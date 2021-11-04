Sanoma Corporation, Managers' Transactions, 4 November 2021
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Herlin, Anna
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20211104120047_16
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 365 Unit price: 14.08986 EUR
(2): Volume: 2,034 Unit price: 14.15381 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 2,399 Volume weighted average price: 14.14408 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-03
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 306 Unit price: 14.15248 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 306 Volume weighted average price: 14.15248 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-03
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 116 Unit price: 14.16 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 116 Volume weighted average price: 14.16 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-03
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 951 Unit price: 14.11826 EUR
(2): Volume: 768 Unit price: 14.18007 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1,719 Volume weighted average price: 14.14587 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-03
Venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,988 Unit price: 14.14 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,988 Volume weighted average price: 14.14 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-11-03
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 696 Unit price: 14.06977 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,776 Unit price: 14.14948 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 2,472 Volume weighted average price: 14.12704 EUR
