Berkeley Lights Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in Digital Cell Biology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Recent Highlights

Grew total revenue to a record of $24.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, representing 34% growth compared to the third quarter of 2020





Placed 13 new systems and increased installed base to 105 Berkeley Lights platforms, including 6 placements to existing customers in the third quarter of 2021



Genovac purchased a third Beacon Optofluidic system, becoming the first CRO to leverage the Beacon system for both antibody discovery and cell line development



GlaxoSmithKline purchased a third Beacon Optofluidic system to expand its antibody therapeutics capacity





Expanded Biofoundry™ capacity with a new Boston lab to support the continued growth in the services and partnerships businesses





Appointed Siddhartha Kadia, Ph.D. to the Board of Directors as an independent director, adding his significant expertise in commercializing disruptive life science technologies



“Our performance this quarter speaks to the increasing demand for our technology and services across large, global markets,” said Berkeley Lights Chief Executive Officer Eric Hobbs, Ph.D. “These results reflect our growing success in developing disruptive workflows and services vital to our customers’ efforts to unlock revolutionary improvements to human health. We are well-positioned to continue accelerating scientific breakthroughs, creating value for our customers and our shareholders.”

Quarterly 2021 Financial Results

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 24,324 $ 18,208 Gross profit 15,413 12,808 Gross margin % 63 % 70 % Operating expenses 35,393 20,991 Loss from operations (19,980) (8,183) Net loss and net comprehensive loss (20,403) (8,601) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted (0.30) (0.16) Total stock-based compensation 5,962 2,535

2021 Outlook

﻿Berkeley Lights expects full year 2021 revenue to be in the low $90 million range.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading Digital Cell Biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights’ Beacon and Lightning systems and Culture Station instrument are: FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

