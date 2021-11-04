Global Kids Smartwatch Market Report 2021, Featuring Doki Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Tinitell AB and Vtech Holdings Ltd.

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kids Smartwatch Market by Product Type, Compatibility, Connectivity, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global kids smart watch market was valued at $1,125.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,268.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030.



The increased demand for wireless fitness and sports gadgets, increased consumer health awareness, and technological advancements in smartwatch by market players are anticipated to drive the kids smartwatch growth to some extent. However, the technology's expensive initial cost, as well as issues with power consumption and battery life, hinder market growth. Furthermore, the expanding importance of connected devices in many industries, as well as the growing desire for a connected ecosystem, are likely to fuel lucrative market opportunities for the growth of kids smartwatch market.

Manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities. This has increased the number of product launches, which is expected to boost the global kids smartwatch market during the forecast period. Also, the rise in consumer demand for innovative products is expected to drive the growth of kids smartwatch market.



The impact of COVID-19 on the global kids smartwatch market was negative. The first quarter sales in the market were disappointing due to shut down of stores. Despite this fact, there will be rise in demand for kids smartwatches in the market in the coming years.



The global kids smartwatch market is segmented on the basis of product, compatibility, connectivity, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into integrated and standalone. By compatibility, the kids smartwatch market is divided into IOT, android, and others. On the basis of connectivity, the market is categorized into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and cellular networks.



According to distribution channel, the kids smartwatch market is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online stores. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of LAMEA).



The major players operating in the global kids smartwatch market are Doki Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Omate Inc., Precise Innovation LLC, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Tinitell AB, Vtech Holdings Ltd., and Xiaomi Global Community.



