The mobile mass spectrometers market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 120 million in 2021 to USD 404 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.4%

Environmental testing segment, by application, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2021 to 2026.

With increasing awareness and growing public emphasis on effective environmental protection, various government agencies across the globe are investing in environmental protection R&D.Regulatory agencies have introduced various programs to generate awareness and set testing specifications to ensure the safety of the environment and reduce the health risks associated with a polluted environment.



For instance, in November 2020, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Government of Canada, released national regulations to reduce pollution from petroleum and petrochemical facilities across the country. Further, in 2019, the EPA collaborated with China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), formerly the Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP), to equip China to develop and implement its environmental protection programs, policies, and laws.



North America: The dominating market in the mobile mass spectrometers industry.



North America has a diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure, with the rapid adoption of portable and technologically advanced techniques among end-user industries.North America accounted for the largest market share in the mobile mass spectrometers market in 2020.



A number of factors, such as growing greater government focus on narcotics detection and homeland security and opioid crisis are driving the growth of the North American mobile mass spectrometers market globally. Moreover, in North American region the regulatory bodies are closely monitoring the safety and quality of the environment to establish environmental safety across the geographies.



The mobile mass spectrometers market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive country presence such as FLIR (US), 908 Devices(US), PerkinElmer (US), Inficon (Switzerland), Bruker Corporation (US) and BaySpec (US).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the mobile mass spectrometers market, by application and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value and volume, and future trends in the mobile mass spectrometers market.



