traction:

Tissue engineering therapy held nearly 26% share of Asia Pacific market in 2020. The problem of organ shortage is looming large over the region, thereby boosting the use of tissue engineering therapies. This type of regenerative medicine has shown promising potential and has worked well for patients suffering from organ failure. Tissue engineering treatment is quite effective in organ transplant procedures and aids in the regeneration of organs and tissues.

Robust application of regenerative medicine in wound healing:

The APAC regenerative medicine market size from wound healing application is projected to showcase 20.1% CAGR through 2027. Regenerative medicines play an important role in restoring the functions of wounded skin by repairing the injured tissues and cells with the help of stem cell therapy and tissue engineering. The therapy fastens the healing process of various wounds and injuries.

Europe (regional market size to be valued at over $32 billion):

Cell technologies highly used to mitigate spread of chronic ailments:

Since Europe has a high percentage of the geriatric population, the cases of age-related disorders are growing at a substantial rate. It has prompted medical experts to use cell technologies and therapies such as stem cell treatments as they are effective in treating these ailments. Stem cell therapies are being widely used for cancer, arthritis, cardiac, and ophthalmological disorders and can greatly increase a patient’s survival rate.

Use of regenerative medicine in musculoskeletal applications:

Musculoskeletal applications held $3 billion share of the Europe market in 2020. Musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and many other orthopedic ailments are growing in the region due to the rising elderly population. However, with medical advances taking place in gene and cell therapies in sports medicine and orthopedics fields, the demand for regenerative medicine treatments is expected to gain pace in the region.

UK regenerative medicine market forecast gains momentum:

UK market size is expected to observe a strong CAGR of 20.2% up to 2027. Many reputed companies in the country are performing clinical studies in biologics, gene therapies, stem cell technologies, and cellular biology, among many other fields to understand the performance of regenerative medicine treatments in these areas. Since the country’s healthcare sector is showcasing signs of progress and the adoption of stem cell and gene therapies is expanding, regenerative medicine treatments are likely to be used on a large scale.

North America (regional market size to reach over $57 billion):

Growing use of regenerative medicine in dermatology:

Dermatological applications held $3 billion share in the North America market in 2020. Stem cell therapies are being widely used by dermatologists to treat a variety of skin ailments as the treatment can repair damaged skin cells and diseased tissues. Regenerative medication for dermal repair is being extensively developed across the region. For example, Integra Lifesciences unveiled the Dermal Regeneration Template (IDRT) Single Layer “Thin” to repair skin defects.

Canada market share grows:

Canada regenerative medicine market size may register 22.3% CAGR over 2021-2027 as the authorities are increasing their expenditure on the healthcare sector. The Canadian government invested nearly $6.9 million to discover regenerative medicine therapies that will support clinical trials and translational projects. These initiatives by the administration will be key to the development of Canada industry forecast.

