English Finnish

Sanoma Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 4 November 2021

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin, Anna

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20211104120047_16

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 365 Unit price: 14.08986 EUR

(2): Volume: 2,034 Unit price: 14.15381 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 2,399 Volume weighted average price: 14.14408 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-03

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 306 Unit price: 14.15248 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 306 Volume weighted average price: 14.15248 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-03

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 116 Unit price: 14.16 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 116 Volume weighted average price: 14.16 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-03

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 951 Unit price: 14.11826 EUR

(2): Volume: 768 Unit price: 14.18007 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1,719 Volume weighted average price: 14.14587 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-03

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,988 Unit price: 14.14 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,988 Volume weighted average price: 14.14 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-11-03

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 696 Unit price: 14.06977 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,776 Unit price: 14.14948 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 2,472 Volume weighted average price: 14.12704 EUR

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.