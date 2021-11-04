Global and China Automotive Cockpit Multi and Dual Display Market Report 2021: Chip Vendors and Tier1 Cockpit Solution Suppliers are Strong Advocates of One-chip, Multi-display, Multi-system Solutions

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive Cockpit Multi and Dual Display Trend Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021 H1, the sales of vehicle models with console multi and dual display surged by 61% and 155% on a like-on-like basis, respectively

The Automotive Cockpit Multi and Dual Display Trend Report, 2021 combs through the passenger car models with console multi and dual displays during 2020-2021H1, and discusses the relationship between chip, display and system.

In 2021H1, a total of 136 auto brands were scrambling for the Chinese passenger car market. In the fairly fierce competition, Chinese and foreign brands kept updating their products from within.

Chip vendors and Tier1 cockpit solution suppliers are strong advocates of one-chip, multi-display, multi-system solutions

Simple technology upgrade is not enough to make cockpits intelligent in a substantial way. High performance chips such as Qualcomm, Renesas and Intel bring in a possibility for multiple operating systems to run on one chip, and also support several screens including LCD dashboard screen, center console screen and co-pilot entertainment screen.

Take Qualcomm SA8155 as an example: as the world's first mass-produced 7nm automotive digital cockpit chip, the octa-core chip supports 4 2K screens or 3 4K screens, with the computing forces of CPU and GPU up to 80K DMIPS and 1142G FLOPS, respectively. Qualcomm SA8155 has provided one-chip, multi-display solution enablers for mass-produced models like AION LX, WEY Mocha and Xingyue L.

Automotive E/E architecture is shifting to a domain centralized one, which allows Tier1 cockpit suppliers to integrate different operating systems into the cockpit domain controller through hardware isolation or hypervisor technology, so as to realize the one-chip multi-system function on a single hardware platform for higher computational efficiency and lower cost.

One example is SmartCore, Visteon's latest cockpit domain controller which enables HMI seamless connection in multiple display domains such as digital cluster, infotainment and rear seat infotainment. On the strength of its powerful computing force, the Hypervisor-based SmartCore architecture running on two systems allows SmartCore solution to simultaneously drive digital cluster system, infotainment system, and body control system. SmartCore domain controller has provided one-chip, dual-system solution support for mass-produced models like Mercedes-Benz A-Class, AION LX and Xingyue L.

Globally, Tier1 cockpit suppliers both inside and outside China are racing to launch one-chip, multi-display, multi-system cockpit solutions based on high performance chip and cockpit domain controller.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Development Trends of Center Console Display for Intelligent Cockpit

1.1 Overview of Vehicle Center Console Display

1.2 Classification of Cockpit Display Solutions

1.3 Industry Chain Map of Vehicle Center Console Display

1.4 Typical Products of Cockpit Chip Vendors

1.5 Overview of Cockpit Display Solution

1.6 Development Trends of Cockpit



2 Status Quo of Console Multi-screen Display/Cockpit Dual Display Enabled Vehicle Models Market

2.1 New Models with Multi-screen/Dual Displays

2.1.1 Launch Time of Some Vehicle Models with Console Multi-screen Display/Cockpit Dual Display, 2020-2021H1: Console Multi-screen Display

2.1.2 Launch Time of Some Vehicle Models with Console Multi-screen Display/Cockpit Dual Display, 2020-2021H1: Cockpit Dual Display

2.2 Sales Data of Console Multi-screen Display Market

2.2.1 Installation Rate of Console Multi-screen Displays, 2016-2021H1

2.2.2 Sales of Console Multi-screen Display Enabled Models and Growth Rate, 2016-2021H1

2.2.3 Sales Structure of Console Multi-screen Display Enabled Vehicle Models by Price, 2016-2021H1

2.2.4 Sales of Console Multi-screen Display Enabled Vehicle Models by Brand, 2021H1

2.2.5 Sales of Console Multi-screen Display Enabled Vehicle Models by Model, 2021H1

2.3 Sales Data of Cockpit Dual Display Market

2.3.1 Installation Rate of Cockpit Dual Displays, 2016-2021H1

2.3.2 Sales of Cockpit Dual Display Enabled Models and Growth Rate, 2016-2021H1

2.3.3 Sales Structure of Cockpit Dual Display Enabled Vehicle Models by Price, 2016-2021H1

2.3.4 Sales of Cockpit Dual Display Enabled Vehicle Models by Brand, 2021H1

2.3.5 Sales of Cockpit Dual Display Enabled Vehicle Models by Model, 2021H1



3 OEMs' Layout of Console Multi and Dual Display

3.1 BAIC (BEIJING, ARCFOX)

3.1.1 Overview of BAIC's Layout

3.1.2 BAIC Multi and Dual Display Solution: Applied Models

3.2 Great Wall Motor (WEY, TANK, ORA)

3.3 Chery (Chery, EXEED, JETOUR)

3.4 GAC (Trumpchi, Aion)

3.5 FAW (Hongqi, Besturn)

3.6 Changan Auto

3.7 Mercedes-Benz

3.8 Hyundai

3.9 Ford

3.10 Other Typical Models: Multi and Dual Display



4 Console Multi and Dual Display Solutions of Tier 1 Suppliers

4.1 Huawei

4.2 Foryou

4.3 SemiDrive Technology

4.4 Wuhan KOTEI Informatics

4.5 NOBO Automotive Systems

4.6 HASCO

4.7 Desay SV

4.8 Neusoft

4.9 Joyson Electronics

4.10 Harman

4.11 Visteon

4.12 Faurecia

4.13 MARELLI

4.14 Aptiv

4.15 Bosch

4.16 Continental

4.17 Denso

4.18 Panasonic

4.19 Comparison of Typical Chinese Multi and Dual Display Solutions

